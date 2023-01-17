ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Senate Republicans ante up with new governor on RGGI fight

Pennsylvania Republicans this week laid their cards on the table with a written list of demands aimed at killing the reviled Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI) one way or another. Twenty-seven GOP state senators fired off a five-page letter to newly inaugurated Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro calling on the state to either walk away entirely […] The post Senate Republicans ante up with new governor on RGGI fight appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro's inaugural address

Gov. Josh Shapiro was sworn in Tuesday in Harrisburg. I am humbled to stand before you today as Pennsylvania’s 48th Governor. Along the winding road that led to this moment, I’ve been grounded in my faith and family. And so I begin by saying to my high school...
Poverty awareness event held in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A group is raising awareness for the needs of low-income Pennsylvanians. The Community Progress Council of York held an event in Harrisburg on Wednesday. It says that 12% of Pennsylvania residents live in poverty, and that number jumps to almost 29% in York. The council says...
Will Pennsylvania legalize marijuana under Josh Shapiro?

(WHTM) – Pennsylvania is one of 29 states that does not allow recreational marijuana despite bipartisan efforts to legalize it. In 2016 Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf signed legislation legalizing medical marijuana, which the governor’s office says “refers to using the whole unprocessed marijuana plant or its basic extracts to treat a disease or symptom.”
Josh Shapiro: Here's where he stands on some major issues

Josh Shapiro is Pennsylvania's 48th governor. Here's where he stands on some major issues. (The information was taken from Shapiro's campaign website.) Related video above: Wolf, Shapiro discuss transfer of power. Abortion. Shapiro says abortion counts as health care and that he would veto any bill restricting abortion. He also...
Pennsylvania sending support personnel to California

Two people from the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA) are in California to assist emergency management and response personnel after storms brought devastating flooding and damage to a large portion of the state. “The impact of historic and deadly flooding seen recently in California has been as shocking as it...
Human trafficking event held in Camp Hill

CAMP HILL, Pa. — The conversation around human trafficking continued Thursday in Camp Hill, Cumberland County. There were more than a dozen people who came to Christian Life Assembly to learn about the issue of human trafficking. The event was hosted by Greenlight Operations, which is based in Cumberland...
New Cumberland woman will serve six months for cyberstalking

NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. — A Cumberland County woman will serve up to six months in prison after pleading guilty to cyberstalking. Amy Kruleski, 40, of New Cumberland, was sentenced Wednesday by U.S. District Court Judge Jennifer P. Wilson, according to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam. Kruleski had previously admitted...
Gov. Wolf Leaves 2,540 Pennsylvanians with Second Chances

Believing strongly that decisions of the past shouldn’t keep Pennsylvanians from making progress, former Governor Tom Wolf granted his final 369 pardons last week. The 369 pardons signed bring his total to 2,540. “I have taken this process very seriously — reviewing and giving careful thought to each and...
Inaugural celebration took place at Rock Lititz

LITITZ, Pa. — After the pomp and circumstance of the inauguration of Gov. Josh Shapiro, the party started. The inaugural celebration kicked off at Rock Lititz in Lancaster County. No video cameras were allowed inside, but News 8's Meredith Jorgensen was able to take some photos before guests arrived....
Update provided on homeless encampment in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg is giving people living under the Mulberry Street Bridge until Sunday to leave the encampment, citing Thursday's rain. The extended deadline to relocate is giving people that live at the encampment a little more time to get their personal belongings packed, but also more time to accept the fact that home will now be somewhere else, which is not easy.
What happens to the 1,000 lbs. of butter used in the PA Farm Show sculpture?

Harrisburg, Pa. — Think of how many slices of toast could be buttered from PA Farm Show's 32nd 1,000 pound butter sculpture. While buttered toast is not the end result, the butter used for the sculpture does go on to serve another purpose. The sculpture, "Pennsylvania Dairy: Rooted in Progress for Generations to Come," depicted the "proud traditions of the Commonwealth's farm families who have worked together for generations to...
