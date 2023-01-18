Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
South East flooding after heavy overnight rain
Flood warnings are in place in Kent and Sussex after heavy rain overnight. The Met Office issued a yellow warning for snow between 02:00 GMT and 08:00 across the South East. The Environment Agency has advised people to stay away from swollen rivers. Priory Meadow Shopping Centre in Hastings has...
BBC
Wales weather: Dozens of schools close due to ice
Full school closures across Wales reached 65 as ice and snow problems continue to affect roads. In Rhondda Cynon Taf, 25 schools said they were shutting for the day due to ice, while 16 closed in Flintshire. In Neath Port Talbot, another nine delayed opening while gritting was carried out.
BBC
Weather: Snow and ice shuts schools for a second day
Dozens of schools in Northern Ireland are closed as snow and icy conditions hit Northern Ireland for a second day. Most of the affected schools are in the north west, including primary and secondary schools in Londonderry, Limavady and Strabane. Police said driving conditions remain hazardous across Northern Ireland due...
BBC
Snow closes Shetland schools for a second day
Snow has forced the closure of all Shetland's schools and nurseries for a second day. Shetland Islands Council took the decision due to forecasts of continued snowfall, following heavy snow on Sunday night and Monday morning. Mainland Scotland was also affected, with more than 30 Highland schools either closed or...
BBC
Wales ambulance: Strike action 'seriously disrupts' service
More than 1,000 striking ambulance staff have left the service "seriously disrupted", bosses say. Thursday is the first day of action by the Unite union over pay and conditions and follows two days of GMB walkouts. Unite wants a cost of living salary rise and said a Welsh government offer...
BBC
Woman killed in crash after visiting newborn granddaughter in hospital
A woman was killed by a car outside a hospital just moments after visiting her newborn granddaughter, an inquest has heard. Hairdresser Mary Owen-Jones, 51, was hit by a car as she crossed a car park at Glan Clwyd Hospital in Bodelwyddan, Denbighshire, on New Year's Day. She died two...
Great-grandmother with broken hip taken to hospital on gritter lid as she ‘was not eligible’ for ambulance
The family of a great-grandmother who broke her hip were told she was not “was not eligible” for an ambulance so they took her to the hospital themselves - on a gritter lid in a white van.Pamela Rolfe, 79, was walking her dog when she fell on 29 December and passersby helped keep her warm by putting a duvet over her.As the weather became windy and rainy her daughter Dawn Hamilton, 58, phoned to see where the ambulance was - and was stunned to be told “due to the current crisis at the moment she doesn’t qualify for an ambulance”.Ms...
Eel spotted swimming through flooded Hastings town centre
A live eel was seen wriggling around in floodwater in Hastings after the seaside town became inundated with heavy rain.This video was filmed by Erika Rosina Lily Williams near Jempson’s Cafe on Wellington Place on Monday, 16 January.Priory Meadow Shopping Centre in the town was closed due to the flooding which was impacting homes in the area.Hastings Borough Council said multiple roads in the town were also shut as they became impassable amid the weather conditions.The Met Office has issued snow and ice warnings across England.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Motorists in Wales struggle through flooded road as torrential rain hits countryUK weather: Snow forecast as temperatures set to drop to -10C in Arctic blastFloodwater surrounds Gloucestershire’s Tewkesbury Abbey in stunning drone footage
Temporary morgues used at the height of Covid reopened to cope with NHS crisis
Bodies are being stored in make-shift morgues to deal with a backlog of deaths over the winter months as the NHS struggles to cope and hospitals reach full capacity.Temporary mortuary sites are being opened up across the UK in a bid to deal with increased demand following a deadly festive period.Some sites which were erected to compensate for the number of Covid-19 deaths during the pandemic are now reopening their doors again.Others installed include one at a council gritting yard in Salisbury, Wiltshire, and another at a former landfill site near a nature reserve in Wollaston, Northants.It is estimated around...
BBC
Anglesey farmer Macauley Owen killed by trailer gate
A farmer was killed when he was hit on the head by the rear gate of a trailer, an inquest has heard. Macauley Owen was using a tractor and tipper on a farm at Carreglefn, near Amlwch on Anglesey, when he was hurt. The 26-year-old died three days later at...
I nearly died after I was forced to wait nine hours for an ambulance amid NHS pressures – just get a taxi
A DAD has urged Brits who need life-saving care to 'just get a taxi' to A&E after he nearly died following a cardiac arrest. Darrel Wilson said he 'wouldn't be here right now' if he hadn't made his own way to hospital after being forced to wait nine hours for an ambulance.
BBC
Hinkley Point: Bus crash road 'was gritted night before accident'
The road on which a bus flipped over with 70 people on board had been gritted the night before the accident, the council has said. The bus was carrying workers to the Hinkley Point C site and overturned on the A39 near Cannington at around 06:00 GMT on Tuesday. There...
BBC
Fuel tanker crashes causing diesel spillage near Whitchurch
A fuel tanker crashed as snow fell during the night, rupturing its main diesel tank. A section of the A49 was shut following a diesel spillage on the road south of Whitchurch, Shropshire, at about 02:20 GMT. Absorbent mats were used to soak up fuel on the highway and environmental...
Time Out Global
Bad news: it’s now illegal to wild camp anywhere in England and Wales
Dartmoor was previously the only place in England and Wales where you were legally allowed to camp without needing to seek permission from the landowner. You could rock up, pitch your tent and sleep peacefully under the stars – much like you can do in Scotland. But that has...
BBC
Nesscliffe Hill sandstone carvings puzzle archaeologists
Two archaeologists are asking for help to solve the meaning of mysterious carvings on a piece of sandstone. It was found during a dig last summer at Nesscliffe Hill, near Shrewsbury, by Dr Paul Reilly and Gary Lock. The stone has circular and straight lines carved into it which the...
BBC
Cornwall snow: Schools shut and roads blocked
Cornwall and Devon have been issued with a further yellow weather warning after schools were shut and some roads blocked by snow in parts of Cornwall. The Met Office has issued the new warning for snow and ice across most of Devon and Cornwall from 18:00 GMT on Tuesday until 12:00 on Wednesday.
BBC
Devon and Cornwall flooding leaves roads shut and scuppers matches
Severe weather in Devon and Cornwall has led to disruption, road closures and cancelled football fixtures. A landslide that has forced the closure of the A399 in Combe Martin is among incidents being investigated by highways teams in Devon. There were also several football fixture cancellations because of water-logged pitches.
BBC
Public toilets: Abergavenny 'has unusually high number'
Residents in one Welsh town are benefiting from an "unusual" number of public toilets, it has been claimed. David Jones, the official who looks after public loos in Monmouthshire, said there were plenty available for Abergavenny's 13,000 or so people. He answered calls for a rethink of the closure of...
BBC
Oxfordshire pupils face losing home-to-school transport
Some pupils are set to lose their home-to-school transport from September. Oxfordshire County Council is withdrawing its Spare Seats scheme on nine routes, affecting more than 200 children. It allows parents with children not eligible for free home-to-school transport to pay to use spare seats on school buses. The council...
BBC
Red Lady of Paviland: Should remains come back to Wales?
Two-hundred years ago scientists unearthed one of the most intriguing and controversial finds in Welsh archaeological history. On 18 January 1823, The Red Lady of Paviland was discovered in a cave on the Gower peninsula, Swansea, by William Buckland, a reverend and Oxford University's first ever professor of geology. "She"...
Comments / 0