From Ronaldo to Rashford, how Ten Hag transformed Man United
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — After two games of the season Manchester United sat at the foot of the Premier League with no points and a goal difference of -5. Roll the clock forward five months and manager Erik ten Hag has turned the club’s fortunes around to the point that a win against Arsenal at Emirates Stadium on Sunday will spark genuine belief that an unlikely title challenge is on.
Fan group criticizes Real Madrid over Liverpool ticket quota
LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Real Madrid was criticized Friday by the UEFA-recognized group representing European soccer fans for allocating Liverpool too few tickets for the teams' Champions League round-of-16 game. Liverpool fans have a quota of 1,800 seats for the March 15 second-leg game in Madrid instead of at...
Cristiano Ronaldo scores brace in loss to Lionel Messi's PSG
Grimacing in pain from his bruised cheekbone, Cristiano Ronaldo steadied himself before scoring from the penalty spot for his first goal in Saudi Arabia against a Paris Saint-Germain team featuring his old foe Lionel Messi. Messi had already scored early in Thursday's exhibition game when Ronaldo was flattened boxing-match style...
USMNT's Brian McBride out as general manager
Brian McBride is out as general manager of the United States men's national team, multiple sources confirmed to FOX Sports. McBride, who represented the U.S. as a player in three World Cups, becoming in 2002 the first American to score at multiple tournaments (a feat since equaled by Clint Dempsey and Landon Donovan), was appointed to the role in January 2020.
