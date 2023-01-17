Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Grocery Store Meijer is Opening a Concept Store in MichiganBryan DijkhuizenMichigan State
Famous restaurant chain unexpectedly closes multiple Michigan locationsKristen WaltersMichigan State
Popular Michigan restaurant chain opening another new location in the stateKristen WaltersRoyal Oak, MI
Popular TV Shows Set in Detroit: Your City on ScreenTed RiversDetroit, MI
When The Iceman Came to DetroitBashar SalameDetroit, MI
Related
Detroit News
This area of Detroit is up next in the city's redevelopment plan
Detroit — After focusing the last decade on revitalizing downtown, Detroit's city planners are pivoting attention to a northwest neighborhood that has been hit hard by population loss, poverty and unemployment — and has potential for a thriving future centered on urban agriculture. A framework plan is the...
Detroit may move up deadline for property tax relief program
The board responsible for hearing property tax appeals in the city of Detroit is asking City Council to consider moving up the deadline to apply for a property tax relief program from December to October. The move would shorten the timeline to apply for the program in 2023. But Willie Donwell, director of the board, said that the new deadline would give the city of Detroit's Property Assessment Board of Review more time to address the...
Detroit property values boom for sixth straight year
(CBS DETROIT) - The city of Detroit is seeing a spike in the housing market for the sixth year in a row.As property values boom, you could be seeing new neighbors in your community. Rising property values are creating profits for homeowners.According to the Detroit Office of the Assessor, neighborhoods across the city saw a 20% increase in the last year.Towanna Jackson from Team Peterson Jackson Realtors says East English Village is a hot neighborhood for buyers."Big, beautiful brick homes, English Tudors, it's just classic Detroit," Jackson said. "It's a beautiful neighborhood, active homeowners association." Jackson says homes that used to sell for $18,000 during the crash in 2008 are now at the six-figure price-point. "Now, we're looking in upwards of $200,000 that they're on the market for," Jackson said."Everyone has come in, really updated the inside. Gave it some nice modern features, with incorporating our Old English features of the house and not losing too much on the architectural component of it."Notices of proposed assessment changes are currently being mailed out to over 408,000 residential, commercial, industrial and personal property owners.
michiganchronicle.com
Detroit Tenants Association Held General Assembly, Bolstering Renters Rights’ Movement
Last Tuesday, the Detroit Tenants Association (DTA) held the first general assembly meeting of the year. An estimated 70 people gathered at the Laborers’ International Union building to organize a citywide organization to fight against housing insecurity and slumlords for renters’ rights. DTA is campaigning for several issues,...
Two beautiful, abandoned apartment buildings in Detroit are being renovated for affordable housing
Nearly an entire block in the Piety Hill neighborhood will be brought back to life
First Independence Bank in Detroit Receives $12.5M to Support Minorities
First Independence Bank in Detroit, which provides financial services to underserved and minority communities, has received $12.5 million from OneMain Financial in New York as part of its commitment to […] The post First Independence Bank in Detroit Receives $12.5M to Support Minorities appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
Nursing home workers strike possible amid contract negotiations in Metro Detroit
(CBS DETROIT) – Union nursing home workers across Metro Detroit are demanding change after working without a contract.If action isn't taken soon, a strike is likely to happen in the future. Living wages, affordable healthcare & safe working conditions are just a few things nursing home workers have been asking the owners of their nursing homes for."We just want to be able to afford to live," said Cheryl Mitchell.Mitchell is a nursing assistant in Detroit. For two years, she's been without a contract."I don't feel valued, I don't feel appreciated. We just out there dangling," Mitchell stated.She's not alone. According...
wdet.org
What retail recreational cannabis licensing could mean for Detroit
It’s been over just over four years since Michiganders voted to make recreational cannabis use legal in this state. Still, for most of that time, you could not buy recreational cannabis in Detroit. That all changed this month as, for the first time, Detroit’s licensed recreational dispensaries began selling cannabis to the public.
fox2detroit.com
Quite a calling: 3 generations of family work demolition removing Detroit blight
FOX 2 (WJBK) - One Detroit family is working hard to tackle blight in the city - and it has become a multigenerational calling. "When I graduated high school I went and did a year of college and figured out that it wasn’t for me," said Leo Mumpfield Jr.
fox2detroit.com
Land Bank house woman used savings to renovate, broken into and wiped out
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A woman's future home was robbed of everything - and it's left her in a deep hole. "My bank account is zero, it's like under $50," said Jackie Williams."I can't afford to put this back here." All of Jackie William’s money was invested there - so...
