ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duncanville, TX

Duncanville girls hold off late DeSoto rally to eventually prevail, 74-69

By Cody Thorn
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=066W1r_0kIPUdMN00

By Cody Thorn

DUNCANVILLE - After trailing by more than 14 points early in the third quarter, DeSoto put together a feverish rally in the fourth quarter in Tuesday's girls basketball showdown with Duncanville.

The Eagles, ranked No. 6 in Class 6A in the UIL rankings, had the ball with a chance to tie the game with less than three minutes to play.

But a missed 3-pointer turned into a quick kick out to Duncanville's Mariah Clayton, who scored on a fast-break layup and drew a foul.

A free-throw conversion followed and the three-point play swung momentum in favor of the Pantherettes, paving the way for a 74-69 victory at Sandra Meadows Memorial Arena.

The Pantherettes, currently No. 10 in the SBLive national rankings, added free throws from Tristen Taylor and Kaylinn Kemp to expand the lead before a late layup by Chloe Mann iced the win.

This completed the regular season sweep after a 62-55 win on Dec. 13 in DeSoto - a little revenge from losing three times to DeSoto last year.

Duncanville won its 14th in a row this season and improved to 8-0 in Class 6A-11 play, though the team isn’t eligible for the postseason this year.

Five players scored in double figures for Duncanville (21-4), led by Taylor’s 19 points - which included four 3-pointers. The Pantherettes hit 10 treys spread between three players.

None came in the fourth though, which helped the Eagles (20-5, 6-2) rally.

At halftime, Duncanville led by five, 31-26, behind a 9-4 run over the final minute that included a 3-pointer by Taylor.

Five different times in the third, the Pantherettes led by 10 points and six straight points from Taylor made it 55-41 - the largest lead of the contest with 2:54 to play in the third quarter.

DeSoto, the defending Class 6A champions albeit with a new-look roster, rallied.

Freshman Amari Byles, a 6-foot-2 wing, scored twice and helped the Eagles trim the deficit to six, 55-49, going into the fourth.

The Eagles leaned on Byles - who has offers from Penn State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Texas A&M and Ole Miss to name a few - and freshman Kamora Pruitt to open on a 7-0 run and pull within a possession early in the fourth.

Pruitt, another 6-foot-2 player, made four points in a row to help DeSoto pull within one, 63-62, with more than three minutes to go. Another coveted Division I recruit - with offers from Texas Tech, SMU, BYU, Kansas State and TCU - Pruitt finished with 11 points.

Junior Nissa Muhammad had two free throws with 2:41 to play that pulled DeSoto within one once more, 65-64, and then the team got the stop. A 3-pointer attempt from the corner in front of the DeSoto bench missed.

That led to the basket by Clayton that helped give the Pantherettes breathing room in a 5-0 scoring burst that made it 70-64.

DeSoto pulled within a possession again, 70-67, on two free throws by Byles with 1:15 left. Free throws from Kemp made it a two-possession game for Duncanville with 57.8 left.

Byles had 23 in a losing effort, while Pruitt and MaRiya Vincent had 11 each.

Following Taylor’s team-high, the Pantherettes got 17 from Clayton, 13 by Mann, 12 from Tajenae Gooden and 11 by Kemp. Gooden and Mann each had three 3-pointers.

Boys

Duncanville 83, DeSoto 63

Texas recruit Ron Holland put on a show during a milestone night.

The 6-foot-8 forward threw down highlight-worthy dunks and even hit some shots from the outside in the Panthers' win against DeSoto in a district showdown Tuesday at Sandra Meadows Memorial Arena.

The Panthers, ranked No. 3 in the nation in the latest SBLive rankings, got a game-high 25 points from Holland. He surpassed the 1,500-point mark in the victory.

He was one of three in double figures for Duncanville (20-1, 6-0 6A-11), with Aric Demings scoring 19 and Arizona recruit KJ Lewis adding 16.

Duncanville scored eight of the first 10 points in the game - six by Lewis. After the opening eight minutes, the Panthers led 14-8.

Holland buried a 3-pointer to open the scoring in the second quarter and he added his team’s final points in the first half with two free throws with 3:03 left. That expanded the lead for the Panthers to 30-17.

DeSoto, No. 10 in the latest UIL Class 6A rankings, closed the first half on a 5-0 run and Shelton Manning Jr. hit two free throws on the final play of the second quarter.

Incidentally, in both the boys and girls games, the final play of the first half was a foul on Duncanville that sent DeSoto to the line - the boys with 0.3 seconds left and the girls with all zeroes showing.

Nakia Smith and RJ Foreman scored the first two baskets in the third to help the Eagles (18-6, 4-2) pull within a basket, 30-27.

That was part of a 15-5 run for DeSoto that was capped with back-to-back baskets by Arrington Cooper. His 3-pointer from the wing in front of his team’s bench saw him get picked up by his teammates after the basket which gave the Eagles a 37-35 lead with five minutes to go in the third - the team’s first lead of the game.

