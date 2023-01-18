Read full article on original website
Related
Kenya Moore Confirms She and Ex Marc Daly 'Unfortunately' Didn't Sign a Prenup
The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, who split from Marc Daly in May 2021, revealed she feels "confident" the couple's divorce will be finalized soon Kenya Moore is revealing the holdup in finalizing her divorce from Marc Daly. The Real Housewives of Atlanta and Special Forces: World's Toughest Test star admitted she and Daly didn't sign a prenuptial agreement before tying the knot. When asked why the divorce was yet finalized, Moore told TMZ: "No prenup, so yeah, unfortunately." However, the reality star added that she feels "confident that it will...
NeNe Leakes’ son Brentt shows off 100-pound weight loss after stroke
NeNe Leakes’ son shed 100 pounds after having a stroke in early October. Brentt Leakes, 23, showed off his weight loss in a series of photos, wearing a red velvet tracksuit and Celine sweatband. “Focus on you until The focus is you. #100poundsdown,” he captioned the carousel. The “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum revealed in October that her son had not only suffered a stroke, but also heart failure. “Two weeks ago today Brentt had congested heart failure and a stroke,” NeNe explained on her Instagram Story. “He’s only 23 so he’s really young for something like that to happen to him.” NeNe said at...
NeNe Leakes shares tweet about receiving ‘grace’ to make ‘RHOA’ return
NeNe Leakes wants to receive the same “grace” as other “Housewives” who’ve returned to the franchise. The “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum, 55, retweeted on Tuesday a message from a fan who reacted to rumors that Brandi Glanville is going back on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” “It’s Amazing to me how everyone can get an opportunity to return to these housewives shows but @NeNeLeakes,” the fan tweeted, “when we know that’s Housewife a Royalist. Where is the grace?” While a lot of Bravo viewers have called on executive producer Andy Cohen to bring Leakes, 55, back on television, there has been...
Kenya Moore Talks Lengthy Divorce And Feeling ‘Stifled’ In Her Marriage
Paparazzi caught up with the 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' star in New York this week and got an update on the reality star's split.
NeNe Leakes Seemingly Shades Other Real Housewives Who Have Been Asked To Return In New Tweet
NeNe Leakes is screaming from the rooftops that she wants the same treatment as other Housewives in a new tweet shared recently. NeNe, who is the QUEEN of not only the Real Housewives but of the Real Housewives of Atlanta, has been ousted from RHOA and Bravo after her Season 12 performance. During the series […] The post NeNe Leakes Seemingly Shades Other Real Housewives Who Have Been Asked To Return In New Tweet appeared first on Reality Tea.
urbanbellemag.com
Tamar Braxton Has More to Say After Calling Out RHOA Star & Her Husband
Kandi Burruss made some controversial accusations about Carlos King. Tamar Braxton is no stranger to grabbing people’s attention with her social media actions. And although she walked away from reality television because she thought it had become too negative, life away from “Braxton Family Values” hasn’t made life drama free for Tamar. She’s still having a lot of ups and downs in her friendships. Months ago, it was alleged that she is no longer on good terms with NeNe Leakes. Despite defending NeNe against backlash surrounding her current romance, it was alleged that NeNe double-crossed Tamar. And she allegedly did so by trying to hook up her girlfriend with a man she already hooked Tamar up with. Although Tamar didn’t confirm the gossip, she didn’t deny it on Twitter. So some of her fans think it’s some truth to the rumor.
Richard Gere’s Sweetest Photos With His Kids, Wife Alejandra Silva Through the Years: Family Album
Richard Gere’s boys! The Pretty Woman star has long gushed about raising sons with wife Alejandra Silva and ex-wife Carey Lowell. “I never had an issue about children one way or the other,” Gere told The Guardian about fatherhood in a 2002 interview. “With Carey, she had a child from a previous marriage [daughter Hannah Dunne], and it was just […]
'You Cannot Imagine How Vindictive He Can Be': Inside Todd Chrisley's Dark & Twisted Divorce From First Wife As He Gears Up For Prison
Todd Chrisley's first wife, Teresa Terry, knew as she walked down the aisle in 1990 that their shotgun wedding — when she was just 19 and he was 21 — wasn't the best idea. In shocking divorce documents, the soon-to-be imprisoned Chrisley Knows Best star's teenage bride admitted that she had no idea of the alleged violence and terror that was to come, RadarOnline.com has learned.By 1994, the high school sweethearts, who are parents to Lindsie and Kyle, had devolved into acrimonious spouses allegedly thanks to Todd's iron fist."He likes to control his environment," Teresa claimed. "I had two small...
Savannah Chrisley Admits She Doesn’t ‘Have a Great Relationship’ With Chase’s Fiance Emmy Medders
Family drama? Savannah Chrisley admitted she doesn’t “have a great relationship” with her brother Chase Chrisley’s fiancée, Emmy Medders, while her future sister-in-law appeared on her “Unlocked With Savannah Chrisley” podcast. "It had to do with Chase, y'all," Savannah, 25, explained during the Tuesday, December 27, episode to which Emmy, 26, agreed, "He's always in...
