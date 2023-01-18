Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California witness describes low-flying triangle-shaped object along dark highwayRoger MarshCalifornia State
Man Arrested in Connection to 2 Decades Old Cold Case MurdersTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Vallejo, CA
Gallery owner in viral video spraying homeless woman arrested in San FranciscoSara IrshadSan Francisco, CA
4 Amazing Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
The Habit Burger Grill Set to Open New Location In OaklandMadocOakland, CA
Vox
Katie Porter just kicked off California’s Senate race — and created a big Democratic liability
Christian Paz is a senior politics reporter at Vox, where he covers the Democratic Party. He joined Vox in 2022 after reporting on national and international politics for the Atlantic’s politics, global, and ideas teams, including the role of Latino voters in the 2020 election. Rep. Katie Porter of...
KSBW.com
Who could become the next California US senator after Feinstein? Some Democrats come forward
Although it's more than 600 days away, several California lawmakers in the U.S. House of Representatives are mulling whether to run for Dianne Feinstein's U.S. Senate seat. After Southern California Democratic Congresswoman Katie Porter announced last week that she would run, multiple members of Congress at the time pointed to the series of storms as their main focus. Feinstein herself said she would make a decision on her plans for 2024 at the appropriate time.
SFist
Video: President Biden Tours Storm-Ravaged Santa Cruz and Santa Clara Counties, Announces More Relief Funds
President Joe Biden touched down in Santa Clara County just before noon, toured the wreckage in Watsonville, Santa Cruz, and Capitola, and announced more relief funds in a speech that’s already posted online. We’re now three weeks into what has become a parade of nine atmospheric river storms, and...
President Joe Biden makes a stop in Mountain View before heading to Santa Cruz County to survey storm damage
President Joe Biden touched down aboard Air Force One at Moffett Federal Airfield in Mountain View just before noon on Thursday, Jan. 19. It was the president's first stop on a packed schedule of visiting Santa Clara and Santa Cruz counties to survey storm-damaged areas. Air Force One landed around...
Sen. Tim Kaine to address media amid reelection speculation
RICHMOND, Va. — (AP) — Democratic U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine is holding a media availability Friday morning in Virginia's capital city amid speculation that he plans to announce whether he will seek a third term. Questions about Kaine's next steps have swirled since he told the Richmond Times-Dispatch...
'I'm Not Doing That': VP Kamala Harris REFUSES To Take Knee With President Biden & Golden State Warriors During Awkward Photo-Op At White House
Vice President Kamala Harris made an awkward scene this week as she and President Joe Biden met with the Golden State Warriors to celebrate the team’s NBA championship win, RadarOnline.com has learned.The uncomfortable incident took place on Tuesday as the Warriors visited the White House to meet with the president and vice president and take pictures.But shortly before the meet-and-greet concluded, and as the parties gathered to take a few last photos together, the visit took a turn for the worse when President Biden insisted on getting down on one knee in front of the team.“I'll tell you what,” Biden...
Trump Stuns the Nation by Threatening DeSantis Directly
Photo byPhoto 171068188 / Trump © Matthew Bills | Dreamstime.com. Former President Donald Trump has a new mortal enemy. Trump directly warned Florida Governor Ron DeSantis against his potential presidential run in 2024 on a conservative podcast, "The Water Cooler,"
Kamala Harris Styles Navy Suit With Pussy-bow Blouse to Welcome Golden State Warriors to White House
Kamala Harris is putting her game face on. The vice president spoke at the Tuesday ceremony honoring the Golden State Warriors basketball team, making it their first visit to the White House in almost five years. The team paid a visit to the White House a day after its win against the Washington Wizards. For the occasion, Harris donned a navy blue suit.
Gavin Newsom takes hits from Twitter after heralding California as the 'true freedom state'
California Gov. Gavin Newsom, D, caught flak from social media users who claimed his speech and tweet calling California a 'freedom state' was out of touch.
President Joe Biden declares federal emergency for SLO County, 13 others due to storm
The emergency declaration frees up to $5 million in federal assistance for California.
A Lookout View: President Biden, please come to Santa Cruz County and visit those who need help the most
Editorial: As the governor and the president visit storm-torn California, where they visit is a meaningful act. Beyond scenic photo ops, it's a sign of where their attention — and funding — might go. Santa Cruz County deserves a stop — but not just in scenic Capitola.
It’s on: Gavin Newsom, Republican lawmakers in D.C. launch a verbal slugfest
“I will continue to do everything I can to expose Newsom’s failures,” Kevin Kiley said.
KSBW.com
President Biden's schedule released ahead of his visit to Santa Cruz County
CAPITOLA, Calif. — Latest:Biden tours damage in Capitola, Aptos and shares remarks. President Joe Biden will visit Santa Cruz County on Thursday, where he is expected to tour recent storm damage, talk to first responders and deliver remarks. According to the president's daily schedule for Thursday, Biden will land...
Potential Category 4 atmospheric river to hit Northern California
Southern California experienced a drastic drop in temperatures on Monday, with wet weather expected through the week, while a powerful winter storm hit Northern California started late Monday and brought several inches of rain and heavy winds. An atmospheric river, or a weather system that moves high concentrations of water...
President Biden to see storm damage in Santa Cruz, Santa Clara counties on Thursday
During Thursday's trip, President Joe Biden will visit Santa Cruz and Santa Clara counties to check in on recovery efforts and figure out what federal support is still needed.
An Orange County public defender killed in Mexico
Elliot Blair, an Orange County public defender, was killed this weekend in Mexico while celebrating his first wedding anniversary.
More reactions to Newsom’s budget + Do Californians still see racism as a big problem?
More reactions to Newsom’s budget + Do Californians still see racism as a big problem?
sjvsun.com
White House: Biden to visit storm-ravaged Calif. on Thursday
President Joe Biden is expected to make his first trip out to California following weeks of storms that have soaked the Golden State, flooded communities, and shaken-up communities between the holidays, the White House announced Monday. Biden’s trip comes on the heels of a declaration of emergency and activation of...
Santa Barbara Edhat
President Biden Approves Major Disaster Declaration for Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties
[Tuesday night], President Joe Biden approved an amendment to his major disaster declaration to include San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties, a change pushed by Congressman Salud Carbajal (CA-24) over the past week in the aftermath of heavy storms and flooding across the Central Coast. President Biden’s approval of...
President Biden visits storm-damaged California counties, increases assistance
President Joe Biden toured some of the most heavily damaged areas in California to bear witness to what nearly two weeks of storms have done to coastal communities.
