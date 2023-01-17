ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This area of Detroit is up next in the city's redevelopment plan

Detroit — After focusing the last decade on revitalizing downtown, Detroit's city planners are pivoting attention to a northwest neighborhood that has been hit hard by population loss, poverty and unemployment — and has potential for a thriving future centered on urban agriculture. A framework plan is the...
Detroit may move up deadline for property tax relief program

The board responsible for hearing property tax appeals in the city of Detroit is asking City Council to consider moving up the deadline to apply for a property tax relief program from December to October. The move would shorten the timeline to apply for the program in 2023. But Willie Donwell, director of the board, said that the new deadline would give the city of Detroit's Property Assessment Board of Review more time to address the...
Detroit property values boom for sixth straight year

(CBS DETROIT) - The city of Detroit is seeing a spike in the housing market for the sixth year in a row.As property values boom, you could be seeing new neighbors in your community. Rising property values are creating profits for homeowners.According to the Detroit Office of the Assessor, neighborhoods across the city saw a 20% increase in the last year.Towanna Jackson from Team Peterson Jackson Realtors says East English Village is a hot neighborhood for buyers."Big, beautiful brick homes, English Tudors, it's just classic Detroit," Jackson said. "It's a beautiful neighborhood, active homeowners association." Jackson says homes that used to sell for $18,000 during the crash in 2008 are now at the six-figure price-point. "Now, we're looking in upwards of $200,000 that they're on the market for," Jackson said."Everyone has come in, really updated the inside. Gave it some nice modern features, with incorporating our Old English features of the house and not losing too much on the architectural component of it."Notices of proposed assessment changes are currently being mailed out to over 408,000 residential, commercial, industrial and personal property owners.
Nursing home workers strike possible amid contract negotiations in Metro Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) – Union nursing home workers across Metro Detroit are demanding change after working without a contract.If action isn't taken soon, a strike is likely to happen in the future. Living wages, affordable healthcare & safe working conditions are just a few things nursing home workers have been asking the owners of their nursing homes for."We just want to be able to afford to live," said Cheryl Mitchell.Mitchell is a nursing assistant in Detroit. For two years, she's been without a contract."I don't feel valued, I don't feel appreciated. We just out there dangling," Mitchell stated.She's not alone. According...
What retail recreational cannabis licensing could mean for Detroit

It’s been over just over four years since Michiganders voted to make recreational cannabis use legal in this state. Still, for most of that time, you could not buy recreational cannabis in Detroit. That all changed this month as, for the first time, Detroit’s licensed recreational dispensaries began selling cannabis to the public.
Fitness studio closes in Detroit, owner blames high rent

(CBS DETROIT) – A fitness studio that introduced hot yoga to those living in Detroit's West Village is closing its doors.Amina Daniels left New York City and returned to her hometown of Detroit to make it a healthier place."They needed a community where they can train, sweat, and restore," Daniels said. Winner of the Hatch grant, she had funds for her fitness studio, but initially, some weren't buying into her idea."I looked at 91 properties. So that is 91 'noes,'" Daniels saidEventually, she opened Live Cycle Delight in March 2017 on Agnes off Van Dyke.Business boomed so much that she opened...
Closing the wealth gap for Black-owned businesses. Can it be done in Detroit?

Less than 10% of the businesses downtown are Black-owned, and even less than that, 2% of the buildings downtown are Black-owned. In a city with a majority Black population, how did we get here? BridgeDetroit Engagement Director Orlando Bailey sits down with Metro-Detroit Black Business Alliance President and CEO Charity Dean, at the 2023 Detroit Policy Conference, to talk about how downtown Detroit can invest in and empower Black businesses.
'The Week That Was:' Is the Ilitch Group Trying to Take Taxpayers For Another Ride?

Host Saeed Khan talks with guests, Charlie LeDuff, veteran investigative reporter and host of the "No BS News Hour," ex-federal prosecutor Michael Bullotta who prosecuted Kwame Kilpatrick and Deadline Detroit co-founder Allan Lengel. They talk about the Ilitch group's latest proposed project and the cost to taxpayers; Biden's document fallout;...
Largest Black-Owned Luxury Party Rental Company in SE Michigan Opens Warehouse

Contemporary must-have event decor is now available through full-service company, The Luxe Rental Collective. The Luxe Rental Collective, a full-service luxury event rental company, has now increased its capacity, acquiring a 4,500 square foot warehouse space, making it the largest African American owned luxury party rental provider in Southeast Michigan. The Luxe Rental Collective fills a void in the rental market by offering party decor to clients with “no minimum rentals” and a streamlined online rental process. This service benefits event designers and non-professionals who want to rent fewer items or less volume than a commercial or corporate client may require.