Fitness studio closes in Detroit, owner blames high rent
(CBS DETROIT) – A fitness studio that introduced hot yoga to those living in Detroit's West Village is closing its doors.Amina Daniels left New York City and returned to her hometown of Detroit to make it a healthier place."They needed a community where they can train, sweat, and restore," Daniels said. Winner of the Hatch grant, she had funds for her fitness studio, but initially, some weren't buying into her idea."I looked at 91 properties. So that is 91 'noes,'" Daniels saidEventually, she opened Live Cycle Delight in March 2017 on Agnes off Van Dyke.Business boomed so much that she opened...
Michigan is running out of 313 phone numbers, wants to add 679 area code to Detroit area
New York City's 212 area code, 310 in Los Angeles, and 305 in Miami are often cited as the most "prestigious" three digits to precede your phone number. But Detroit's 313 has also developed a certain cachet. It's become synonymous with a city known for its resilience and part of the city's brand, featured on T-shirts and even tattoos. ...
onedetroitpbs.org
Closing the wealth gap for Black-owned businesses. Can it be done in Detroit?
Less than 10% of the businesses downtown are Black-owned, and even less than that, 2% of the buildings downtown are Black-owned. In a city with a majority Black population, how did we get here? BridgeDetroit Engagement Director Orlando Bailey sits down with Metro-Detroit Black Business Alliance President and CEO Charity Dean, at the 2023 Detroit Policy Conference, to talk about how downtown Detroit can invest in and empower Black businesses.
Why Michigan's high auto insurance rates are on the rise again
Michigan’s high auto insurance rates are on the rise again as part of a national trend that comes as inflation is also hammering our wallets.
deadlinedetroit.com
'The Week That Was:' Is the Ilitch Group Trying to Take Taxpayers For Another Ride?
Host Saeed Khan talks with guests, Charlie LeDuff, veteran investigative reporter and host of the "No BS News Hour," ex-federal prosecutor Michael Bullotta who prosecuted Kwame Kilpatrick and Deadline Detroit co-founder Allan Lengel. They talk about the Ilitch group's latest proposed project and the cost to taxpayers; Biden's document fallout;...
'Give us what we need': Protesters in Detroit calling for city to extend moratorium on water shutoffs
Detroit’s moratorium on water shutoffs expired on Jan. 1, but protesters say there’s still a need for affordable water. That’s why dozens showed up outside City Hall on Tuesday, calling on officials to offer a better solution.
onedetroitpbs.org
Michigan Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II on the administration’s investment in downtown Detroit
As Michigan ushers in a Democratic-controlled state government for the first time in 40 years, what could that mean for the state’s ongoing investments in Detroit? And what could Detroit’s resurgence mean for the rest of the region and state?. Michigan Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II sat down...
Detroit may soon be more than just 'the 313' as officials announce new area code coming by 2025
Detroit’s 313 area code is getting a new partner. The Michigan Public Service Commission will hold a public hearing on March 9 to talk about the new 679 area code, which is expected to go into effect in 2025.
michiganchronicle.com
Largest Black-Owned Luxury Party Rental Company in SE Michigan Opens Warehouse
Contemporary must-have event decor is now available through full-service company, The Luxe Rental Collective. The Luxe Rental Collective, a full-service luxury event rental company, has now increased its capacity, acquiring a 4,500 square foot warehouse space, making it the largest African American owned luxury party rental provider in Southeast Michigan. The Luxe Rental Collective fills a void in the rental market by offering party decor to clients with “no minimum rentals” and a streamlined online rental process. This service benefits event designers and non-professionals who want to rent fewer items or less volume than a commercial or corporate client may require.
Why Michigan Democrats could briefly lose a 2 House seat advantage this fall
Democratic control of the Michigan House could be in a state of flux by the end of this year – at least for a short period of time. The party won control of the lower chamber in November and have since sported a two-seat majority over Republicans by a 56-54 margin.
Comments / 3