Annapolis, MD

CBS Baltimore

SLIDESHOW: Wes Moore, Aruna Miller make history in Annapolis

Gov. Wes Moore and wife, Dawn, embrace after Moore was sworn in as the 63rd governor of the state of Maryland, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, in Annapolis, Md. Maryland Gov. Wes Moore kisses daughter, Mia, after being sworn in as the 63rd governor of the state of Maryland, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, in Annapolis, Md. Wes Moore is sworn in as the 63rd governor of the state of Maryland by Maryland Supreme Court Chief Justice Matthew Fader, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, in Annapolis, Md. Maryland Gov. Wes Moore and son, James,...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Momentous election puts a spotlight on Maryland's history of intolerance

BALTIMORE -- A momentous election victory on November 8 cemented Gov. Wes Moore's position as a history-maker.That's when the 44-year-old politician became the first Black governor elected in the state of Maryland.The historic election put a spotlight on Maryland's long and complicated racial history."His election is a culmination of hundreds of years of struggle to secure not only the vote for African Americans but the ability to hold elective office and to rise to the highest elected office in Maryland," Preservation Maryland's executive director Nicholas Redding told WJZ. He said the symbolic distinction was long overdue."It's important to put today in...
MARYLAND STATE
fox5dc.com

Wes Moore celebrates inauguration at 'People's Ball' in Baltimore

BALTIMORE, Md. - R&B artists Maxwell and Raheem DeVaughn, plus Baltimore natives Dru Hill, headlined Wednesday's grand celebration for Maryland Governor Wes Moore and Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller inside the Baltimore Convention Center. "The People's Ball," which was sold out, began around 7:00 p.m. Dawn Moore and David Miller —...
BALTIMORE, MD
WJLA

SEE IT: Oprah delivers moving speech at Wes Moore's historic inauguration

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (7News) — The iconic and multi-faceted talk show host and philanthropist Oprah Winfrey delivered a moving speech Wednesday during new Maryland Governor Wes Moore's historic inauguration ceremony. The event was held at the Maryland State House in Annapolis. "Hello, Maryland!" she said at first before a cheering...
MARYLAND STATE
weaa.org

Gov.-elect Moore announces more Cabinet appointments

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland's Gov.-elect Wes Moore announced additional Cabinet appointments on Tuesday, a day before he's scheduled to be sworn in as governor. Salisbury Mayor Jake Day will be the housing and community development secretary, the incoming administration announced. Kevin Atticks has been named the state's agriculture...
MARYLAND STATE
WBOC

Salisbury Mayor Appointed to Gov. Moore's Cabinet

Salisbury, Md. - Salisbury Mayor Jake Day has been appointed to a cabinet position in Maryland Governor Elect Wes Moore's new administration. Just a day before Moore's inauguration, the Governor Elect announced another handful of cabinet positions. Salisbury Mayor Jake Day has been named Secretary of Housing and Community Development.
SALISBURY, MD
severnaparkvoice.com

Liff, Walsh & Simmons Attorneys Selected For Maryland Super Lawyers

Several members of Liff, Walsh & Simmons — a business law firm based in Annapolis — have received Maryland Super Lawyers designations for 2023. The Super Lawyer designation went to Terrence Liff, James Crossan and Melissa Menkel McGuire. Liff, Walsh & Simmons 2023 Rising Stars include James Walsh,...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
CBS Baltimore

Gov. Wes Moore to announce executive orders, address unreleased funds in first full day on the job

BALTIMORE -- It is the start of a new chapter Thursday with new leaders taking the reigns in Maryland.Gov. Wes Moore and Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller are getting right to work on their first full day on the job after their historic inauguration Wednesday.After a day of pomp, circumstance and Oprah, the Moore administration is already getting to work on the key issues the governor has highlighted throughout his campaign trail.Moore pledged Wednesday to work for greater inclusion and economic equity while also focusing on fighting crime, improving education and tackling climate change. The governor said his administration Thursday will go...
MARYLAND STATE
mocoshow.com

Maryland Attorney General Commits to Holding Gun Manufacturers and Dealers Accountable

Per the Maryland Attorney General Office (1/17): Maryland Attorney General Anthony G. Brown today demonstrated his steadfast commitment to protecting our communities by holding gun manufacturers and dealers accountable for their conduct that contributes to gun violence. With a coalition of 18 Attorneys General, Attorney General Brown filed an amicus brief supporting states’ rights to enact legislation that protects the public from firearms industry practices that endanger their safety. In the brief, the coalition argues that states – in this case, the challenged.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Marilyn Mosby's defense team asks to withdraw from case

BALTIMORE — All six defense attorneys for former City State's Attorney Marylin Mosby have asked to withdraw from her perjury and mortgage fraud case, and for a public defender to take over for them, according to a motion filed in the District Court of Maryland.The motion — filed on behalf of her six private lawyers — came after a series of rulings earlier this week created significant hurdles for them, including the possibility of criminal contempt charges against her lead attorney, A. Scott Bolden.Four of the lawyers, who work at Bolden's law firm, said they could no longer represent Mosby because of a...
BALTIMORE, MD

