Sacramento County, CA

FOX40

Sacramento makes permit-ready ‘granny flat’ building plans available for free

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento released permit-ready building plans for accessory dwelling units, also known as “in-law units” and “granny flats,” as part of its effort to increase housing. The plans for the detached units all meet the city’s 2022 residential building code requirements and are for all-electric housing. -Video Above: Experts warn storm victims […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
mix96sac.com

Coyotes Spotted in Sacramento Neighborhoods

People in the Pocket and Greenhaven neighborhoods have been spotting coyotes roaming their neighborhoods. Understandably, they’re a little shaken up. So far, there have been no reports of the coyotes attacking people in Sacramento. That doesn’t mean that attacks couldn’t happen, though, so animal control officers are meeting with neighbors and teaching people techniques to scare away the animals using “coyote shakers” — an empty can filled with beans or pennies and sealed with duct tape. Give it a good rattle and it should drive away the unwanted urban wildlife. It can take a group effort to convince coyotes to leave a neighborhood, so experts are recommending that all neighbors use the noisemakers when out walking in the neighborhood. Animal control is also reminding neighbors to close trash can lids and bring the pet food inside.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Shed fire spreads to attic of Sacramento home

SACRAMENTO – Investigators are looking into what caused a fire that damaged a home in Sacramento early Wednesday morning.The fire was first reported around 1:15 a.m. behind an apartment building on 14th Avenue and Stockton Boulevard.Investigators say the fire started in a shed and then spread into the attic of a home.No injuries were reported.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Power restored to thousands of PG&E customers in San Joaquin, Calaveras counties

Thousands of Pacific Gas and Electric Co. customers in parts of San Joaquin and Calaveras Counties have had their power restored after an outage affected them Thursday. PG&E’s outage map showed areas in Ripon and near Manteca without power, along with the Arnold and Angels Camp areas. It cited weather as the cause for San Joaquin County and an equipment issue for Calaveras County.
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
KOLO TV Reno

El Dorado County joins lawsuit against PG&E over Mosquito Fire

PLACERVILLE, California (KOLO) - El Dorado County is joining four other public entities in a lawsuit against PG&E over the 2022 Mosquito Fire. Placer County, El Dorado Water Agency, Georgetown Divide Public Utilities District, and Georgetown Divide Fire Protection District also joined in on the lawsuit. The suit alleges PG&E’s...
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Roseville neighborhood safe after suspect detained

(KTXL) – A Roseville preschool was evacuated on Thursday as Roseville Police Officers worked to contact a suspect in a nearby home. The suspect was located in a home on the 1200 block of Crescendo Drive and police asked nearby residents in the area to shelter in place. At 2:09 p.m., the police department announced […]
ROSEVILLE, CA
FOX40

Is it legal to own chickens in Sacramento?

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — With egg prices rising over the past year, the idea of owning chickens might cross some people’s minds. In Sacramento, it is legal to own chickens, but before you can own some, there is some work that needs to be done. Here’s what the city says about owning chickens. •Video Above: […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Double fatal collision in Sacramento began as robbery

(KTXL) — A three-car collision that killed two people in South Sacramento on Thursday started as an attempted robbery according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. According to the sheriff’s office, a man attempted to steal a woman’s purse near French Road and Gerber Road. When he was unsuccessful in stealing the purse he stole […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Where does the stormwater in Sacramento go?

(KTXL) — The Sacramento area, along with the rest of the state, endured heavy rainfall through a series of storms since late December.  Water from the American River caused Discovery Park to flood and caused the level of the Sacramento River to rise.  •Video Player Above: How the recent storms impacted California’s drought As sunny […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KRON4 News

Body found near Napa River in Vallejo

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — A woman’s body was found near the Napa River in Vallejo Wednesday, the Vallejo Police Department said. Police called the incident a homicide, the city’s second of 2023. Police responded to the 200 block of Wilson Avenue at 11:44 a.m. for the report of “a person in a marsh area.” That […]
VALLEJO, CA

