Duncanville girls hold off late DeSoto rally to eventually prevail, 74-69

DUNCANVILLE - After trailing by more than 14 points early in the third quarter, DeSoto put together a feverish rally in the fourth quarter in Tuesday's girls basketball showdown with Duncanville.

The Eagles, ranked No. 6 in Class 6A in the UIL rankings, had the ball with a chance to tie the game with less than three minutes to play.

But a missed 3-pointer turned into a quick kick out to Duncanville's Mariah Clayton, who scored on a fast-break layup and drew a foul.

A free-throw conversion followed and the three-point play swung momentum in favor of the Pantherettes, paving the way for a 74-69 victory at Sandra Meadows Memorial Arena.

The Pantherettes, currently No. 10 in the SBLive national rankings, added free throws from Tristen Taylor and Kaylinn Kemp to expand the lead before a late layup by Chloe Mann iced the win.

This completed the regular season sweep after a 62-55 win on Dec. 13 in DeSoto - a little revenge from losing three times to DeSoto last year.

Duncanville won its 14th in a row this season and improved to 8-0 in Class 6A-11 play, though the team isn’t eligible for the postseason this year.

Five players scored in double figures for Duncanville (21-4), led by Taylor’s 19 points - which included four 3-pointers. The Pantherettes hit 10 treys spread between three players.

None came in the fourth though, which helped the Eagles (20-5, 6-2) rally.

At halftime, Duncanville led by five, 31-26, behind a 9-4 run over the final minute that included a 3-pointer by Taylor.

Five different times in the third, the Pantherettes led by 10 points and six straight points from Taylor made it 55-41 - the largest lead of the contest with 2:54 to play in the third quarter.

DeSoto, the defending Class 6A champions albeit with a new-look roster, rallied.

Freshman Amari Byles, a 6-foot-2 wing, scored twice and helped the Eagles trim the deficit to six, 55-49, going into the fourth.

The Eagles leaned on Byles - who has offers from Penn State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Texas A&M and Ole Miss to name a few - and freshman Kamora Pruitt to open on a 7-0 run and pull within a possession early in the fourth.

Pruitt, another 6-foot-2 player, made four points in a row to help DeSoto pull within one, 63-62, with more than three minutes to go. Another coveted Division I recruit - with offers from Texas Tech, SMU, BYU, Kansas State and TCU - Pruitt finished with 11 points.

Junior Nissa Muhammad had two free throws with 2:41 to play that pulled DeSoto within one once more, 65-64, and then the team got the stop. A 3-pointer attempt from the corner in front of the DeSoto bench missed.

That led to the basket by Clayton that helped give the Pantherettes breathing room in a 5-0 scoring burst that made it 70-64.

DeSoto pulled within a possession again, 70-67, on two free throws by Byles with 1:15 left. Free throws from Kemp made it a two-possession game for Duncanville with 57.8 left.

Byles had 23 in a losing effort, while Pruitt and MaRiya Vincent had 11 each.

Following Taylor’s team-high, the Pantherettes got 17 from Clayton, 13 by Mann, 12 from Tajenae Gooden and 11 by Kemp. Gooden and Mann each had three 3-pointers.

Boys

Duncanville 83, DeSoto 63

Texas recruit Ron Holland put on a show during a milestone night.

The 6-foot-8 forward threw down highlight-worthy dunks and even hit some shots from the outside in the Panthers' win against DeSoto in a district showdown Tuesday at Sandra Meadows Memorial Arena.

The Panthers, ranked No. 3 in the nation in the latest SBLive rankings, got a game-high 25 points from Holland. He surpassed the 1,500-point mark in the victory.

He was one of three in double figures for Duncanville (20-1, 6-0 6A-11), with Aric Demings scoring 19 and Arizona recruit KJ Lewis adding 16.

Duncanville scored eight of the first 10 points in the game - six by Lewis. After the opening eight minutes, the Panthers led 14-8.

Holland buried a 3-pointer to open the scoring in the second quarter and he added his team’s final points in the first half with two free throws with 3:03 left. That expanded the lead for the Panthers to 30-17.

DeSoto, No. 10 in the latest UIL Class 6A rankings, closed the first half on a 5-0 run and Shelton Manning Jr. hit two free throws on the final play of the second quarter.

Incidentally, in both the boys and girls games, the final play of the first half was a foul on Duncanville that sent DeSoto to the line - the boys with 0.3 seconds left and the girls with all zeroes showing.

Nakia Smith and RJ Foreman scored the first two baskets in the third to help the Eagles (18-6, 4-2) pull within a basket, 30-27.

That was part of a 15-5 run for DeSoto that was capped with back-to-back baskets by Arrington Cooper. His 3-pointer from the wing in front of his team’s bench saw him get picked up by his teammates after the basket which gave the Eagles a 37-35 lead with five minutes to go in the third - the team’s first lead of the game.

It also turned out to be the only lead.

Holland scored 12 seconds later to tie the game, while also drawing a foul. His free throw that followed gave Duncanville the lead for the final time.

That was part of an 18-6 run to close the third quarter for the Panthers. Cameron Barnes, a 6-foot-10 post that holds offers from SMU, Memphis and Oklahoma State, followed with two free throws.

Holland added four more free throws, while Lewis capped the scoring with a bucket with 55 ticks left.

The Panthers led by 10, 53-43, going into the final stanza.

That is when Holland started to take off with a windmill dunk on a fast-break and later added a reverse dunk early in the quarter. He capped his night with a 3-pointer from the top of the key to make it 67-49.

The two rivals will meet again on Feb. 10 in DeSoto.