On Wednesday morning, residents of the Indian Wells Valley will likely find frost on their car windows, say the folks at the National Weather Service. Although the rain clouds have moved on, there will still be some increasing cloud coverage throughout the day with a high near 52, however wind chill value will make it feel more like 28. Winds will remain calm until the afternoon, then coming from the south at 5 mph.

INDIAN WELLS, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO