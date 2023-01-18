ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

San Marcos Girls Beaten by Balanced Ventura Attack

San Marcos ran into a hot Ventura team and dropped a 53-40 decision in a Channel League girls basketball team on Thursday. The Royals were coming off a big win over league co-leader Oxnard. “Tonight wasn’t our night on either side of the floor,” said San Marcos coach Tiffany Simms....
VENTURA, CA
Luke Sheffey Sets Up 2 Goals in 3-0 San Marcos Win at Ventura

Luke Sheffey played the role of facilitator for the San Marcos boys soccer team in a 3-0 win at Ventura on Thursday night to remain undefeated in the Channel League. Sheffey launched crosses into the box that were finished by sophomore Jose Ramirez and Favi Rosales for a 2-0 lead.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Ynez Uses Fast Start to Beat Bishop Diego, 80-60

Santa Ynez jumped on Bishop Diego from the opening tip and had five players score in double figures in an 80-60 non-league boys basketball win over the visiting Cardinals on Wednesday. The Pirates (14-3) held Bishop Diego to 24 points in the first half. “We came out of the gate...
SANTA YNEZ, CA
Dos Pueblos Falls to Hot-Shooting Rio Mesa

Dos Pueblos ran into a hot-shooting Rio Mesa team and dropped a 74-61 Channel League boys basketball game on Wednesday night. The Spartans scored 25 points in the first quarter and led 43-28 at halftime. “Rio came out strong in the first quarter, converting on almost every possession,” said DP...
OXNARD, CA
Laguna Blanca Falls Short in Physical Contest Against Villanova

Laguna Blanca lost a tight, tough Frontier League boys basketball game against Villanova Prep on Wednesday, 39-36. Laguna Blanca coach Phil Sherman described the physical contest as “an old fashioned 1980’s Big East slugfest” at Laguna. Each team played tough defense, which made baskets hard to come...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Carpinteria Storms Back in Second Half to Beat Channel Islands

Carpinteria battled back from a 19-point first-half deficit and defeated Channel Islands, 52-49, in a Citrus Coast League boys basketball game on Wednesday. The Warriors buckled down on defense in the second half and allowed only 18 points. Sophomore Sawyer Kelly scored 19 points to lead Carpinteria “and played great...
CARPINTERIA, CA
Music Legend, Santa Ynez Valley Resident David Crosby Dies at 81

Folk-rock legend and Santa Ynez Valley resident David Crosby died at age 81 on Thursday, weeks before he was set to help celebrate the anniversary of Santa Barbara’s Lobero Theatre. A cause of death was not released. Crosby co-founded the Byrds, plus Crosby, Stills & Nash, leading him to...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Carl Ricky of Santa Barbara, 1954-2023

Carl Ricky passed on Jan. 5, 2023 at age 69. Ricky was born in Santa Barbara to Carl and Esperanza ( Vasquez) Urzua of Goleta, beloved brother, uncle, cousin and friend. Ricky was the most “live your life out loud” that you can get. Even to the point of telling you exactly how he felt or what he thought, yet with love.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
State Closing COVID-19 Test-to-Treat Sites in Goleta, Santa Maria on Feb. 2

The County Public Health Department announced Wednesday that the state-run COVID-19 test-to-treat centers at Direct Relief in Goleta and at the Santa Maria Fairpark will be closing on Feb. 2. These sites allowed people to get tested for COVID-19 and — if positive and eligible for treatment — receive a...
GOLETA, CA
2921 Serena Rd, SANTA BARBARA, CA 93105

Step into a welcoming courtyard & enter this bright & airy newly renovated 3 bdrm, 3.5 bath home. Meticulously maintained, the home features an open floor plan offering seamless indoor/outdoor living accentuating the Santa Barbara lifestyle. An abundance of natural light & beautiful European Oak floors flow throughout this sunny home. Gather around the kitchen island & enjoy a functional workspace equipped with professional gas range, SubZero refrigerator & stunning quartz countertops. A large laundry room offers additional pantry storage, wine fridge, sink, washer & dryer. The upstairs primary bedroom features 2 walk-in closets, panoramic views & a spacious spa-like bath. The 2nd & 3rd bedrooms each have their own nearby full bath. Enjoy numerous upgrades for effortless efficiency.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Goleta Council Reaches Out to Santa Barbara Council to Develop Airport Noise Action Plan

The Goleta City Council voted unanimously Tuesday evening to send a letter to the Santa Barbara City Council expressing the need for an Airport Aircraft Noise Action Plan. “Everyone knows airport noise is a growing concern in our community, especially those early morning and late evening and nighttime aircraft operations that are particularly disruptive to our residents,” said Anne Wells, Goleta’s advance planning manager. “We receive a lot of complaints, and they are escalating.”
GOLETA, CA
Woman Injured in Collision on Highway 135 in Orcutt

A woman was taken to the hospital Wednesday night after a multi-vehicle collision on Highway 135 in Orcutt, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. Firefighters and other emergency personnel were dispatched at about 7:45 p.m. to the crash on Highway 135 at Foster Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.
ORCUTT, CA
Santa Barbara Police Arrest 4 Men in Fatal Shooting Near Stearns Wharf

Police arrested four Santa Barbara men Thursday in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred near Stearns Wharf in December. The Santa Barbara Police Department and Harbor Patrol responded to the wharf area at State Street and Cabrillo Boulevard around 8:40 p.m. on Dec. 9 and found a man with a single gunshot wound, police Sgt. Ethan Ragsdale said.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Lompoc Valley Medical Center Recognizes Two Nurses for Extraordinary Care

Lompoc Valley Medical Center registered nurse Julia Beccia was named the January recipient of the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses and Emergency Department Director Ryan Stevens was honored with a DAISY for his role in inspiring a former patient to pursue a career in medicine. Both Beccia and Stevens were...
LOMPOC, CA

