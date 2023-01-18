ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

PIX11

SNAP federal emergency allotments set to expire: How that will impact NJ residents

NEW JERSEY (PIX11) —New Jersey residents enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will soon see a change in their benefits as emergency federal allotments expire in February, officials said Thursday.  Throughout the COVID pandemic, SNAP households received higher monthly food assistance, Human Services Commissioner Sarah Adelman said. Starting in March, all enrolled New Jersey […]
New Jersey 101.5

These are the 10 fastest growing jobs in New Jersey

Take it from someone in an industry where job opportunities are shrinking, it’s not a fun position to be in. Music stations voice tracking and going automated to get rid of DJs and talk stations filling up their dayparts with cookie-cutter national syndicated shows instead of serving the local market like New Jersey 101.5 has always done has reduced positions big time.
wrnjradio.com

Gov. Murphy announces legislative package to ensure fiscal accountability at public institutions of higher education

NEW JERSEY – Governor Phil Murphy Thursday joined Senator Joe Cryan, Assemblywoman Mila Jasey, and Secretary of Higher Education Dr. Brian Bridges in announcing a legislative package aimed at ensuring fiscal accountability at public institutions of higher education in New Jersey. The three bills would implement additional fiscal reporting...
TAPinto.net

Section 8 Housing Pre-Applications Are Available

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ - The New Jersey Department of Community Affairs (DCA) announced that its Division of Housing and Community Resources has begun accepting pre-applications for the waiting list for the statewide Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) Program on January 17, 2023. The New Jersey Department of Community Affairs (DCA), Division of Housing and Community Resources (DHCR) will be accepting Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program pre­ applications online for the Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) Program waiting list state-wide.    Interested individuals should submit a preliminary application online between 9 a.m. January 17 and 5 p.m. on February 3 to be entered into a lottery to get on...
TAPinto.net

Gov Murphy Announces Expanded Eligibility for NJ FamilyCare Health Care Coverage

MORRISTOWN, NJ – Governor Phil Murphy came to Morristown to highlight the expanded eligibility for the NJ FamilyCare health care coverage as part of the “Cover All Kids” campaign. As of January 1, 2023, children under the age of 19 whose families meet income eligibility requirements are now able to obtain Medicaid coverage regardless of their immigration status. NJ FamilyCare is the state’s publicly funded health insurance program that includes Medicaid and Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) recipients and is managed by the New Jersey Department of Human Services. “Every child should have access to health care,” said Governor Murphy. “By helping more children get NJ...
New Jersey Globe

Opinion: Boys Behaving Badly — How a feeling of Superiority Leads to Toxicity in the N.J. Construction Industry

I was disappointed to read an opinion column written by Frank Mahoney, Communication Director for the Eastern Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters, spreading mistruths about the Associated Builders and Contractors of New Jersey (ABC-NJ) and the awards we bestow on legislators for representing the construction industry. Unfortunately, this is just the latest in a series of desperate tactics deployed by Mr. Mahoney and some of his fellow building trades union members against me and my organization.
NJ.com

N.J. is desperate for new nurses, report says. Who will fill the void as departures escalate?

Too much turnover. And too few recruits. It adds up to a crisis for New Jersey’s nursing industry. Nurses are quitting and retiring in large numbers, and within a few years, there may not be enough new graduates to fill the void in hospitals, nursing homes and other settings, according to a study released Wednesday by the New Jersey Collaborating Center for Nursing.
New Jersey 101.5

NJ looks to mandate practice hours for young drivers

🚘 Practice hours are required to obtain a permit, but not a license. 🚘 Forty-seven states require a certain number of supervised driving hours. 🚘 NJ lawmakers want to require that minors log dozens of hours behind the wheel. That newly licensed driver in the next lane...
hudsoncountyview.com

Appellate court: NJ DOH cell phones aren’t admissible in Meadowlands hospital case

The Superior Court of New Jersey Appellate Division has overturned a lower court’s decision, ruling that the cell phones of New Jersey Department of Health employees aren’t admissible in the Meadowlands Hospital Medical Center’s ongoing racketeering case. The litigation, which also involves Columbus Hospital in Newark, dates...
The Center Square

Danish firm takes over New Jersey offshore wind project

(The Center Square) — A Danish energy developer will become the solitary owner of New Jersey's first offshore wind farm in a deal announced Wednesday by the company. Ørsted said it has acquired the remaining 25% equity stake in Ocean Wind 1 from the Public Service Enterprise Group, giving it 100% ownership of the project. Neither entity disclosed costs or other details of the transaction, which is expected to be...
TAPinto.net

Mayor Armstead Challenges Gov. Phil Murphy on NJ Benefits Plan Cost Increases

LINDEN, NJ - Mayor Derek Armstead shared a letter to Linden residents explaining the New Jersey Health Benefits plan cost increases and how he is challenging Governor Phil Murphy on the issue. A letter to Linden residents and video can be found below: Dear Linden Residents,  There is something critical I need to bring to everyone’s attention.  All residents must be made aware of an egregious New Jersey Health Benefits Plan cost increase set into motion by the Governor’s office in New Jersey. If the current plan is allowed to come into effect, then while state employees will only experience a 3% increase in their...
