BBC
Office plan for former John Lewis store
Birmingham's former flagship John Lewis store at Grand Central could be transformed into a new office space for up to 2,000 workers. The four-storey development, called Drum, would also include a gym, food market, bar and restaurant. Plans have been submitted and if approval is granted, work will start later...
BBC
Coventry towers demolition plan should consider community - MP
The needs of a "close-knit" community must be considered if 1960s tower blocks are demolished, an MP says. The owner of three blocks in Ferrers Close, Coventry, told residents they were recommending the flats be torn down because of mould and other issues. Taiwo Owatemi, Labour MP for Coventry North...
BBC
Aylesbury Estate: Plans approved to demolish 373 flats
Hundreds of flats on the Aylesbury Estate in south London will be bulldozed as part of the next stage of redevelopment plans. More than 370 flats will be demolished and replaced by a new block of flats and a 26-floor skyscraper. Many residents have opposed the plans since they were...
BBC
Three women died at Priory psychiatric unit in two months
Two other young women died in the same psychiatric hospital as a mental health blogger in the two months before her death, a BBC investigation has found. Beth Matthews, 26, from Cornwall, ordered a poisonous substance from Russia, which was posted to her secure ward at Priory Hospital Cheadle Royal near Stockport, where she ingested it.
BBC
Rare finds offer insight into Stone Age life
Bones, tools and weapons were found at the site near Scarborough. It is thought the settlement originally lay on the shore of an island in an ancient lake and dates to the Mesolithic period. The dig uncovered evidence of a wide range of animals being hunted, including elk and red...
BBC
Women having home births in London warned about ambulance transport
Women giving birth at home might need to make their own way to hospital in case of emergency, NHS trusts in London have warned. There are delays due to about 20,000 ambulance workers and emergency call-handlers walking out across England. "There is no guarantee that an ambulance or paramedic will...
BBC
Cows which trampled Yorkshire couple had no alternative field, farmer says
A farmer has told an inquest he had no alternative but to put his cows in a field with a footpath, where they trampled a walker to death. Michael Holmes, 57, was killed and his wife Teresa Holmes is in a wheelchair following the incident in 2020. They crossed a...
BBC
Nesscliffe Hill sandstone carvings puzzle archaeologists
Two archaeologists are asking for help to solve the meaning of mysterious carvings on a piece of sandstone. It was found during a dig last summer at Nesscliffe Hill, near Shrewsbury, by Dr Paul Reilly and Gary Lock. The stone has circular and straight lines carved into it which the...
BBC
Rent rises to be capped and eviction ban to remain
Rent rises are to be capped at 3% and evictions will remain banned under Scottish government plans. Tenants' rights minister Patrick Harvie announced the move - which will be subject to parliamentary approval - pledging to amend an emergency bill. The bill was passed last year to tackle the cost-of-living...
BBC
Blackpool ideal for House of Lords move - Conservative MP
Proposals to move the House of Lords to the Winter Garden ballroom in Blackpool should be considered by the government, one of the town's MPs has said. Conservative MP Paul Maynard introduced his Relocation of the House of Lords (Report to Parliament) Bill earlier. He said it would be "an...
BBC
Birmingham house explosion neighbour relives 'horrible day'
A man has relived the moment his next-door neighbour's house exploded, killing a great-grandmother. Lami Charlery said he still struggled to sleep six months since the blast in Birmingham that fatally injured retired pub landlady Doreen Mace. He spoke to the BBC as he returned to the site of the...
BBC
Levelling Up: Council ecstatic over £20m for historic hall revamp
Refurbishing a historic hall with the help of £20m levelling up cash will create a "heritage destination of national significance", a council has said. Wigan's Haigh Hall is one of three projects in Greater Manchester which have been granted money from the government's Levelling Up Fund. Oldham has also...
BBC
Rochdale MP criticises government for axing railway plans
An MP has criticised the government for scrapping rail funding plans. The £500m Restoring Your Railway Fund aimed to reinstate axed local services at stations across the UK, including the Bury to Rochdale via Heywood rail line. Ministers confirmed the scheme would not be going ahead due to "cost...
BBC
Four Roman Catholic churches in the East granted special protection
Four "distinctive" Roman Catholic churches in the East of England are to be granted special protection. The buildings - in Cambridge, King's Lynn, Beccles and Felixstowe - will be listed, or have their listing upgraded, on the advice of Historic England. Each tells the story of the development of the...
BBC
Levelling up: Sefton bid rejection is slap in face, council says
A council leader has described the latest allocation of levelling up money as "another slap in the face" after his area's bids were rejected. Sefton Council's Ian Maher said plans to revitalise Bootle and Crosby had been ignored, showing ministers had "no interest in real levelling up". The government said...
BBC
Victorian gatekeeper's lodge gets listed status
Saintoft Lodge in North Yorkshire has been Grade II listed by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) Built in 1888, the house was a shooting estate owned by former Mayor of Bradford, Frederick Preistman. Heritage Minister Lord Parkinson says the lodge "will be well preserved for future...
BBC
Levelling up: £71m investment for 10 Northern Ireland projects
Ten projects across Northern Ireland have been allocated more than £71m from the UK government's Levelling Up Fund. Among them is the transformation of the former Maghera High School into an industrial park and £20m for a new leisure centre in Enniskillen. Belfast's renowned art-deco Strand Picturehouse will...
BBC
At-risk veterans' charity bidding to buy premises in Newcastle-under-Lyme
A charity helping military veterans faces losing its home unless it can raise enough money to buy it. The centre used by TRI Services and Veterans Support Centre in Newcastle-under-Lyme is being sold by Staffordshire County Council. The charity is campaigning to secure its future and has attracted the support...
BBC
Wigan tenant on council house waiting list for 44 years
A tenant has been on a council house waiting list in for 44 years. Councillors admit they were "baffled" the resident had been on the list in Wigan since 1979. Councillor Susan Gambles said the person had never bid for a housing allocation. Tenant representative Chris Brady said: "We came...
Lloyds and Halifax to close 40 bank branches in England and Wales
Full list of site closures, which will start in April and carry on through into June this year
