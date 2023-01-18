Read full article on original website
norfolkneradio.com
Shoulder injury will end season for Cornhuskers' Juwan Gary
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg has announced starting forward Juwan Gary will undergo left shoulder surgery and miss the rest of the season. Gary started the first 17 games and averaged better than nine points and six rebounds per game. He was hurt against Illinois on...
norfolkneradio.com
Husker women rally for road win at Purdue
In women’s hoops, Alexis Markowski dominated the fourth quarter on her way to a double-double with 19 points and 10 rebounds to power Nebraska to a 71-64 come-from-behind Big Ten road win over Purdue on Wednesday. Markowski, who scored 11 of her team-high 19 points and added six rebounds...
norfolkneradio.com
Griesel scores 15, Nebraska extends Ohio State's skid, 63-60
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Sam Griesel scored 15 points — including a pair free throws in closing seconds — and grabbed seven rebounds to help Nebraska beat Ohio State 63-60 and extend the Buckeyes' losing streak to five games. Keisei Tominaga added 11 points for Nebraska (10-9,...
KETV.com
Snowfall totals, road conditions for Nebraska, Iowa
OMAHA, Neb. — Winter weather hit Nebraska and Iowa on Wednesday into Thursday morning. Norfolk and Omaha had a similar amount of moisture for the event — one spot had all snow, Omaha ... not so much. Small changes were the difference between a little and a lot...
norfolkneradio.com
Storr takes over as Northeast men double up York JV
The Northeast Community College men’s basketball team welcomed York College JV to the Cox Activities Center Monday night. The Hawks were able to handily take the victory by a final score of 87-40. The Hawks (10-9, 2-5 ICCAC) jumped out to an early 25-7 lead and never looked back...
Nebraska offers Texas receiver with visit coming Saturday
Nebraska football offered 2023 wide receiver Jeremiah Charles on Tuesday night. He made the announcement on Twitter. Charles measures in at six-foot-two, 170 pounds. He is not ranked in the 247Sports regular or composite rankings. Charles only has two offers on the table in Nebraska and North Texas. He is being recruited by tight ends coach Bob Wager and there is a connection between Wager and Charles. Charles plays at Arlington Martin high school in Texas, where Wager used to coach.
Nebraska Football Recruiting Roundup: A possible surprise visitor, a legacy QB enters the portal, more
Nebraska football recruiting has entered an extremely interesting part of the calendar. There’s only a couple of weeks before the “final” signing day of the 2023 class. There are also only hours until the transfer portal closes. And of course, Matt Rhule and his Nebraska football recruiting...
saturdaytradition.com
Fred Hoiberg announces season-ending injury to Nebraska starter
Nebraska’s Fred Hoiberg announced Wednesday evening that forward Juwan Gary will have left shoulder surgery and miss the remainder of the 2022-23 season. Gary, a 6-foot-6, 215-pound forward, suffered the injury in the first half of Nebraska’s game against Illinois on Jan. 10. According to the Huskers, Gary met with a specialist earlier on Wednesday after an MRI revealed the extent of the injury. Surgery was the recommended course of action.
landgrantholyland.com
Three takeaways from Ohio State’s painful loss on the road to Nebraska
The Ohio State Buckeyes (10-8, 2-5) lost to the Nebraska Cornhuskers (10-9, 3-5) 63-60 at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska, extending the Buckeyes losing streak to five games. The Buckeyes were slow to start, scoring just nine points through the first 12 minutes and trailing 12-9 heading into the...
doniphanherald.com
Snow and rain that fell across Nebraska is good news for the drought, but more is needed
From border to border, Nebraska set records this week for precipitation — the latest in a wave of storms that are expected to help the state's drought conditions. Still, significantly more moisture is needed to dig the state — and the region — out of its deep hole.
piercecountyleader.com
New Superintendent Hired At Pierce Community Golf Course
Chuck Halbert has been hired as the new superintendent of the Pierce Community Golf Course. Halbert, originally from Williams, Arizona, has over 20 years of superintendent experience in Nebraska and South Dakota. Halbert was the assistant superintendent and eventually became the head man for Fairplay Golf Course in Norfolk from...
Nebraska Basketball: Quick hits for NU’s game against Ohio State
The Nebraska basketball program has a bit of a prove-it game on Wednesday night against the Ohio State Buckeyes. If the Huskers can find a way to win against OSU, it might turn their season in a very interesting direction. A loss and you’ve got to wonder if Fred Hoiberg might be placing himself back on the hotseat.
News Channel Nebraska
Madison outlasts Stanton in overtime thriller
STANTON - Despite a buzzer-beater to tie the game and a hostile road environment, the Madison Dragons came out on top in a battle with the Stanton Mustangs 53-48 in overtime. The Dragons came into Tuesday night trying to defeat the Mustangs for the first time since 2019 and the game started exactly how Madison wanted it to.
1011now.com
Snowfall reports from Tuesday through Thursday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Historic snow fell across the state over the last 24 to 36 hours with parts of central and western Nebraska getting absolutely pummeled by Mother Nature, while Lincoln and southeastern Nebraska’s forecast snowfall fell short as rain, freezing rain, and sleet ate into the potential snowfall.
doniphanherald.com
Foot of snow buries parts of Nebraska as Lincoln area dodges another big one
David Hauser, an employee at the Trotter's Whoa and Go, struggled to see much from the window of the Broken Bow convenience store on Wednesday afternoon. While predictions of significant snow didn't pan out in the Lincoln area, experts pretty much nailed their call of a winter storm burying parts of central Nebraska with a foot of snow.
1011now.com
Weather Alert Day: Significant winter storm to sweep across the state on Wednesday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After a quiet start to the work week, a significant winter storm is set to unfold across the state through the day on Wednesday. Areas of heavy snow, some light icing, and breezy north and northwest winds will combine to lead to difficult and dangerous travel conditions through the day across almost the entire state. If you don’t have to venture outside on Wednesday, please don’t!
iheart.com
Central Nebraska Sees Two Feet of Snow, Much Less in Omaha
OMAHA, Nebraska -- A winter storm that leaves close to two feet of snow in Central and North Central Nebraska brings just an inch or two in the Omaha metro area. The National Weather Service says Eppley Airfield reports about an inch of snow at midnight, while Millard sees two inches. There's and inch-and-a-half of snow in Gretna and Elkhorn. Lincoln gets just over an inch of snow.
norfolkneradio.com
Oakland-Craig's Nelson sisters, Kuchar Chiropractic Star Athletes of the Week
Congratulations to Chaney and Sadie Nelson of Oakland-Craig, the Kuchar Chiropractic Star Athletes of the Week. The twin sisters became the fifth and sixth players in Oakland-Craig history to reach the 1,000-point milestone.
News Channel Nebraska
Sleds and smiles: Norfolk embraces snow day
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Many Nebraska students got at least one day off school this week due to the winter weather. Some in the Norfolk area decided to take their sleds and head for the hills. Of the group of 11 kids we spoke to at Skyview Park on Thursday, all...
Turn-key restaurant opportunity at Mahoney State Park
A fully equipped, turn-key operation and additional incentives are some of the benefits offered to a new restaurant partner at Eugene T. Mahoney State Park by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. The agency is seeking proposals for a food service provider at the park conveniently located just off Interstate...
