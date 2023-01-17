Read full article on original website
Senate Republicans ante up with new governor on RGGI fight
Pennsylvania Republicans this week laid their cards on the table with a written list of demands aimed at killing the reviled Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI) one way or another. Twenty-seven GOP state senators fired off a five-page letter to newly inaugurated Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro calling on the state to either walk away entirely […] The post Senate Republicans ante up with new governor on RGGI fight appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro's inaugural address
Gov. Josh Shapiro was sworn in Tuesday in Harrisburg. I am humbled to stand before you today as Pennsylvania’s 48th Governor. Along the winding road that led to this moment, I’ve been grounded in my faith and family. And so I begin by saying to my high school...
Pennsylvania Senate passes bill allowing teachers to wear religious garb, insignia
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Senate unanimously approved a bill to eliminate a section from the state’s Education Code that prohibits teachers from wearing anything that is a sign of their faith or denomination. According to the measure’s sponsors, Senators Kristin Phillips-Hill (R-York) and Judy Schwank...
Pennsylvania witness photographs hovering triangle-shaped object
A Pennsylvania witness at Hatboro reported watching and photographing a V or triangle-shaped object hovering nearby at 10:55 p.m. on November 26, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
People in Lancaster talk about what they want to see from Gov. Josh Shapiro
LANCASTER, Pa. — During his inaugural address, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro laid out a broad vision for the next four years. What do people hope he will accomplish? News 8 went to a diner in Lancaster to find out what issues residents would like to see Shapiro address. "Crime...
In his first executive order, Shapiro removes degree requirement for thousands of state jobs
Shapiro said the order applies to 92% of commonwealth jobs, estimating that roughly 65,000 positions in the state will be open to Pennsylvanians regardless of whether they hold a college degree. The post In his first executive order, Shapiro removes degree requirement for thousands of state jobs appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Roundtable discussion about human trafficking will be held in York County
YORK, Pa. — A roundtable discussion about human trafficking will be held Thursday afternoon in York County. It's scheduled for 2:30 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. at the York County Regional Police Department at 33 Oak St. in York. U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker, R-11, is hosting the discussion, which will...
Poverty awareness event held in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A group is raising awareness for the needs of low-income Pennsylvanians. The Community Progress Council of York held an event in Harrisburg on Wednesday. It says that 12% of Pennsylvania residents live in poverty, and that number jumps to almost 29% in York. The council says...
Will Pennsylvania legalize marijuana under Josh Shapiro?
(WHTM) – Pennsylvania is one of 29 states that does not allow recreational marijuana despite bipartisan efforts to legalize it. In 2016 Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf signed legislation legalizing medical marijuana, which the governor’s office says “refers to using the whole unprocessed marijuana plant or its basic extracts to treat a disease or symptom.”
Pennsylvania swears in state's first African American lieutenant governor
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Austin Davis was sworn in on Tuesday morning as the first African American lieutenant governor in Pennsylvania. Video above: See the moment Austin Davis was sworn in. Austin Davis bio. Here are some key things to know about Davis:. The 33-year-old is a lifelong resident of...
Josh Shapiro: Here's where he stands on some major issues
Josh Shapiro is Pennsylvania's 48th governor. Here's where he stands on some major issues. (The information was taken from Shapiro's campaign website.) Related video above: Wolf, Shapiro discuss transfer of power. Abortion. Shapiro says abortion counts as health care and that he would veto any bill restricting abortion. He also...
Pennsylvania sending support personnel to California
Two people from the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA) are in California to assist emergency management and response personnel after storms brought devastating flooding and damage to a large portion of the state. “The impact of historic and deadly flooding seen recently in California has been as shocking as it...
Human trafficking event held in Camp Hill
CAMP HILL, Pa. — The conversation around human trafficking continued Thursday in Camp Hill, Cumberland County. There were more than a dozen people who came to Christian Life Assembly to learn about the issue of human trafficking. The event was hosted by Greenlight Operations, which is based in Cumberland...
New Cumberland woman will serve six months for cyberstalking
NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. — A Cumberland County woman will serve up to six months in prison after pleading guilty to cyberstalking. Amy Kruleski, 40, of New Cumberland, was sentenced Wednesday by U.S. District Court Judge Jennifer P. Wilson, according to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam. Kruleski had previously admitted...
Gov. Wolf Leaves 2,540 Pennsylvanians with Second Chances
Believing strongly that decisions of the past shouldn’t keep Pennsylvanians from making progress, former Governor Tom Wolf granted his final 369 pardons last week. The 369 pardons signed bring his total to 2,540. “I have taken this process very seriously — reviewing and giving careful thought to each and...
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Pennsylvania history
Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in Pennsylvania using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Candidates sue Dauphin County over political rules in Fort Hunter Park
Two third-party candidates are taking Dauphin County to court, arguing the county violated their First Amendment rights by preventing them from participating in political speech at Fort Hunter Park. Kevin Gaughen and David Kocur, both members of the newly formed Keystone Party, say the county prevented them from gathering signatures...
Inaugural celebration took place at Rock Lititz
LITITZ, Pa. — After the pomp and circumstance of the inauguration of Gov. Josh Shapiro, the party started. The inaugural celebration kicked off at Rock Lititz in Lancaster County. No video cameras were allowed inside, but News 8's Meredith Jorgensen was able to take some photos before guests arrived....
Update provided on homeless encampment in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg is giving people living under the Mulberry Street Bridge until Sunday to leave the encampment, citing Thursday's rain. The extended deadline to relocate is giving people that live at the encampment a little more time to get their personal belongings packed, but also more time to accept the fact that home will now be somewhere else, which is not easy.
What happens to the 1,000 lbs. of butter used in the PA Farm Show sculpture?
Harrisburg, Pa. — Think of how many slices of toast could be buttered from PA Farm Show's 32nd 1,000 pound butter sculpture. While buttered toast is not the end result, the butter used for the sculpture does go on to serve another purpose. The sculpture, "Pennsylvania Dairy: Rooted in Progress for Generations to Come," depicted the "proud traditions of the Commonwealth's farm families who have worked together for generations to...
