The Independent

China on ‘high alert’ after US destroyer crosses Taiwan Strait in routine drill

China has raised its security to “high alert” after a US warship sailed through the sensitive Taiwan Strait in a routine drill and accused the US of provoking tensions in the Indo-Pacific region.The US should “immediately stop provoking troubles, escalating tensions and undermining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait,” said Liu Pengyu, spokesperson for China’s embassy in Washington, on Thursday, adding that Beijing strongly opposed the routine drill involving the guided-missile destroyer.“US warships frequently flex muscles in the name of exercising freedom of navigation. This is not about keeping the region free and open,” the statement said.It added that...
WASHINGTON STATE
Phys.org

China: The rise of Gen Z will have massive consequences for business and politics

As China prepares to celebrate new year on January 22, luxury brands are gearing up for the year of the rabbit with an array of luxury rabbit-themed goods: a £29,000 gold and diamond-encrusted rabbit watch by Dior, perhaps, or an £850 floppy-eared hat from Burberry. Japanese streetwear brand Ambush has reportedly sold out of its £380 pink bunny balaclavas.
brytfmonline.com

Everyone from China refuses to come to the country

The infection exploded in China. Several countries have taken measures to avoid infection from China, which the country does not agree with, and countermeasures are now being announced. Chinese authorities say entry restrictions for Chinese imposed by a number of countries lack scientific basis and are unreasonable. – Some countries...
Sikara

Corona threat in the world: 60 thousand deaths in 35 days in China, 64% of the population infected

With the increase in corona cases in China, the threat of a new wave has also started looming in countries like India, Japan and America. Meanwhile, China has released the official figure of deaths from Corona for the first time after removing the zero Covid policy. According to China's Health Ministry, 60 thousand people died from December 8 to January 12. Most of the people who died were above 65 years of age . Here, according to research by Peking University of China, 64% of the country's population i.e. 90 million people have been infected as of January 11. The report also said that 91% of the population of Gansu Province, 89% of the population of Henan Province, 84% of the population of Yunnan and 80% of the population of Qinghai Province are infected.
msn.com

China warns Blinken to mind his manners on next visit

Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang doesn’t want to hear about “confrontation” in his next meeting with Secretary of State Antony Blinken. “China and the U.S. are in communication on the specifics of the visit,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said Tuesday. “We also hope that the U.S. will perceive China correctly, pursue dialogue and win-win cooperation, not confrontation and zero-sum competition, work with China in the same direction, and fully deliver on the important common understandings reached between the two heads of state and bring the China-U.S. relations back to the track of sound and steady growth.”
torquenews.com

Tesla China Orders are Flooding In

We see reports of Tesla China orders coming in with about 10,000 additional orders per day. After Tesla recently announced price cuts in China, and following the economic scale of supply and demand, Tesla China is getting 10,000 additional orders per day, mostly for its Model Y SUV. With an average 10% price drop, it's no surprise that this is happening.

