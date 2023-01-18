TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A man has told jurors in his federal criminal trial that a death threat he made against U.S. Rep. Jake LaTurner came from God. Chase Neill said Thursday that the threat was prompted by the Kansas Republican ignoring concerns about sorcery, wizards, extraterrestrials and a war for people’s souls. Prosecutors say the 32-year-old from Lawrence fixated on LaTurner before leaving a voicemail at the congressman’s Topeka office saying “I will kill you.” Neill’s trial comes amid a sharp rise in reported threats against the nation’s lawmakers and their families. Testimony ended Thursday, clearing the way for closing arguments.

KANSAS STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO