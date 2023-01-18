Read full article on original website
Los Angeles Chargers Fire Coaches
Coaching staff upheaval is not an uncommon occurrence around the NFL, especially when teams close out their seasons in a less-than-stellar fashion, but rarely does a team's season come quite to an abrupt halt like the Los Angeles Chargers did this year.
General Manager Candidate: Malik Boyd
A defensive back in his playing days, he has spent two decades as a personnel staffer and scout with three NFL franchises.
Yardbarker
New York Jets bringing in Nathaniel Hackett for OC interview
The New York Jets are bringing in Nathaniel Hackett to interview for their vacant offensive coordinator position. Per Dianni Russini of ESPN, as of this morning, the Jets were meeting with Hackett. Hackett is well-known for what transpired during his tumultuous 15-game tenure as the Denver Broncos’ head coach in...
Report: Ian Cunningham Turns Down Arizona Cardinals GM Position
Report: Cunningham turns down Cardinals GM spot originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Ryan Poles' right-hand man, Ian Cunningham, turned down an opportunity to become the Arizona Cardinals general manager, according to Jay Glazer. Grammatically, the report stirred a bit of confusion. Glazer, quoting a different report from Albert Breer,...
NFL World Reacts To Wednesday's Kirk Cousins Announcement
With the Minnesota Vikings' wild-card defeat to the New York Giants last week came questions surrounding Kirk Cousins' future. Following the quarterback's arrival from Washington in 2018, Cousins has been entrenched as the team's starter. But having made it to the playoffs only twice ...
Joe Namath wants Jets to make move for 1 star QB
Legendary New York Jets quarterback Joe Namath would like to see the team make a major move at the quarterback position, and is even willing to do his part to facilitate it. Namath offered a major endorsement of Aaron Rodgers in an appearance on “Tiki & Tierney” on Thursday. Namath said he would like to... The post Joe Namath wants Jets to make move for 1 star QB appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
1 NFL Owner Willing To Give Sean Payton Whatever He Wants
Some NFL teams are more desperate than others. And according to Mark Maske of The Washington Post, the Panthers appear to fall into that bucket. Per Maske: "Panthers owner David Tepper would give Sean Payton 'just about anything he wants' to be the team's coach, one source says. It's not clear, ...
Report: Big Name Mentioned For Dolphins Defensive Coordinator
Defense was the Miami Dolphins' Achilles heel in 2022 and after the team gave up 34 points in their first playoff game in five years, defensive coordinator Josh Boyer paid for it with his job. Miami fired Boyer after three years from the team and will give head coach Mike McDaniel the chance to ...
Panthers could reunite with well-known coach from Super Bowl run?
The Carolina Panthers may be trying to recapture some prior glory with their next head coaching hire. Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey will interview this weekend with the Panthers for their head coach job, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Wednesday. Schefter notes that Dorsey was previously the quarterbacks coach for Carolina. Dorsey, 41, began... The post Panthers could reunite with well-known coach from Super Bowl run? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
thecomeback.com
New Cardinals GM delivers stern message to team
The Arizona Cardinals introduced new general manager Monti Ossenfort Tuesday, and he wasted no time delivering a stern message. “We’re going to focus on a completely unified message across the general manager, the head coach and ownership to what exactly we want to be as a football organization,” Ossenfort said.
8 Defensive Coordinator Options for the Vikings
The Minnesota Vikings officially decided to part ways with defensive coordinator Ed Donatell on Wednesday evening, and now they are officially back on the search for a new DC for the 2023 season. Here are 8 defensive coordinator options for the Vikings next season. 1. Jim Leonhard. Jim Leonhard has...
WJFW-TV
Kliff Kingsbury’s girlfriend Veronica Bielik
The Arizona Cardinals just finished a disappointing 2022 season, posting a 4-13 win-loss card. With another frustrating season in the books, the Cardinals fired head coach Kliff Kingsbury for the playoff failure. While getting fired is often a huge letdown for many people, Kliff has a support system he can still lean on. In fact, reports say that Kliff has allegedly gone on a one-way trip to Thailand to step away from the limelight. And with him in Thailand is his girlfriend and Polish model, Veronica Bielik, who also announced on social media that she’s in the same country. For this piece, let’s get to know more about Kliff Kingsbury’s girlfriend Veronica Bielik.
WJFW-TV
msn.com
Emmanuel Sanders' NFL playoff picks have been perfect so far
After announcing his retirement from the NFL last fall, former wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders joined NFL Network as a studio analyst. It’s safe to say he’s an expert on the game. Sanders was the only member of NFL Network’s NFL GameDay Morning program to correctly pick all six...
WJFW-TV
WJFW-TV
Patrick Peterson details 'shocked' reaction to Kirk Cousins' 4th-down pass
The final pass of Kirk Cousins' season left many bewildered -- including one of his teammates. Minnesota Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson said he thought Cousins didn't know what down it was after seeing the quarterback throw well short of the sticks to seal Minnesota's playoff loss to the New York Giants.
