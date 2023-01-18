Read full article on original website
Court-ordered cleanup effort underway at troublesome Stockton mobile home park
STOCKTON, Calif. — Weeks after clearing out unlawful residents from the Stockton Park Village, officials with the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office began cleaning up the troublesome Stockton mobile home park on Thursday. The clean-up was the start of a multi-day, multi-agency effort to clear trash and debris from...
Sacramento makes permit-ready ‘granny flat’ building plans available for free
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento released permit-ready building plans for accessory dwelling units, also known as “in-law units” and “granny flats,” as part of its effort to increase housing. The plans for the detached units all meet the city’s 2022 residential building code requirements and are for all-electric housing. -Video Above: Experts warn storm victims […]
Tiny home resident pushes to live legally on her West Sacramento property
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A woman in West Sacramento is on a mission to make housing more affordable for herself and pave the way for others to do the same through a "Movable Tiny Home Policy". 33-year-old West Sacramento resident Robyn Davis has lived in her tiny home on...
Coyotes Spotted in Sacramento Neighborhoods
People in the Pocket and Greenhaven neighborhoods have been spotting coyotes roaming their neighborhoods. Understandably, they’re a little shaken up. So far, there have been no reports of the coyotes attacking people in Sacramento. That doesn’t mean that attacks couldn’t happen, though, so animal control officers are meeting with neighbors and teaching people techniques to scare away the animals using “coyote shakers” — an empty can filled with beans or pennies and sealed with duct tape. Give it a good rattle and it should drive away the unwanted urban wildlife. It can take a group effort to convince coyotes to leave a neighborhood, so experts are recommending that all neighbors use the noisemakers when out walking in the neighborhood. Animal control is also reminding neighbors to close trash can lids and bring the pet food inside.
A fallen tree aids in the arrest of a wanted person in El Dorado County
(KTXL) — A fallen tree aided deputies from the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Department in the arrest of a wanted person. —Video Above: Sacramento shoppers see a rise in egg prices A photo shared by the sheriff’s office shows a downed tree partially on top of a truck. When deputies arrived on the scene to […]
PG&E being sued by El Dorado, Placer counties for Mosquito Fire damages
Pacific Gas and Electric Co. is facing another lawsuit filed by El Dorado and Placer counties — along with other public entities — for damages caused by the Mosquito Fire last year. The Mosquito Fire burned more than 76,000 acres in both Placer and El Dorado counties, destroying...
How did a relatively new pump system in a San Joaquin County community not drain the floodwaters?
ACAMPO, Calif. — As residents in the Acampo area of San Joaquin County continue to deal with the massive flooding that has impacted homes and closed schools, there are questions about why the relatively new drainage system in the area did not remove the floodwaters. Fritz Buchman, director of...
Shed fire spreads to attic of Sacramento home
SACRAMENTO – Investigators are looking into what caused a fire that damaged a home in Sacramento early Wednesday morning.The fire was first reported around 1:15 a.m. behind an apartment building on 14th Avenue and Stockton Boulevard.Investigators say the fire started in a shed and then spread into the attic of a home.No injuries were reported.
Preschool in Roseville evacuated as police work to contact suspect in nearby home
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A preschool near the 1200 block of Crescendo Drive has been evacuated while officers are attempting to draw out a suspect who is alone inside a home, the Roseville Police Department said. Residents in the area have also been asked to shelter in place now that...
Power restored to thousands of PG&E customers in San Joaquin, Calaveras counties
Thousands of Pacific Gas and Electric Co. customers in parts of San Joaquin and Calaveras Counties have had their power restored after an outage affected them Thursday. PG&E’s outage map showed areas in Ripon and near Manteca without power, along with the Arnold and Angels Camp areas. It cited weather as the cause for San Joaquin County and an equipment issue for Calaveras County.
El Dorado County joins lawsuit against PG&E over Mosquito Fire
PLACERVILLE, California (KOLO) - El Dorado County is joining four other public entities in a lawsuit against PG&E over the 2022 Mosquito Fire. Placer County, El Dorado Water Agency, Georgetown Divide Public Utilities District, and Georgetown Divide Fire Protection District also joined in on the lawsuit. The suit alleges PG&E’s...
Roseville neighborhood safe after suspect detained
(KTXL) – A Roseville preschool was evacuated on Thursday as Roseville Police Officers worked to contact a suspect in a nearby home. The suspect was located in a home on the 1200 block of Crescendo Drive and police asked nearby residents in the area to shelter in place. At 2:09 p.m., the police department announced […]
Is it legal to own chickens in Sacramento?
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — With egg prices rising over the past year, the idea of owning chickens might cross some people’s minds. In Sacramento, it is legal to own chickens, but before you can own some, there is some work that needs to be done. Here’s what the city says about owning chickens. •Video Above: […]
Double fatal collision in Sacramento began as robbery
(KTXL) — A three-car collision that killed two people in South Sacramento on Thursday started as an attempted robbery according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. According to the sheriff’s office, a man attempted to steal a woman’s purse near French Road and Gerber Road. When he was unsuccessful in stealing the purse he stole […]
California Storm Aftermath: Decades-old trees fall down in Sacramento's Land Park
Crews are cleaning up decades-old, fallen trees in Sacramento's Land Park area. Another system will drop in from the north Wednesday afternoon into Thursday.
Where does the stormwater in Sacramento go?
(KTXL) — The Sacramento area, along with the rest of the state, endured heavy rainfall through a series of storms since late December. Water from the American River caused Discovery Park to flood and caused the level of the Sacramento River to rise. •Video Player Above: How the recent storms impacted California’s drought As sunny […]
As storms end, Stockton asks residents to continue reporting damages, return sandbags
STOCKTON, Calif. — As Stockton is finally seeing a break from intense rain and winds, city officials are asking residents to continue reporting storm-related damages and to also return any sandbags given out ahead of the storms. The city said in a release that it will reuse the sand...
Carjacker kills 2 women in south Sacramento collision near Florin Road, officials say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Two women are dead after a man in a stolen SUV ran a red light and crashed into them, Sacramento officials said. That man, who was later found to be under the influence, was arrested while he was trying to steal another vehicle. The California Highway...
Body found near Napa River in Vallejo
VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — A woman’s body was found near the Napa River in Vallejo Wednesday, the Vallejo Police Department said. Police called the incident a homicide, the city’s second of 2023. Police responded to the 200 block of Wilson Avenue at 11:44 a.m. for the report of “a person in a marsh area.” That […]
‘Let them step up’: San Joaquin County residents now eligible for federal storm relief
WOODBRIDGE, Calif. — A silver lining for San Joaquin County residents who are reeling from storm-related aftermath: the county on Thursday was added to the federal major disaster declaration, meaning help is on the way. Woodbridge is one of the most impacted areas in the county, with pools of...
