All the new non-stop flights coming to DIA in 2023Brittany AnasDenver, CO
Centennial Water raises rates for 2023Natasha LovatoDouglas County, CO
A guide to spending 4 days in Denver, ColoradoGenni FranklinDenver, CO
DougCo Sheriff invites guests to learn about training academyNatasha LovatoDouglas County, CO
Castle Rock's snow plowing can miss some areasMike McKibbinCastle Rock, CO
400 percent increase in parking fee at popular Colorado destination
Visiting a Front Ranger favorite found northwest of Idaho Springs that provides access to the James Peak Wilderness area has reportedly gotten more expensive. Operated by a private owner, visitors to the St. Mary's Glacier Trailhead are reporting that the parking fee has increased from $5 to $20 per vehicle, with recent visitors noting that a parking attendant was on-site to collect the $20 in cash only. Prior reports noted that pay stations were used for permitting – whether or not this is still an option during some hours is unknown.
Colorado ski area reporting 46 INCHES of new snow
Ask any slopesport enthusiast in Colorado what the snowiest resort in the state is. There's a good chance a certain spot in southwestern Colorado will come to the tip of their tongue – Wolf Creek. While Wolf Creek Ski Area hasn't been the snowiest spot in Colorado thus far...
Colorado snowpack reaches level not hit until February 22 in 2022
Colorado's statewide snowpack continues to skyrocket compared to the 30-year to-date median, with only one river basin now left behind what's typical at this point in the year. According to the USDA, snowpack in Colorado is at 134 percent of the to-date statewide median, bolstered by a snowy start to...
Diggin’ Out: Snowfall Totals Throughout Northern Colorado
Loveland, CO - 7 inches. Our neighbors to the north in Wyoming also got a few inches of fresh powder. Warren Air Force Base in Cheyenne, WY - 4.5 inches. It appears as if this may be the last snowstorm we will see for January in Northern Colorado as there are no indicators that we will see snow in the forecast in the coming days.
DENVER WEATHER UPDATES: Several highways closed, Denver metro, northern Colorado school districts close; over 250 DIA flights canceled Wednesday
A large snowstorm rolling through Denver and northern Colorado has caused several school closures across the state and over 170 Denver International Airport flight cancellations Tuesday. Freezing temperatures are forecast for Tuesday night and travel could become hazardous. -Click or tap here for statewide traffic conditions Live updates 6:24 a.m.: The following highways are closed...
WATCH: New retirement plan launches for Colorado small businesses and workers without retirement plans through their employer
KKTV 11 News at 4 (Recurring) - VOD - clipped version. On Tuesday, officers responded to a report in a Walmart in the 6000 block south highway 85 of someone who was threatening people in the area. Updated: 20 minutes ago. I-70 was closed for about one day from the...
Xcel Energy: Colo. customers to see lower natural gas bills in Feb., March
After a rate hike at the end of last year, Xcel Energy said that customers in Colorado will see lower natural gas bills from Feb. 1 to March 31. This is because of a recent decrease in wholesale natural gas prices. The utility company said that residential natural gas customers will pay an average of $17.79 less in February than they would under the company's currently effective natural gas costs that went into effect in January. Small business customers will pay an average of $83.14 less in February. According to Xcel, "Customers pay the actual commodity cost of natural gas through their...
Colorado witness says object moving overhead was 'miles long' and 'terrifying'
A Colorado witness at Colorado Springs reported watching a “miles long” object with dull white lights moving in the direction of Cheyenne Mountain at 7:50 p.m. on November 29, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Schools across Colorado on closed, delayed start Thursday
COLORADO, USA — Schools, businesses and offices across Colorado are on delayed start or closed on Thursday after nearly 24 hours of snowfall. Aurora Public Schools, Adams County School District 14, 27J Schools and Eaton School District RE-2 are among the school districts opening late Thursday. Several Colorado school...
Snowfall forecast intensifies, major travel issues likely in Colorado
A map recently published by the National Weather Service now shows that more snow is expected on Colorado's Front Range and Eastern Plains region compared to what was originally expected, moreso reflecting what was initially considered the 'high-end' forecast. This will mean that impacts are likely to be greater, particularly...
🚫 Boulder to consider gas ban
Hello there, Boulder. Good snowy morning to you. For today — a perfect day for soup — I have a story about what kind of stove you should cook that soup on. Over the past few weeks, new research has linked gas stoves to increased childhood asthma rates. So what is Boulder doing?
Another Local Colorado Food Favorite Closes After 15 Years
Sadly, Colorado lost another local favorite in 2023. This small family-owned and operated business was a sweet snack go-to for 15 years, and now we say goodbye. So far in 2023, we've had to say goodbye to a lot of mainstays across our state. Stores like TJ Maxx on the famous 16th Street Mall in Denver after 30 years. The 16th Street Mall McDonald's also closed after 40 years. Four different Big Lots stores in Colorado, including the Fort Collins Location. Even a popular local Colorado Brewery announced this week that it's locking up shop at the beginning of February after 15 years. It just feels like one after another, we're losing so many of our favorite places. Sadly, another very popular local food favorite has announced its closure this week as well.
Denver Public Schools explains snow-day decision
Snow had barely started accumulating Tuesday night in Denver when district officials announced a snow day for Wednesday.
Are HOAs responsible for clearing snow and ice?
Property owners and homeowners associations spell out the terms of snow and ice removal in published agreements with owners and tenants.
Estes Loop Project Begins End of January, 2023
Partners of the Downtown Estes Loop project have announced that initial tree removal and excavation will begin at the end of January before construction gets in to full production the second week of February. Prime contractor, Flatiron Construction, in coordination with the Federal Highway Administration Central Federal Lands Highway Division, the Town of Estes Park and the Colorado Department of Transportation will start the initial phase of construction.
Winter storms give Colorado a big boost in snowpack totals
DENVER — January is not normally a stellar month for high snow accumulations in Denver. That makes Wednesday's storm a pretty big deal, according to assistant state climatologist Becky Bolinger. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the Denver metro area from 5 p.m. Tuesday to 5 p.m....
Don’t follow GPS during the snowstorm, police warn
A snowstorm is hitting Colorado, and officials are urging travelers to be prepared — especially by thinking twice before following GPS down an alternative route.
Mountain Parks Electric Gives Notice
Mountain Parks Electric has served notice that it intends to leave Tri-State Generation and Transmission by January 16, 2025. “The board looked at a number of factors and made the determination that now would be the time to give notice of our intent to exit,” said Mark Johnston, the general manager of the Granby-based electrical cooperative. It serves 22,000 members in Colorado’s Grand and Jackson counties.
Snowstorm timeline: What to expect Tuesday and Wednesday
Heavy snow will arrive to the Denver metro area on Tuesday evening.
Study Reveals Top 3 Places Colorado Residents Travel to the Most
If you're ready for a vacation, you're not alone — the rest of Colorado is too. You could keep things close to home with a Centennial State road trip, or you could take it a step further by hopping on a plane (even though DIA isn't the best airport). But where are Colorado residents traveling to?
