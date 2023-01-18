Read full article on original website
SLIDESHOW: Wes Moore, Aruna Miller make history in Annapolis
Gov. Wes Moore and wife, Dawn, embrace after Moore was sworn in as the 63rd governor of the state of Maryland, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, in Annapolis, Md. Maryland Gov. Wes Moore kisses daughter, Mia, after being sworn in as the 63rd governor of the state of Maryland, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, in Annapolis, Md. Wes Moore is sworn in as the 63rd governor of the state of Maryland by Maryland Supreme Court Chief Justice Matthew Fader, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, in Annapolis, Md. Maryland Gov. Wes Moore and son, James,...
Momentous election puts a spotlight on Maryland's history of intolerance
BALTIMORE -- A momentous election victory on November 8 cemented Gov. Wes Moore's position as a history-maker.That's when the 44-year-old politician became the first Black governor elected in the state of Maryland.The historic election put a spotlight on Maryland's long and complicated racial history."His election is a culmination of hundreds of years of struggle to secure not only the vote for African Americans but the ability to hold elective office and to rise to the highest elected office in Maryland," Preservation Maryland's executive director Nicholas Redding told WJZ. He said the symbolic distinction was long overdue."It's important to put today in...
Wes Moore celebrates inauguration at 'People's Ball' in Baltimore
BALTIMORE, Md. - R&B artists Maxwell and Raheem DeVaughn, plus Baltimore natives Dru Hill, headlined Wednesday's grand celebration for Maryland Governor Wes Moore and Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller inside the Baltimore Convention Center. "The People's Ball," which was sold out, began around 7:00 p.m. Dawn Moore and David Miller —...
PHOTOS from the inauguration of Wes Moore and Aruna Miller
PHOTOS from the inauguration of Wes Moore and Aruna Miller
SEE IT: Oprah delivers moving speech at Wes Moore's historic inauguration
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (7News) — The iconic and multi-faceted talk show host and philanthropist Oprah Winfrey delivered a moving speech Wednesday during new Maryland Governor Wes Moore's historic inauguration ceremony. The event was held at the Maryland State House in Annapolis. "Hello, Maryland!" she said at first before a cheering...
Maryland's welcome signs now say: "Leave No One Behind"
It's out with the old, in with the new. With Wes Moore being sworn in as Maryland's new governor today, SHA is busy changing the wording on the roadside Maryland welcome signs.
At the back of the crowd, the Moore-Miller inauguration was an important lesson for East Baltimore student leaders
As the noonday sun shone bright on the steps of the Maryland State House, and the incoming governor and his entourage emerged onstage for... The post At the back of the crowd, the Moore-Miller inauguration was an important lesson for East Baltimore student leaders appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Maryland’s Wes Moore to Become Only 3rd Elected Black Governor in History [WATCH]
From remembering MLK to acknowledging history in the making happening tomorrow, Jeff Johnson explains the ‘3 Things’ you need to know today on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show. From the historical, cultural, and societal impacts this election of Wes More as Maryland’s Governor, Jeff will have on the...
Ahead of Moore’s inauguration as first Black governor, another ‘first’ reflects
In 1987, Baltimore State’s Attorney Kurt L. Schmoke was running to become the city’s first elected Black mayor when he was stopped cold one... The post Ahead of Moore’s inauguration as first Black governor, another ‘first’ reflects appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Wes Moore’s priorities for education includes more teachers of color and universal pre-K
Democrat Wes Moore was sworn in Wednesday afternoon as Maryland’s first elected Black leader of the state’s highest office. In a recent interview, Moore spoke with WYPR about his history-making position, as well as his plans for education and Maryland schools. Moore said knowing that he is making...
Gov.-elect Moore announces more Cabinet appointments
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland's Gov.-elect Wes Moore announced additional Cabinet appointments on Tuesday, a day before he's scheduled to be sworn in as governor. Salisbury Mayor Jake Day will be the housing and community development secretary, the incoming administration announced. Kevin Atticks has been named the state's agriculture...
Salisbury Mayor Appointed to Gov. Moore's Cabinet
Salisbury, Md. - Salisbury Mayor Jake Day has been appointed to a cabinet position in Maryland Governor Elect Wes Moore's new administration. Just a day before Moore's inauguration, the Governor Elect announced another handful of cabinet positions. Salisbury Mayor Jake Day has been named Secretary of Housing and Community Development.
Governor Moore issues series of executive orders in first full day as governor
Governor Wes Moore is setting his agenda on his first full day as governor issuing a series of executive orders.
New Maryland governor creates Department of Service and calls for marijuana possession charges expunged
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland's new governor had a busy first day on the job. Gov. Wes Moore (D-Maryland) signed two executive orders and released $69 million in pre-approved funds. A chunk of that money will support the cannabis industry. “We view the general assembly as partners not adversaries,” said...
Maryland governor wants to expunge all marijuana possession records
He's pledging to tackle climate change, abortion rights and family leave. Plus he says he wants to expunge all marijuana possession records by this July.
Liff, Walsh & Simmons Attorneys Selected For Maryland Super Lawyers
Several members of Liff, Walsh & Simmons — a business law firm based in Annapolis — have received Maryland Super Lawyers designations for 2023. The Super Lawyer designation went to Terrence Liff, James Crossan and Melissa Menkel McGuire. Liff, Walsh & Simmons 2023 Rising Stars include James Walsh,...
Gov. Wes Moore to announce executive orders, address unreleased funds in first full day on the job
BALTIMORE -- It is the start of a new chapter Thursday with new leaders taking the reigns in Maryland.Gov. Wes Moore and Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller are getting right to work on their first full day on the job after their historic inauguration Wednesday.After a day of pomp, circumstance and Oprah, the Moore administration is already getting to work on the key issues the governor has highlighted throughout his campaign trail.Moore pledged Wednesday to work for greater inclusion and economic equity while also focusing on fighting crime, improving education and tackling climate change. The governor said his administration Thursday will go...
Maryland Attorney General Commits to Holding Gun Manufacturers and Dealers Accountable
Per the Maryland Attorney General Office (1/17): Maryland Attorney General Anthony G. Brown today demonstrated his steadfast commitment to protecting our communities by holding gun manufacturers and dealers accountable for their conduct that contributes to gun violence. With a coalition of 18 Attorneys General, Attorney General Brown filed an amicus brief supporting states’ rights to enact legislation that protects the public from firearms industry practices that endanger their safety. In the brief, the coalition argues that states – in this case, the challenged.
Maryland Gun Rights Group Continues Legal Opposition To Montgomery County Law
Gun rights group Maryland Shall Issue is accusing gun control group Everytown for Gun Safety of violating the amicus process in its effort to support a Montgomery County law banning guns within 100 yards of places of public assembly. The group filed an opposition with the U.S. District Court against...
Marilyn Mosby's defense team asks to withdraw from case
BALTIMORE — All six defense attorneys for former City State's Attorney Marylin Mosby have asked to withdraw from her perjury and mortgage fraud case, and for a public defender to take over for them, according to a motion filed in the District Court of Maryland.The motion — filed on behalf of her six private lawyers — came after a series of rulings earlier this week created significant hurdles for them, including the possibility of criminal contempt charges against her lead attorney, A. Scott Bolden.Four of the lawyers, who work at Bolden's law firm, said they could no longer represent Mosby because of a...