ETOnline.com
Savannah Chrisley Reveals Her Life Plans While Parents Serve Lengthy Prison Sentence
Savannah Chrisley revealed what she will not be doing while her parents Todd and Julie Chrisley are serving lengthy prison sentences beginning next month. In the latest episode of her Unlocked podcast, the 25-year-old said she'll hit the pause button when it comes to having kids or getting married because she "can't move on" while Todd serves 12 years in prison and Julie serves seven years, respectively, after they were found guilty of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and tax fraud back in June. They are both scheduled to report to prison in January.
Lisa Rinna Shares Blunt Reason For Leaving Real Housewives, And There Is An F-Bomb Involved
Lisa Rinna shared a blunt reason for leaving the Real Housewives franchise, and she included an f-bomb.
Kate Gosselin Suffers a "Suspected Broken Neck" Injury on Fox's 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test'
[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Special Forces: World's Toughest Test]. Unfortunately, Selection has claimed its first victim. Fox's new reality competition series Special Forces: World's Toughest Test follows 16 celebrities who have decided to leave behind their status and cushy lifestyles for a chance to challenge their mental and physical fortitude in the Jordan desert.
’RHOA’: What Kenya Moore Thinks About Cynthia Bailey’s Divorce From Mike Hill
Cynthia Bailey and Kenya Moore met while filming 'RHOA.' The two became close friends and have supported one another through marriages, divorce, and more.
AOL Corp
‘RHOA’ Alum Porsha Williams’ Wedding Ring Details Revealed
Bling watch! Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia exchanged rings twice in two lavish wedding ceremonies in November — and the pieces in question were designed by Atlanta’s most sought-after jeweler, Ronnie Agami. ‘RHOA’ Stars: Where Are They Now?. According to the Universal Diamonds president, the Real Housewives...
bravotv.com
Kandi Burruss Shares a Peek at Her Gorgeous, Gold-Decked Christmas Tree
The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member had a stunning tree in her home for Christmas this year. In recent Instagram posts, Kandi Burruss’ eldest daughter, Riley Burruss, shared a look inside The Real Housewives of Atlanta family’s Christmas celebration at home. Although Riley’s photos and videos were focused on the group’s delicious food and festive outfits, we also couldn’t take our eyes off the stunning Christmas tree in the background.
ETOnline.com
Kenya Moore Would Rather Take on 'Special Forces' Training Again Than Go on Another 'RHOA' Trip (Exclusive)
Kenya Moore would rather endure tactical training and military missions than go on another Housewives trip, if she had her say. "When I tell you it is torture for me to go on trips with people that you would never hang out with, you know, if you weren't doing a show with, and to be stuck in a house with them, not able to go anywhere and unable to do anything that you want to do on your own and just be like a captive audience?" the Real Housewives of Atlanta star rattles off to ET over video chat while promoting her new show, Special Forces: World's Toughest Test.
Married at First Sight’s Briana Myles and Vincent Morales Welcome Baby Girl
Watch: Married at First Sight Experts Weigh in on Relationships. It's love at first sight for these new parents. Married at First Sight's Briana Myles and Vincent Morales have welcomed their first child into the world, a baby girl named Aury Bella Morales. "Baby Morales has finally made her debut!"...
Peacock Reveals ‘The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip’ Season 4 Cast & It’s A Blast From The Past
Peacock has unveiled the cast for The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 4 and it’s another “Ex-Wives Club.” Some familiar faces from past seasons of RHUGT are returning as well as housewives that are no longer in any franchise. Related Story 'Vanderpump Rules’ Season 10 Trailer: Tension Between Katie Maloney & Tom Schwartz; Lala Kent Faces Randall Emmett Allegations Related Story Prince Harry's Much Hyped '60 Minutes' Sit-Down No Ratings Coronation For CBS Related Story 'Pitch Perfect: Bumper In Berlin' Scores Season 2 Renewal At Peacock Vicki Gunvalson from The Real Housewives of Orange County will make her second Ultimate Girls Trip appearance after her time...
Toddlers 2 years, 5 months left by parents sleeping in a hotel room, mother loses children and husband in the same day
In a turn of events that swung from bad to worst, a mother of two is being charged with child endangerment. Dax Tejera, then an ABC News executive producer, and his wife Veronica left their two children aged 2 years and 5 months sleeping alone in their hotel room in New York. They went for dinner to a restaurant about a block and a half away.
The Hollywood Gossip
Jinger Duggar: I Was Raised In a Cult. My Parents Used Fear to Control Me.
For months now, fans and critics of the Duggar family have been eagerly anticipating Jinger Duggar’s upcoming memoir, Becoming Free Indeed. Jinger has long been considered the most “rebellious” of her parent’s children, and many hope that she’ll speak her truth like never before in the book.
Nicki Swift
48K+
Followers
38K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.https://www.nickiswift.com/
Comments / 0