Silver Prices: Bank of Japan Had A Suprise Up Their Sleeve
Is the era of ultra-dovish monetary policy in Japan ending? Maybe, but the Bank of Japan remains cautious; it tightens without tightening. The Bank of Japan surprised the markets on a hawkish side. No, it didn’t raise interest rates. Instead, it decided to review its yield curve control policy and widened the trading band for the 10-year yield on the Japanese Treasuries. To be more specific, the BoJ expanded the 25 basis point band around its 0% target into 50 basis points.
Brazil government does not plan to interfere in central bank, says minister
(Reuters) – Brazil’s government does not intend to make changes to the country’s central bank, Institutional Relations Minister Alexandre Padilha said on Thursday, seeking to appease markets after leftist President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s public criticism of the institution. “There is no predisposition on...
10-year Treasury yields are little changed as traders await Fed speaker comments, key economic data
U.S. Treasury yields rose Tuesday as traders looked to remarks from Federal Reserve speakers that could provide hints about the central bank's policy plans and awaited key economic data. Yields and prices move in opposite directions and one basis point equals 0.01%. Treasurys. Traders are hoping for fresh hints about...
Japan Finance Minister cautions against changes to debt redemption rule
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki cautioned against making any change to the government’s debt redemption rule as it helps the government maintain fiscal discipline. Suzuki made the comments after a cabinet meeting on Friday, as some ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) lawmakers are calling for...
Fed to deliver two 25-basis-point hikes in Q1, followed by long pause: Reuters poll
BENGALURU, Jan 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve will end its tightening cycle after a 25-basis-point hike at each of its next two policy meetings and then likely hold interest rates steady for at least the rest of the year, according to most economists in a Reuters poll.
The December inflation report will make the Fed realize it'll be more costly to plunge the US into recession than dial back on interest rate hikes, Fundstrat says
December CPI will make the Fed realize a recession is more costly than pivoting on rate hikes, Fundstrat said. Fundstrat's Tom Lee has predicted the Fed will soon ease up on rates hikes. The S&P 500 could jump 20% this year as the Fed narrative changes, Lee said. The December...
Investors should sell stocks and take profits as the latest rally is set to falter amid surprises from the Fed and weak corporate earnings, JPMorgan says
Investors should sell stocks and take profits as the current market rally is set to fizzle, according to JPMorgan. The bank said stocks will face several curveballs this year thrown by the Fed and weak corporate earnings. "We... are reluctant to chase the past week's rally as recession and overtightening...
Malaysia central bank surprises by holding key rate at 2.75%
KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Malaysia's central bank on Thursday unexpectedly kept its benchmark interest rate (MYINTR=ECI) unchanged, signalling worries about economic growth after four consecutive rate hikes last year.
Fed ‘probing’ for right rate level as prospects rise for ‘soft landing’
WASHINGTON/CHICAGO (Reuters) – The chances of a “soft landing” for the U.S. economy, where inflation declines without major job losses, appear to be growing, Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard said on Thursday, and the central bank is now “probing” for the right level of rates to control inflation without tanking employment.
As FOMC Meet Nears, Here's What Different Fed Officials Think About Rate-Hike Pace
Despite signs of inflation having peaked and economic activity witnessing a slowdown, Federal Reserve officials have reportedly stated they will continue with more rate hikes, with many in favor of taking the top policy rate to 5%. "I just think we need to keep going, and we'll discuss at the...
EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX subdued on renewed recession fears; local rate decisions in focus
Jan 19 (Reuters) - Asian currencies were under pressure on Thursday, led by losses in Thailand's baht, as bleak U.S. data indicating weakening demand in world's largest economy stoked recession worries. Overnight data showed U.S. retail sales fell by the most in a year in December, while manufacturing output recorded...
Analysis-Bank of Japan's grit chills bond bears
SINGAPORE, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Japan's central bank appears to have scored an interim win in its long-drawn battle with bond bears. The Bank of Japan's (BOJ) policy meeting this week was, at first glance, a damp squib for excited markets. It maintained its cap on 10-year yields, defying market expectations for change, and modified a funds-supply operation such that it offers more money for longer tenors to banks.
Marketmind: Japanese CPI eyes new high
Jan 20 (Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. Japanese inflation grabs the spotlight in Asia on Friday, with investors looking for clues on what the Bank of Japan (BOJ) might do at its next policy meeting after surprising markets this week by standing pat on policy.
BOJ may raise yield cap again by mid-year, says academic Ito
TOKYO, Jan 19 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan (BOJ) may raise a cap set around its 10-year bond yield target to 0.75% or double it to 1.0% by around mid-year if inflation overshoots its expectations, Columbia University academic Takatoshi Ito said on Thursday.
Mortgage rates plunge to lowest level since September
The average long-term mortgage rate fell this week to its lowest level since September, a potential boost to the housing market which has been in decline for nearly a year. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average on the benchmark 30-year rate fell to 6.15% from 6.33% last week. A year ago the average rate was 3.56%. The average long-term rate reached a two-decade high of 7.08% in the fall as the Federal Reserve continued to boost its key lending rate in its quest to cool the economy and tame inflation. The big rise in mortgage rates during the past year...
JPMorgan expects smaller contraction in UK economy in 2023
(Reuters) – J.P.Morgan said the UK economy was expected to contract by 0.1% this year, revising it from the previously forecast 0.3% decline in the gross domestic product (GDP), buoyed by a recent drop in natural gas prices. The UK government is likely to pull back plans to raise...
Japan's consumer inflation hits fresh 41-year high, keep BOJ in focus
TOKYO, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Japan's core consumer prices rose 4.0% in December from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday. The increase in the core consumer price index, which excludes volatile fresh food but includes oil costs, matched a median market forecast.
Fed's Brainard says data may be aligning for 'soft landing' scenario
WASHINGTON, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Evidence in favor of a "soft landing" for the U.S. economy, in which inflation declines without major job losses, appears to be growing, Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard said on Thursday in remarks that excluded any explicit policy preference for the U.S. central bank's upcoming meeting but noted signs of slowing growth.
Yen tumbles on BoJ decision, US data enters the limelight
Yen falls as BoJ defies bets for more policy tweaks. US retail sales and PPI data the dollar’s next test. Yen tumbles as BoJ keeps yield control policy untouched. The protagonist in the first chapter of today’s FX episode is the Japanese yen, which came under strong selling interest after the Bank of Japan stuck to its ultra-loose monetary policy, disappointing expectations that it could further tweak its yield curve control policy.
Inflation in Japan hits highest level in 41 years
Japan's core consumer prices in December rose 4.0% from a year earlier, double the central bank's 2% target and hitting a fresh 41-year high, data showed on Friday, adding to recent growing signs of mounting inflationary pressure.
