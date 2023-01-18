Read full article on original website
Defendant: God issued threat to Kansas lawmaker through me
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A man has told jurors in his federal criminal trial that a death threat he made against U.S. Rep. Jake LaTurner came from God. Chase Neill said Thursday that the threat was prompted by the Kansas Republican ignoring concerns about sorcery, wizards, extraterrestrials and a war for people’s souls. Prosecutors say the 32-year-old from Lawrence fixated on LaTurner before leaving a voicemail at the congressman’s Topeka office saying “I will kill you.” Neill’s trial comes amid a sharp rise in reported threats against the nation’s lawmakers and their families. Testimony ended Thursday, clearing the way for closing arguments.
Kansas juvenile justice reform effort left major flaws in system, officials say
TOPEKA — Stabbings, 16-year-olds with guns and violent attacks: Officials working with young offenders in Kansas say they need lawmakers to step up and fix flaws within the state’s juvenile justice system. The debate centered on Senate Bill 367, which was implemented in 2016. The bill was passed with the intention of reducing youth incarceration […] The post Kansas juvenile justice reform effort left major flaws in system, officials say appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Bill introduced to squash exceptions to law that allows teen marriage in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A bill has been introduced in the Kansas House of Representatives to disallow exceptions to a law that currently allows teens to get married in certain cases. On Tuesday, Jan. 17, the Kansas House Committee on Federal and State Affairs introduced House Bill 2046 to require...
Kansas veteran’s 23-year career included both destroying things and building schools
Born and raised in Wichita, Greg Williams joined the Army National Guard after high school in 1980. After basic training, he went to Fort Gordon, Georgia, where he became a technical wire specialist. But after he came back to Kansas, he says he was given a completely different job.
3 generations, 3 sets of twins, one Kansas family
Seeing double or, in this case, triple? A Kansas family has learned to laugh when the topic of twins comes up in conversation.
Recall alert posted in 8 states including Kansas due to wheat allergen
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Hy-Vee Inc. posted a recall alert for several states including Kansas for two varieties of its Hy-Vee Mealtime Beef Pot Roast Dinners due to the presence of an undeclared wheat allergen. Nola Davis, a spokeswoman for Hy-Vee, reports that the recall impacts Hy-Vee stores across its eight-state region which include: Kansas, Iowa, […]
Is It Illegal in Oklahoma to Flip Off a Police Officer?
First let me say I in no way endorse or condone this type of behavior unless, of course, it's warranted and provoked by unjust and disrespectful treatment. The question is this "Is it illegal to flip off the police in Oklahoma?" This was a recent topic of discussion at the water cooler and we needed some answers.
Scam alert: Evergy warns Kansas and Missouri customers about new phone scam tactic
KANSAS CITY (KSNT) – Evergy has posted a warning to its customers regarding a new tactic being used by scammers in Kansas and Missouri on Thursday. Andrew Baker, a spokesman for Evergy, said scam callers are fraudulently claiming to be representatives of Evergy and are telling customers that they need to send money through the […]
Kansas law enforcement say legislation should be passed on fentanyl, mental health issues
TOPEKA — Kansas law enforcement officials have sounded the alarm about fentanyl and mental health crises across the state, saying fentanyl is now a greater threat than methamphetamine. Sedgwick County Sheriff Jeffrey Easter said he is still seeing a surplus of inmates suffering from mental illness, waiting in jail for long periods of time to […] The post Kansas law enforcement say legislation should be passed on fentanyl, mental health issues appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
TPD arrests three in narcotics search
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A narcotics search resulted in multiple arrests Wednesday in the Greater Auburndale area. The TPD Narcotics Unit and Shawnee County Drug Task Force searched a home in the 300 block of SW Roosevelt St. Officials in ski masks could be seen in the area around 12:10 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18.
Radon Warning: Kansans urged to test for cancer-causing gas
TOPEKA, (KSNT)- Kansas leaders are urging people to test for radon, a radioactive gas that’s the second-leading cause for lung cancer in the U.S. Governor Laura Kelly proclaimed January as Radon Action month in Kansas. Through a partnership with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE), Kansans are urged to protect their families by […]
5 Missouri Prisoners On the Run After Escaping from this Jail
There are 5 Missouri inmates who are now on the run after escaping from the Saint Francois County Detention Center Tuesday night. Authorities have shared details and pictures of the men that are now being sought by law enforcement authorities. The Saint Francois County Sheriff's Department shared this news on...
Son, sister of slain Hays resident urge Kansas House members to amend estate law
The grieving son and sister of a homicide victim urge Kansas House to approve a bill preventing accused killers from inheriting estate assets of the deceased. The post Son, sister of slain Hays resident urge Kansas House members to amend estate law appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
3 killed in separate crashes in Kansas, patrol says
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Troopers worked three fatality crashes involving three deaths southern Kansas on Monday records show. The first happened shortly before 9:30 a.m. southwest of Dodge City. The Kansas Highway Patrol reports a Cadillac SUV was heading north on 105 Road about a half-mile south of Upland Road when the vehicle went into the northbound ditch. The driver overcorrected, crossed the roadway went into the southbound ditch where the SUV rolled.
If Kansas legislators choose, a sensible and moderate path out of chaos awaits them
The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Rabbi Moti Rieber is executive director of Kansas Interfaith Action, a statewide, multifaith issue-advocacy organization that works on a variety of social, economic and climate justice […] The post If Kansas legislators choose, a sensible and moderate path out of chaos awaits them appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Feral hogs in Kansas
No one's arguing that feral hogs can have a devastating impact on farms. The question is just how worried should Kansas farmers be?. In this FOX Kansas follow up, some say Kansas is actually staying ahead of what for others has been a huge problem. FOX Kansas News reporter Eli...
Calif. bill calls for revenue sharing with college athletes
A California lawmaker has introduced a bill that would require schools that play major college sports to pay some athletes as much as $25,000 annually. The bill also calls for schools to pay some post-college medical expenses for athletes and to guarantee athletic scholarships for six years. The College Athlete Protection Act is sponsored by Assembly member Chris Holden, who is a former San Diego State basketball player. The bill is the type of state-level legislation the NCAA is looking to federal lawmakers to preempt.
Georgia state trooper shot in Atlanta
ATLANTA (AP) — Authorities say a Georgia state trooper has been shot in Atlanta. The state Department of Public Safety said Wednesday morning in an email that there was an “active incident” when the shooting happened. The agency said it would provide more information as it becomes available.
Most popular girl names in the ’90s in Kansas
Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in the ‘90s in Kansas using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born in Kansas from 1990 to 1999. Note: The Social Security Administration collects data on baby names with...
Suspects still on the run after Missouri home invasion, drive-by shooting and chase
A home invasion in Blue Springs leads to a drive-by shooting in Independence then a high-speed chase down Interstate 435.
