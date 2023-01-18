ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OutThere Colorado

400 percent increase in parking fee at popular Colorado destination

Visiting a Front Ranger favorite found northwest of Idaho Springs that provides access to the James Peak Wilderness area has reportedly gotten more expensive. Operated by a private owner, visitors to the St. Mary's Glacier Trailhead are reporting that the parking fee has increased from $5 to $20 per vehicle, with recent visitors noting that a parking attendant was on-site to collect the $20 in cash only. Prior reports noted that pay stations were used for permitting – whether or not this is still an option during some hours is unknown.
IDAHO SPRINGS, CO
K99

Diggin’ Out: Snowfall Totals Throughout Northern Colorado

Loveland, CO - 7 inches. Our neighbors to the north in Wyoming also got a few inches of fresh powder. Warren Air Force Base in Cheyenne, WY - 4.5 inches. It appears as if this may be the last snowstorm we will see for January in Northern Colorado as there are no indicators that we will see snow in the forecast in the coming days.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

DENVER WEATHER UPDATES: Several highways closed, Denver metro, northern Colorado school districts close; over 250 DIA flights canceled Wednesday

A large snowstorm rolling through Denver and northern Colorado has caused several school closures across the state and over 170 Denver International Airport flight cancellations Tuesday. Freezing temperatures are forecast for Tuesday night and travel could become hazardous. -Click or tap here for statewide traffic conditions Live updates 6:24 a.m.: The following highways are closed...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Xcel Energy: Colo. customers to see lower natural gas bills in Feb., March

After a rate hike at the end of last year, Xcel Energy said that customers in Colorado will see lower natural gas bills from Feb. 1 to March 31. This is because of a recent decrease in wholesale natural gas prices. The utility company said that residential natural gas customers will pay an average of $17.79 less in February than they would under the company's currently effective natural gas costs that went into effect in January. Small business customers will pay an average of $83.14 less in February. According to Xcel, "Customers pay the actual commodity cost of natural gas through their...
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Schools across Colorado on closed, delayed start Thursday

COLORADO, USA — Schools, businesses and offices across Colorado are on delayed start or closed on Thursday after nearly 24 hours of snowfall. Aurora Public Schools, Adams County School District 14, 27J Schools and Eaton School District RE-2 are among the school districts opening late Thursday. Several Colorado school...
COLORADO STATE
boulderreportinglab.org

🚫 Boulder to consider gas ban

Hello there, Boulder. Good snowy morning to you. For today — a perfect day for soup — I have a story about what kind of stove you should cook that soup on. Over the past few weeks, new research has linked gas stoves to increased childhood asthma rates. So what is Boulder doing?
BOULDER, CO
99.9 The Point

Another Local Colorado Food Favorite Closes After 15 Years

Sadly, Colorado lost another local favorite in 2023. This small family-owned and operated business was a sweet snack go-to for 15 years, and now we say goodbye. So far in 2023, we've had to say goodbye to a lot of mainstays across our state. Stores like TJ Maxx on the famous 16th Street Mall in Denver after 30 years. The 16th Street Mall McDonald's also closed after 40 years. Four different Big Lots stores in Colorado, including the Fort Collins Location. Even a popular local Colorado Brewery announced this week that it's locking up shop at the beginning of February after 15 years. It just feels like one after another, we're losing so many of our favorite places. Sadly, another very popular local food favorite has announced its closure this week as well.
FORT COLLINS, CO
estesparknews.com

Estes Loop Project Begins End of January, 2023

Partners of the Downtown Estes Loop project have announced that initial tree removal and excavation will begin at the end of January before construction gets in to full production the second week of February. Prime contractor, Flatiron Construction, in coordination with the Federal Highway Administration Central Federal Lands Highway Division, the Town of Estes Park and the Colorado Department of Transportation will start the initial phase of construction.
ESTES PARK, CO
9NEWS

Winter storms give Colorado a big boost in snowpack totals

DENVER — January is not normally a stellar month for high snow accumulations in Denver. That makes Wednesday's storm a pretty big deal, according to assistant state climatologist Becky Bolinger. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the Denver metro area from 5 p.m. Tuesday to 5 p.m....
DENVER, CO
pagosadailypost.com

Mountain Parks Electric Gives Notice

Mountain Parks Electric has served notice that it intends to leave Tri-State Generation and Transmission by January 16, 2025. “The board looked at a number of factors and made the determination that now would be the time to give notice of our intent to exit,” said Mark Johnston, the general manager of the Granby-based electrical cooperative. It serves 22,000 members in Colorado’s Grand and Jackson counties.
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy