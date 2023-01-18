Read full article on original website
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bennington, Eastern Windham, Western Windham by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-20 06:31:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-20 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Bennington; Eastern Windham; Western Windham WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches. The highest totals will be along and east of the southern Green Mountains. * WHERE...In Massachusetts, Northern Berkshire and Southern Berkshire Counties. In Vermont, Bennington, Western Windham and Eastern Windham Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery and snow covered road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning and evening commutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will continue today. Several inches of snow will accumulate over higher elevations, especially in the Green Mountains of Vermont into this evening.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Albany, Eastern Columbia, Eastern Rensselaer by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-20 06:31:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-20 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Eastern Albany; Eastern Columbia; Eastern Rensselaer; Eastern Schenectady; Schoharie; Southern Saratoga; Western Albany; Western Rensselaer; Western Schenectady WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. The higher snow totals will be across the Taconics. Portions of the Capital Region and Helderbergs may receive and inch or two. * WHERE...The Schoharie Valley, Helderbergs, Capital Region and central and northern Taconics of eastern New York. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Rain and snow will persist today. Snow accumulations will be greatest over the higher terrain, with up to an inch or two possible this morning impacting the commute.
