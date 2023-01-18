Read full article on original website
Related
Antioch officer saves drowning man, pulls him out of canal
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — An Antioch police K-9 handler used his special equipment to save a drowning man from a canal on Jan. 6, according to the Antioch Police Department. The officer, Kyle Smith, was first on the scene at Deer Valley Road and Carpenteria Drive for reports of a man drowning. Smith said he […]
Oakland fire crews extinguish small residential fire in Montclair Hills
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Firefighters with the Oakland Fire Department extinguished a small fire in the bathroom in the rear of a property in Montclair Hills Thursday, according to a tweet from the department. Earlier, the department had tweeted that it was responding to a working structure fire in the 1900 block of Magellan Drive. […]
KTVU FOX 2
Multi-county investigation related to San Pablo shooting
SAN PABLO, Calif. - A multi-county agency investigation was launched Thursday morning related to a shooting in San Pablo late last year, police said. San Pablo Police Capt. Brian Bubar said multiple agencies were issuing search warrants. KTVU cameras captured some of that police activity in Union City. Bubar said...
ksro.com
Another Dispensary Robbed, This Time in Petaluma: Three Arrested
A second Sonoma County dispensary was the target of thieves this week. The Petaluma Police officers responded to a burglary report at Down Under Industries early Tuesday morning on Ely Road North. When officers arrived, four vehicles took off. Three of the cars matched descriptions of the ones involved in the robbery at Doobie Nights earlier this week. Cops tried to pull over the vehicles, but after speeds reached over 100 miles per hour, the chase was ended due to safety. One of the vehicles that had exited Highway 101 at San Antonio Road was located and after a chase, it crashed into fence and the suspects fled on food. Three suspects from Oakland and San Pablo were captured and booked on multiple charges.
16-year-old, 2 others arrested for stabbing at Novato shopping center
NOVATO, Calif. (KRON) — Two adults and a 16-year-old were arrested in connection with a stabbing that happened at the Vintage Oaks Shopping Center on Saturday, according to the Novato Police Department. The victim has non-life-threatening injuries. The victim, a 33-year-old man, was admitted to the Novato Community Hospital at approximately 7:00 p.m. Saturday. Evidence […]
KTVU FOX 2
Search underway for person missing in waters off Pacifica
PACIFICA, Calif. - Rescue crews searched the waters off Pacifica Thursday for a missing person. The North County Fire Authority and U.S. Coast Guard responded to a water rescue around 11:14 a.m. near Esplanade Avenue between Palmetto and Bill Drake Way. Two hours later, authorities said they were still on...
Orinda houses threatened by growing landslide as Bay Area dries out from storms
ORINDA – As the Bay Area dries out from the recent atmospheric river storms, a neighborhood in the East Bay community of Orinda remains threatened by a growing landslide Thursday. A home sitting on a hillside along Cedar Lane has been red-tagged after it was pushed down along with its deck, forcing the family to evacuate their house. Another residence on that street has been yellow-tagged as city officials determine if the family can return inside this week. "They've just finished putting in a new yard and they've lost it all," said Nan Andrews, a neighbor who lives on the other...
Castro Valley teen missing for nearly a week
CASTRO VALLEY – Authorities in Alameda County are searching for a 16-year-old who has been missing for nearly a week.According to the Alameda County Sheriff's Office, Valentina Rosas was last seen on January 12 around 3:30 p.m. in the area of Rizzo Avenue in Castro Valley.Rosas is described as standing about 5'1" tall, weighing about 130 pounds, with black wavy hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black puffer jacket, white jean pants and black and white Nike shoes."We are all concerned about Valentina's safety and are asking for your help to bring her home," deputies said Wednesday.At the time of her disappearance, Rosas had a cellphone with her that did not have service and also had no money with her. Deputies said the teen is familiar with taking public transportation.Anyone who may know the teen's whereabouts is asked to call the Alameda County Sheriff's Office at 510-667-7721 or their local law enforcement agency.
