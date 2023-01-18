Read full article on original website
Camp Hope shrinks amid efforts to address homelessness in Spokane
The Washington State Department of Transportation shared on Thursday taht an estimated 138 people are living in Camp Hope, down from an estimated 198 during the week of Dec. 12. WSDOT also counted a decline in tents, RVs and vehicles.
Spokane mayor appoints Patrick Striker as Office of Neighborhood Services Director
Mayor Nadine Woodward has appointed Patrick Striker, who has deep local organizational leadership experience, to be the City of Spokane’s Office of Neighborhood Services (ONS) Director. Striker’s appointment must be confirmed by the City Council, which is it expected to consider on Jan. 23. The first day of work...
City of Coeur d'Alene to get new License Plate Reader cameras
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - The Coeur d'Alene City Council approved a budget for seven new License Plate Reader (LPR) cameras in the city on Wednesday. City Councilmember Dan Gookin said these cameras will be more than just a crime deterrent. "It helps us catch the bad guys," said Gookin. "When...
Hot-shooting Eastern Washington beats Northern Colorado 83-75, stays undefeated in Big Sky play
GREELEY, Colo. – Powered by a career-high 23 points from sophomore Ethan Price, the Eastern Washington men’s basketball team beat the Northern Colorado Bears 83-75 on Thursday night . The Eagles’ victory avenged a loss to the Bears in last season’s Big Sky Tournament and improved their record...
Bonner County residents work to save 'starved, scared' abandoned dogs
BONNER COUNTY, Idaho - The Bonner County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) is investigating after a number of "husky type" dogs have been found abandoned and in poor health throughout the county. BCSO said some locals have been turning those huskies into shelters or caring for them in their own home. Samantha...
Lewis and Clark senior Vy Tran overcomes obstacles to pursue dream of college basketball
Like a lot of high school student-athletes, Lewis and Clark guard Vy Tran has faced her share of obstacles in life. So when a major knee injury cut her junior season short last year, she faced the challenge like everything else. With determination and perseverance. Finally healthy, the senior has...
Coeur d'Alene runaway found safe
KOTOENAI COUNTY, Idaho. - Kootenai County Sheriff's Office reports a juvenile runaway last seen on Jan. 6 has been found safe. Kootenai County Sheriff's Office is requesting help locating a Juvenile Runaway. If you have seen or have any information regarding Kaelyn, please contact detective Zirker at (208)446-2257 or mzirker@kcgov.us...
Where We Come From: Ukrainian refugee living in Spokane shares story of escape from war
Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022. One Ukrainian refugee living in Spokane, Sabina Andreas, spoke with NonStop Local's Kalae Chock about her experience fleeing from war.
Spokane Valley police searching for man seen draining U-Haul fuel tanks
Spokane Valley Investigative Unit (SVIU) Detectives are attempting to identify the male in these photos and would like help from you. The male has been observed in the area of numerous reported incidents in Spokane Valley, including puncturing fuel tanks and draining fuel to stealing a trailer containing approximately $100,000 in tools.
Power restored for 2,100 Avista customers after a vehicle damaged a powerline
SPOKANE, Wash. - Avista restored power for 2,100 customers who were without power Thursday evening. According to the utility's website, the outage was caused by a motor vehicle accident. 2,100 Avista customers are without power Thursday evening, after a vehicle damaged a powerline. According to Avista's outage map, the outage...
Missing 12-year-old girl found safe
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Mackenzie A. Hale-Stenzel has been found safe, according to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office. Deputies with the Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) are searching for a missing 12-year-old girl who may be at risk. According to the SCSO, Mackenzie Hale-Stenzel appears to have run away from...
Planned power outage in Airway Heights on Jan. 26
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - A planned power outage in Airway Heights will affect around 320 Avista customers on Thursday, Jan. 26 while crews perform maintenance on equipment in the area. Impacted customers will be notified ahead of the outage. The outage is expected to last six hours, beginning at 10...
'There was a lot of yelling.' LMU players unhinged in locker room after 68-67 upset of No. 6 Gonzaga
Hip-hop music pumped through the visitor’s locker room, Loyola Marymount players launched water bottles from one end to the other and staffers stood outside on cell phones, frantically FaceTiming friends and family members. LMU senior forward Keli Leaupepe described the scene: “There was a lot of yelling, water flying...
Spokane arsonist sentenced to 5 years in prison, $4.9 million fine for fire at St. Charles Catholic School
SPOKANE, Wash. - 25-year-old Rios A. Mirabal has been sentenced to five years in federal prison for arson of St. Charles Catholic School and Parrish in March 2021. The judge also ordered Mirabal to pay $4.9 million in restitution for the damages caused by the fire. On March 18 at...
Recap and highlights: Cam Shelton leads Loyola Marymount to streak-snapping upset of sixth-ranked Gonzaga 68-67
All streaks have to come to an end. Loyola Marymount did what 75 other teams before them failed to – beat Gonzaga at the McCarthey Athletic Center, ending the nation's longest home win streak by a score of 68-67 on Thursday. Cam Shelton willed the Lions to the finish...
Gonzaga Prep graduate Olivia Mayer overcomes multiple knee injuries to continue basketball career at Whitworth
Olivia Mayer has become a double-double machine for the Whitworth women’s basketball team. So it makes sense that she just doubled up on Northwest Conference Athlete of the Week honors, winning the award for the second time this season. Mayer, the former Gonzaga Prep standout, had 12 points and...
Hundreds of dead fish washed ashore on Lake Coeur d'Alene
COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho - Hundreds of dead fish are being found along the shores of Higgens Point on Lake Coeur d’Alene, but it’s completely normal, according to Idaho Fish and Game. “They typically spawn at age three or four and when they’re done spawning, they die and...
COURT DOCS: Mother sawed off son's head after shooting him before disposing of remains
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - A woman from Airway Heights has been charged with second-degree murder after telling detectives she shot her son in June of 2022. According to the affidavit of facts filed with the courts, 58-year-old Christine Catelli turned herself in after telling her brother she had shot and killed her son, 35-year-old Chase Catelli, last summer.
Gonzaga puts unbeaten WCC record on line against Loyola Marymount
LMU (13-7, 3-3 WCC) was pegged for ninth place by the coaches but has a shot at cracking the upper tier. The Lions went the opposite direction last season when they were picked fourth and finished ninth . Two years ago, coaches projected LMU for seventh place in head coach...
Man killed after being struck by a pickup truck on SR 291 in Suncrest identified
SUNCREST, Wash. - The man who was struck and killed by a vehicle on SR 291 in Suncrest on Wednesday has been identified as 57-year-old David Hunter of Deer Park. According to a release from the Washington State Patrol, Hunter was hit in the roadway by a pickup truck driven by 59-year-old Barry Melton of Nine Mile Falls.
