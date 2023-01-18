Carl Ricky passed on Jan. 5, 2023 at age 69. Ricky was born in Santa Barbara to Carl and Esperanza ( Vasquez) Urzua of Goleta, beloved brother, uncle, cousin and friend. Ricky was the most “live your life out loud” that you can get. Even to the point of telling you exactly how he felt or what he thought, yet with love.

SANTA BARBARA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO