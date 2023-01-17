ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glen Burnie, MD

State Care Coordination and Maryland RecoveryNet Services Grant

Department of Health Announces Notice of Funding Availability for State Care Coordination and Maryland RecoveryNet Services. The Anne Arundel County Department of Health (AACDOH) is seeking community-based organizations or providers interested in providing State Care Coordination (SCC) and Maryland RecoveryNet (MDRN) services to expand access to a comprehensive array of community-based behavioral health services and faith-based community services for Maryland residents who are in the early stages of recovery form a substance use disorder (SUD) or a co-occurring mental health and substance use disorder (MH/SUD).
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD

