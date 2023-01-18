Effective: 2023-01-20 06:31:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-20 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Eastern Albany; Eastern Columbia; Eastern Rensselaer; Eastern Schenectady; Schoharie; Southern Saratoga; Western Albany; Western Rensselaer; Western Schenectady WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. The higher snow totals will be across the Taconics. Portions of the Capital Region and Helderbergs may receive and inch or two. * WHERE...The Schoharie Valley, Helderbergs, Capital Region and central and northern Taconics of eastern New York. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Rain and snow will persist today. Snow accumulations will be greatest over the higher terrain, with up to an inch or two possible this morning impacting the commute.

ALBANY COUNTY, NY ・ 2 HOURS AGO