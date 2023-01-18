Read full article on original website
Related
Australian Open lookahead: Coco Gauff plays in 3rd round
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — LOOKAHEAD TO FRIDAY Coco Gauff continues her quest for a first Grand Slam title when she plays her third-round match at the Australian Open. The 18-year-old from Florida takes on another American, Bernarda Pera. Gauff reached her first major final at last year’s French Open before losing to Iga Swiatek. Gauff, who won the WTA warm-up event in Auckland, has yet to drop a set at Melbourne Park this year. She is trying to become the youngest winner of the Australian Open since Martina Hingis won the first of three straight titles in 1997 at age 16. The top-seeded Swiatek and No. 3 Jessica Pegula will look to move a step nearer to a semifinal showdown by winning matches Friday. Swiatek plays Cristina Bucsa, a Spanish qualifier, while Pegula meets Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine. The No. 3-seeded man, Stefanos Tsitsipas, faces Tallon Griekspoor, while Daniil Medvedev, the 2021 U.S. Open champion and runner-up in Melbourne the past two years, plays 29th-seeded Sebastian Korda of the United States. FRIDAY’S FORECAST Mostly sunny. High of 75 degrees Fahrenheit (24 degrees Celsius).
wtatennis.com
Aussie Open Day 4 by the numbers: Siegemund's comeback, Pliskova's streak and more
The third round of the 2023 Australian Open is set. Here are the key numbers and statistics from Day 4 of the tournament. 3:12 - The length of the longest match of the tournament so far, won 5-7, 7-5, 6-3 by Laura Siegemund over No.27 seed Irina-Camelia Begu. It is also the second-longest tour-level match of the season so far, behind only Martina Trevisan's 6-3, 6-7(5), 7-5 upset of Maria Sakkari in the United Cup semifinals.
No. 2 Ons Jabeur loses to Vondrousova at Australian Open
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Second-seeded Ons Jabeur became the latest top player to exit the Australian Open in the second round, beaten by 86th-ranked Marketa Vondrousova 6-1, 5-7, 6-1. Jabeur had complained of a knee problem after her opening victory at Melbourne Park and seemed out of sorts for much of the loss against Vondrousova, which ended a little past 1 a.m. on Friday.
BBC
Australian Open 2023 results: Andy Murray beats Thanasi Kokkinakis at 4am in Melbourne
Coverage: Commentary every day from 07:00 GMT on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra 'Tennis Breakfast' live from Melbourne, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the BBC Sport website & app. Andy Murray produced another scarcely believable display to fight back from two sets down to beat Thanasi...
Australian Open 2023: Day three on Wednesday
MELBOURNE, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Highlights of the third day of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Wednesday, all times local (GMT +11):. Victoria Azarenka, who won the Australian Open in 2012 and 2013, progressed with a comfortable 6-1 6-0 win over Nadia Podoroska. American Sebastian Korda beat qualifier Yosuke Watanuki 6-2 7-5 6-4.
Tennis Star Suffers Devastating Injury
Over the past two decades, the rankings of men's professional tennis have been dominated by three men. Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, and Rafael Nadal. With the retirement last year of Roger Federer, just Djokovic and Nadal remain, and Nadal's time on the tour may be running out.
atptour.com
Nadal Reveals Diagnosis Of Australian Open Injury
One day after aggravating an injury during his second-round loss at the Australian Open, Rafael Nadal updated his fans by revealing the results of an MRI. "Good afternoon. I have undergone medical tests after losing yesterday," Nadal wrote. "The MRI shows a grade 2 injury in the iliopsoas muscle in my left leg. Now it's time for sports rest and anti-inflammatory physiotherapy. Normal recovery time 6 to 8 weeks."
Flags and Wallies: Melbourne Park fans spark player anger at Australian Open
Spectators at the Australian Open were in the spotlight on Thursday after separate incidents sparked player anger on the court at Melbourne Park and the crowd stayed until 4am watching Thanasi Kokkinakis play Andy Murray. In his second-round match against France’s Enzo Couacaud on Rod Laver Arena, Novak Djokovic complained...
Australian Open 2023: Day five on Friday
MELBOURNE, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Highlights of the fourth day of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Thursday, all times local (GMT +11):. Andy Murray came from two sets down to overcome home hero Thanasi Kokkinakis in an epic five-set battle that ended 4-6 6-7(4) 7-6(5) 6-3 7-5 after five hours and 45 minutes in the second-longest match in Australian Open history in the early hours of Friday.
BBC
Australian Open 2023: Andy Murray calls 4am finishes in tennis a 'farce'
Coverage: Commentary every day from 07:00 GMT on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra 'Tennis Breakfast' live from Melbourne, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the BBC Sport website & app. Andy Murray says finishing his second-round match at the Australian Open at 4am was a "farce". The...
Sporting News
Who is Mackenzie McDonald? The American who beat Rafael Nadal at the Australian Open
Mackenzie McDonald has already caused one of the biggest upsets at this year's Australian Open, defeating top seed and reigning men's singles champion Rafael Nadal. The unseeded American shocked the tennis world with his straight-sets victory and now moves on to the third round at Melbourne Park. Here's what you...
Djokovic taking hamstring injury ‘day to day’ as he progresses in Melbourne
Novak Djokovic admitted he is worried about his Australian Open prospects after his left hamstring problem flared up again during a second-round victory over Enzo Couacaud.Djokovic took a medical timeout during the second set and appeared distinctly uncomfortable, grimacing and stretching, but he avoided joining Rafael Nadal and Casper Ruud in making an early exit, coming through 6-1 6-7 (5) 6-2 6-0 to set up a clash with Grigor Dimitrov.Speaking to Eurosport afterwards, the 35-year-old said of the hamstring: “To be honest, it is not good at all. I will take it day to day.23 and counting 🙌 @DjokerNole pic.twitter.com/O1TrWnReEP—...
tennismajors.com
Zverev out ! Lucky loser Mmoh books spot in third round in Melbourne
American lucky loser Michael Mmoh won against German Alexander Zverev, the No 12 seed, 6-7 (1), 6-4, 6-3, 6-2 to advance to the third round of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Thursday night. Mmoh, ranked No 107, will play American J.J. Wolf next. The American overhauled Frenchman Laurent...
Djokovic worried about leg, bothered by heckler in Australia
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic propped up his left shoe on a courtside sign so he could stretch out a hamstring that he acknowledged afterward concerns him. He grimaced while flexing the muscle after one point, hopped on his right leg to keep weight off the left after another. He took a medical timeout while a trainer re-taped him during the second set — which Djokovic would go on to drop. As if he needed another distraction, Djokovic was flustered enough by a heckler that he asked chair umpire Fergus Murphy to have the spectator removed from Rod Laver Arena, telling the official: “The guy’s drunk out of his mind. ... He’s been provoking. He just wants to get in my head.” As Djokovic summed up afterward: “It was a lot happening tonight.” Here’s what did not happen Thursday evening at the Australian Open: Djokovic did not lose his way entirely and, most importantly, he did not lose in the second round, which is what happened to both No. 1 seed Rafael Nadal and No. 2 seed Casper Ruud.
Comments / 0