It also turned out to be the only lead.

Holland scored 12 seconds later to tie the game, while also drawing a foul. His free throw that followed gave Duncanville the lead for the final time.

That was part of an 18-6 run to close the third quarter for the Panthers. Cameron Barnes, a 6-foot-10 post that holds offers from SMU, Memphis and Oklahoma State, followed with two free throws.

Holland added four more free throws, while Lewis capped the scoring with a bucket with 55 ticks left.

The Panthers led by 10, 53-43, going into the final stanza.

That is when Holland started to take off with a windmill dunk on a fast-break and later added a reverse dunk early in the quarter. He capped his night with a 3-pointer from the top of the key to make it 67-49.

The two rivals will meet again on Feb. 10 in DeSoto.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dPj0D_0kIPUdMN00
View the 50 images of this gallery on the original article

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
texashsfootball.com

Allen Loses Star Quarterback After Racial Message

Four-star recruit and the top uncommitted Class of 2024 quarterback standout Mike Hawkins Jr. will transfer from Allen. Hawkins, along with his brother Maliek, a sophomore DB, have unenrolled and plan on transferring from the state’s largest high school after his family home was vandalized with racist messages. According to the Allen Police Department’s incident report, the painted black letters measured over a foot tall.
ALLEN, TX
WNCT

Former Pirate Rick D’Abreu commits to TCU

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Former East Carolina defensive lineman Rick D’Abreu has committed to Texas Christian University. D’Abreu announced on Jan. 13 that he was entering the transfer portal. He tweeted the news of his commitment to the TCU Horned Frogs on Wednesday. He is a graduate transfer with one season of eligibility remaining. D’Abreu […]
GREENVILLE, NC
dallasexpress.com

Allen QB Transferring to Frisco Emerson

Four-star quarterback Mike Hawkins Jr. is transferring from Allen High School to Frisco Emerson High School. The Dallas Morning News reports that his father, former Dallas Cowboy Mike Hawkins Sr., decided that Mike Jr. and his brother Maliek would leave the Allen program after an alleged vandalism incident at their home.
FRISCO, TX
bestofarkansassports.com

TCU Reports Show “Let Bygones be Bygones” Thrown Out Window in Kendal Briles’ Case

And just like that, Kendal Briles is in the news again. Before this past weekend, his most recent front-page headlines concerned his flirtation with Mississippi State for its offensive coordinator position. Just 10 days before the deadline to enter the transfer portal, he decided to remain a Hog and left the Bulldogs with a bunch of wasted time they’ll never get back.
FORT WORTH, TX
dallasisd.org

See the Dallas ISD 2023 graduation schedule

The Dallas ISD 2023 graduation season is almost here!. The commencement ceremonies held at various locations will be streamed live. Visit the Commencement Streaming page for more information. If you are unable to watch a commencement ceremony live, you can find all of the graduation events on the district’s YouTube...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

How much do you need to make a year to be considered rich in Dallas?

DALLAS — With the cost of just about everything going up these last couple of years, a lot of people are feeling the pinch. According to ziprecruiter.com, the average annual salary people in Dallas made in 2022 was $65,289 -- and those paychecks just don't stretch as far as they used to. While many families struggle to pay the bills, dreams of getting rich seem out of reach.
DALLAS, TX
Local Profile

Portillo’s Finally Opens In Texas

In 2021, it was reported that a Portillo’s would open “in a town near Frisco,” and that town ended up being The Colony. On Jan. 18, the first Portillo’s in Texas held its grand opening. “Everyone from The Colony and Grandscape has been great to work...
THE COLONY, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Airbnb Launches Investigation After Dallas Host Denies LGBTQ Couple

Airbnb is investigating a Dallas-based host after a prospective guest said he was denied from booking due to his sexual orientation. "Love trying to book a [Airbnb] with my bf in Dallas and having this be the response to our booking," Curtis Kimberlin Jr. posted on Twitter. Accompanying the tweet...
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Observer

The Longhorn Ballroom Is Coming Back, Baby!

Great music venues never die, and one of the most famous in Dallas will soon be back in business. Owner Edwin Cabaniss announced that the Longhorn Ballroom on Corinth Street in the Cedars neighborhood will host live music once again by this spring. "My team and I at Kessler Presents...
DALLAS, TX
101.5 KNUE

‘Jugging’ is the New Crime Happening Not Far from Tyler, Texas

Like most people, when I first saw the word ‘jugging’ I had no idea what that meant. It had to do with a crime so I knew it wasn’t good, but it shocks me that people in Texas would try something like this. According to the McKinney, Texas Police Department there have been 4 instances of Bank Jugging recently and they want to make sure everyone is aware of what is going on, so we don’t have more victims.
TYLER, TX
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
22K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy