Georgia State

Los Angeles Chargers Fire Coaches

Coaching staff upheaval is not an uncommon occurrence around the NFL, especially when teams close out their seasons in a less-than-stellar fashion, but rarely does a team's season come quite to an abrupt halt like the Los Angeles Chargers did this year.
New York Jets bringing in Nathaniel Hackett for OC interview

The New York Jets are bringing in Nathaniel Hackett to interview for their vacant offensive coordinator position. Per Dianni Russini of ESPN, as of this morning, the Jets were meeting with Hackett. Hackett is well-known for what transpired during his tumultuous 15-game tenure as the Denver Broncos’ head coach in...
Report: Ian Cunningham Turns Down Arizona Cardinals GM Position

Report: Cunningham turns down Cardinals GM spot originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Ryan Poles' right-hand man, Ian Cunningham, turned down an opportunity to become the Arizona Cardinals general manager, according to Jay Glazer. Grammatically, the report stirred a bit of confusion. Glazer, quoting a different report from Albert Breer,...
Joe Namath wants Jets to make move for 1 star QB

Legendary New York Jets quarterback Joe Namath would like to see the team make a major move at the quarterback position, and is even willing to do his part to facilitate it. Namath offered a major endorsement of Aaron Rodgers in an appearance on “Tiki & Tierney” on Thursday. Namath said he would like to... The post Joe Namath wants Jets to make move for 1 star QB appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Panthers could reunite with well-known coach from Super Bowl run?

The Carolina Panthers may be trying to recapture some prior glory with their next head coaching hire. Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey will interview this weekend with the Panthers for their head coach job, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Wednesday. Schefter notes that Dorsey was previously the quarterbacks coach for Carolina. Dorsey, 41, began... The post Panthers could reunite with well-known coach from Super Bowl run? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
New Cardinals GM delivers stern message to team

The Arizona Cardinals introduced new general manager Monti Ossenfort Tuesday, and he wasted no time delivering a stern message. “We’re going to focus on a completely unified message across the general manager, the head coach and ownership to what exactly we want to be as a football organization,” Ossenfort said.
8 Defensive Coordinator Options for the Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings officially decided to part ways with defensive coordinator Ed Donatell on Wednesday evening, and now they are officially back on the search for a new DC for the 2023 season. Here are 8 defensive coordinator options for the Vikings next season. 1. Jim Leonhard. Jim Leonhard has...
NHL Expanded Glance

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Pittsburgh at Ottawa, 7 p.m. Boston at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m. Colorado at Calgary, 9:30 p.m. Dallas at San Jose, 10 p.m. Tampa Bay...
Kliff Kingsbury’s girlfriend Veronica Bielik

The Arizona Cardinals just finished a disappointing 2022 season, posting a 4-13 win-loss card. With another frustrating season in the books, the Cardinals fired head coach Kliff Kingsbury for the playoff failure. While getting fired is often a huge letdown for many people, Kliff has a support system he can still lean on. In fact, reports say that Kliff has allegedly gone on a one-way trip to Thailand to step away from the limelight. And with him in Thailand is his girlfriend and Polish model, Veronica Bielik, who also announced on social media that she’s in the same country. For this piece, let’s get to know more about Kliff Kingsbury’s girlfriend Veronica Bielik.
Arizona 4, Detroit 3

Arizona0121—4 Arizona won shootout 2-0 First Period_None. Penalties_Raymond, DET (High Sticking), 16:34; Hayton, ARI (Holding), 17:54. Second Period_1, Detroit, Larkin 15 (Seider, Bertuzzi), 8:34 (pp). 2, Arizona, Bjugstad 11 (Chychrun, Crouse), 11:09. Penalties_Bjugstad, ARI (Holding), 8:30; Bjugstad, ARI (Tripping), 16:36. Third Period_3, Detroit, Suter 6 (Fabbri), 4:51. 4, Detroit,...
Emmanuel Sanders' NFL playoff picks have been perfect so far

After announcing his retirement from the NFL last fall, former wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders joined NFL Network as a studio analyst. It’s safe to say he’s an expert on the game. Sanders was the only member of NFL Network’s NFL GameDay Morning program to correctly pick all six...
Chicago 126, Detroit 108

CHICAGO (126) DeRozan 9-18 8-8 26, Williams 4-6 0-0 10, Vucevic 8-19 0-0 16, Dosunmu 6-8 0-0 13, LaVine 10-20 8-9 30, Hill 0-0 0-0 0, Jones Jr. 5-6 2-3 12, Terry 1-1 0-0 2, Bradley 0-1 0-0 0, Simonovic 0-0 0-0 0, Caruso 1-4 0-0 2, Dragic 1-3 1-1 3, Jones 1-1 0-0 2, White 4-5 0-0 10. Totals 50-92 19-21 126.
Denver 122, Minnesota 118

MINNESOTA (118) Anderson 6-10 0-2 13, McDaniels 7-10 2-2 18, Reid 4-9 9-10 17, Edwards 7-17 2-3 16, Russell 4-8 2-2 13, Prince 5-9 2-2 14, Knight 1-2 0-1 2, Garza 4-9 5-6 16, Moore Jr. 0-1 0-0 0, Nowell 4-6 0-0 9. Totals 42-81 22-28 118. DENVER (122) Gordon...
