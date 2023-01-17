Department of Health Announces Notice of Funding Availability for State Care Coordination and Maryland RecoveryNet Services. The Anne Arundel County Department of Health (AACDOH) is seeking community-based organizations or providers interested in providing State Care Coordination (SCC) and Maryland RecoveryNet (MDRN) services to expand access to a comprehensive array of community-based behavioral health services and faith-based community services for Maryland residents who are in the early stages of recovery form a substance use disorder (SUD) or a co-occurring mental health and substance use disorder (MH/SUD).

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO