City of Coeur d'Alene to get new License Plate Reader cameras

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - The Coeur d'Alene City Council approved a budget for seven new License Plate Reader (LPR) cameras in the city on Wednesday. City Councilmember Dan Gookin said these cameras will be more than just a crime deterrent. "It helps us catch the bad guys," said Gookin. "When...
Coeur d'Alene runaway found safe

KOTOENAI COUNTY, Idaho. - Kootenai County Sheriff's Office reports a juvenile runaway last seen on Jan. 6 has been found safe. Kootenai County Sheriff's Office is requesting help locating a Juvenile Runaway. If you have seen or have any information regarding Kaelyn, please contact detective Zirker at (208)446-2257 or mzirker@kcgov.us...
Spokane Valley police searching for man seen draining U-Haul fuel tanks

Spokane Valley Investigative Unit (SVIU) Detectives are attempting to identify the male in these photos and would like help from you. The male has been observed in the area of numerous reported incidents in Spokane Valley, including puncturing fuel tanks and draining fuel to stealing a trailer containing approximately $100,000 in tools.
Power restored for 2,100 Avista customers after a vehicle damaged a powerline

SPOKANE, Wash. - Avista restored power for 2,100 customers who were without power Thursday evening. According to the utility's website, the outage was caused by a motor vehicle accident. 2,100 Avista customers are without power Thursday evening, after a vehicle damaged a powerline. According to Avista's outage map, the outage...
Missing 12-year-old girl found safe

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Mackenzie A. Hale-Stenzel has been found safe, according to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office. Deputies with the Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) are searching for a missing 12-year-old girl who may be at risk. According to the SCSO, Mackenzie Hale-Stenzel appears to have run away from...
Planned power outage in Airway Heights on Jan. 26

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - A planned power outage in Airway Heights will affect around 320 Avista customers on Thursday, Jan. 26 while crews perform maintenance on equipment in the area. Impacted customers will be notified ahead of the outage. The outage is expected to last six hours, beginning at 10...
Hundreds of dead fish washed ashore on Lake Coeur d'Alene

COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho - Hundreds of dead fish are being found along the shores of Higgens Point on Lake Coeur d’Alene, but it’s completely normal, according to Idaho Fish and Game. “They typically spawn at age three or four and when they’re done spawning, they die and...
COURT DOCS: Mother sawed off son's head after shooting him before disposing of remains

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - A woman from Airway Heights has been charged with second-degree murder after telling detectives she shot her son in June of 2022. According to the affidavit of facts filed with the courts, 58-year-old Christine Catelli turned herself in after telling her brother she had shot and killed her son, 35-year-old Chase Catelli, last summer.
Gonzaga puts unbeaten WCC record on line against Loyola Marymount

LMU (13-7, 3-3 WCC) was pegged for ninth place by the coaches but has a shot at cracking the upper tier. The Lions went the opposite direction last season when they were picked fourth and finished ninth . Two years ago, coaches projected LMU for seventh place in head coach...