Man saves elderly couple from burning building in SF
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A San Francisco man pulled an elderly couple out of a burning building in the Mission District on Friday. He is being treated for smoke inhalation but is recovering just fine. Twenty-two people have been displaced by Friday's fire, but all of them made it out alive. Josue Contreras was working […]
Body found near Napa River in Vallejo
VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — A woman’s body was found near the Napa River in Vallejo Wednesday, the Vallejo Police Department said. Police called the incident a homicide, the city’s second of 2023. Police responded to the 200 block of Wilson Avenue at 11:44 a.m. for the report of “a person in a marsh area.” That […]
70 cats and dogs, mostly Pomeranians, rescued from Bay Area house fire
California firefighters rescued 70 cats and dogs from a house that caught fire Tuesday morning, officials said.
Alameda suspect arrested after pointing gun at car in Jack in the Box drive-thru: police
ALAMEDA, Calif. (KRON) — A suspect was arrested after pointing a gun at a car during an attempted robbery at a Jack in the Box drive-thru Wednesday afternoon, the Alameda Police Department said in a Facebook post. The incident happened around 12:50 p.m. at the Jack in the Box located at 1257 Park St. where […]
KTVU FOX 2
Hayward family seeking assistance after winter storms damaged home
HAYWARD, Calif. - A family in Hayward is one of many searching for individual assistance from the government after the winter storms damaged their house two weeks ago. Vicki Hudson, a retired Lt. Colonel from the U.S. Army, her wife Monika Poxon, and their two children Elliott and Thelma, woke up on New Year’s Eve to flooding on the bottom floor of their split-level home. Their house, built on a concrete slab, was inundated with water.
KTVU FOX 2
East Bay woman who helps the homeless faces homelessness herself
Oakland - Sharon Alexander and her volunteers said they feed people who are homeless every week. She co-founded Arthur Jean Safe Place, a nonprofit. "I'm doing something that for that one moment in time, I'm helping someone else without judgment, with respect," said Alexander, "It's from my heart. It's a passion."
Sisters, 12 and 9, reported missing from San Pablo found
SAN PABLO, Calif. (KRON) — Two young sisters who were reported missing by the San Pablo Police Department on Wednesday have been found, according to police. The girls, who were last seen walking towards Lancaster Drive in Richmond at 3:01 p.m., have been found and reunited with their families, according to a post from the […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Pittsburg Man Killed in Hit-and-Run Accident in Concord
The California Highway Patrol is searching for a driver allegedly involved in a hit-and-run accident that killed a 19-year-old Pittsburg man on January 1, 2023. The incident occurred along the shoulder of State Route 4 in the vicinity of the Port Chicago Highway in Concord, officials said. Details on the...
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco State University student goes missing in waters off Pacifica
PACIFICA, Calif. - A San Francisco State University student went missing in the waters off the Pacific coast Thursday morning, the university confirmed. Crews from the North County Fire Authority and U.S. Coast Guard responded around 10:45 a.m. to a water rescue at Manor Beach, near Esplanade Avenue. Two hours...
oaklandside.org
Oakland loses second homelessness chief in two years
The city of Oakland’s top homelessness official is off the job, making him the second person to last less than a year in the role. Daniel Cooper, a public health professional from North Carolina, was hired last spring to become the city’s second homelessness administrator in as many years. The high-profile position was created in 2020 to coordinate Oakland’s homelessness response and to inform public policy.
KTVU FOX 2
SF State teammates were taking 'polar plunge' when man went missing in ocean
PACIFICA, Calif. - The U.S. Coast Guard called off its search for a man who went missing in the ocean off the coast of Pacifica on Thursday. The missing man is a San Francisco State University student, the university acknowledged. Friends identified the man as Hamzah Alsaudi, a senior at...
Man arrested in Santa Cruz for attempted homicide stabbing
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- Santa Cruz Police said one man was arrested Wednesday for an attempted stabbing homicide on Jan. 10 that left a victim in critical condition. Danis Valle Miranda, 28, from Watsonville, was arrested in his vehicle on Water Street and Magnolia Street. Officers conducted a high-risk traffic stop and arrested the suspect, The post Man arrested in Santa Cruz for attempted homicide stabbing appeared first on KION546.
Comments / 0