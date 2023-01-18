ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ValueWalk

Silver Prices: Bank of Japan Had A Suprise Up Their Sleeve

Is the era of ultra-dovish monetary policy in Japan ending? Maybe, but the Bank of Japan remains cautious; it tightens without tightening. The Bank of Japan surprised the markets on a hawkish side. No, it didn’t raise interest rates. Instead, it decided to review its yield curve control policy and widened the trading band for the 10-year yield on the Japanese Treasuries. To be more specific, the BoJ expanded the 25 basis point band around its 0% target into 50 basis points.
104.1 WIKY

Brazil government does not plan to interfere in central bank, says minister

(Reuters) – Brazil’s government does not intend to make changes to the country’s central bank, Institutional Relations Minister Alexandre Padilha said on Thursday, seeking to appease markets after leftist President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s public criticism of the institution. “There is no predisposition on...
104.1 WIKY

Japan Finance Minister cautions against changes to debt redemption rule

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki cautioned against making any change to the government’s debt redemption rule as it helps the government maintain fiscal discipline. Suzuki made the comments after a cabinet meeting on Friday, as some ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) lawmakers are calling for...
104.1 WIKY

Fed ‘probing’ for right rate level as prospects rise for ‘soft landing’

WASHINGTON/CHICAGO (Reuters) – The chances of a “soft landing” for the U.S. economy, where inflation declines without major job losses, appear to be growing, Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard said on Thursday, and the central bank is now “probing” for the right level of rates to control inflation without tanking employment.
Reuters

Analysis-Bank of Japan's grit chills bond bears

SINGAPORE, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Japan's central bank appears to have scored an interim win in its long-drawn battle with bond bears. The Bank of Japan's (BOJ) policy meeting this week was, at first glance, a damp squib for excited markets. It maintained its cap on 10-year yields, defying market expectations for change, and modified a funds-supply operation such that it offers more money for longer tenors to banks.
Reuters

Marketmind: Japanese CPI eyes new high

Jan 20 (Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. Japanese inflation grabs the spotlight in Asia on Friday, with investors looking for clues on what the Bank of Japan (BOJ) might do at its next policy meeting after surprising markets this week by standing pat on policy.
Reuters

BOJ may raise yield cap again by mid-year, says academic Ito

TOKYO, Jan 19 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan (BOJ) may raise a cap set around its 10-year bond yield target to 0.75% or double it to 1.0% by around mid-year if inflation overshoots its expectations, Columbia University academic Takatoshi Ito said on Thursday.
New York Post

Mortgage rates plunge to lowest level since September

The average long-term mortgage rate fell this week to its lowest level since September, a potential boost to the housing market which has been in decline for nearly a year. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average on the benchmark 30-year rate fell to 6.15% from 6.33% last week. A year ago the average rate was 3.56%. The average long-term rate reached a two-decade high of 7.08% in the fall as the Federal Reserve continued to boost its key lending rate in its quest to cool the economy and tame inflation. The big rise in mortgage rates during the past year...
104.1 WIKY

JPMorgan expects smaller contraction in UK economy in 2023

(Reuters) – J.P.Morgan said the UK economy was expected to contract by 0.1% this year, revising it from the previously forecast 0.3% decline in the gross domestic product (GDP), buoyed by a recent drop in natural gas prices. The UK government is likely to pull back plans to raise...
Reuters

Fed's Brainard says data may be aligning for 'soft landing' scenario

WASHINGTON, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Evidence in favor of a "soft landing" for the U.S. economy, in which inflation declines without major job losses, appears to be growing, Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard said on Thursday in remarks that excluded any explicit policy preference for the U.S. central bank's upcoming meeting but noted signs of slowing growth.
WASHINGTON STATE
investing.com

Yen tumbles on BoJ decision, US data enters the limelight

Yen falls as BoJ defies bets for more policy tweaks. US retail sales and PPI data the dollar’s next test. Yen tumbles as BoJ keeps yield control policy untouched. The protagonist in the first chapter of today’s FX episode is the Japanese yen, which came under strong selling interest after the Bank of Japan stuck to its ultra-loose monetary policy, disappointing expectations that it could further tweak its yield curve control policy.
CNN

Inflation in Japan hits highest level in 41 years

Japan's core consumer prices in December rose 4.0% from a year earlier, double the central bank's 2% target and hitting a fresh 41-year high, data showed on Friday, adding to recent growing signs of mounting inflationary pressure.

