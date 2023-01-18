Read full article on original website
Related
SNAP federal emergency allotments set to expire: How that will impact NJ residents
NEW JERSEY (PIX11) —New Jersey residents enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will soon see a change in their benefits as emergency federal allotments expire in February, officials said Thursday. Throughout the COVID pandemic, SNAP households received higher monthly food assistance, Human Services Commissioner Sarah Adelman said. Starting in March, all enrolled New Jersey […]
These are the 10 fastest growing jobs in New Jersey
Take it from someone in an industry where job opportunities are shrinking, it’s not a fun position to be in. Music stations voice tracking and going automated to get rid of DJs and talk stations filling up their dayparts with cookie-cutter national syndicated shows instead of serving the local market like New Jersey 101.5 has always done has reduced positions big time.
wrnjradio.com
Gov. Murphy announces legislative package to ensure fiscal accountability at public institutions of higher education
NEW JERSEY – Governor Phil Murphy Thursday joined Senator Joe Cryan, Assemblywoman Mila Jasey, and Secretary of Higher Education Dr. Brian Bridges in announcing a legislative package aimed at ensuring fiscal accountability at public institutions of higher education in New Jersey. The three bills would implement additional fiscal reporting...
Section 8 Housing Pre-Applications Are Available
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ - The New Jersey Department of Community Affairs (DCA) announced that its Division of Housing and Community Resources has begun accepting pre-applications for the waiting list for the statewide Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) Program on January 17, 2023. The New Jersey Department of Community Affairs (DCA), Division of Housing and Community Resources (DHCR) will be accepting Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program pre applications online for the Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) Program waiting list state-wide. Interested individuals should submit a preliminary application online between 9 a.m. January 17 and 5 p.m. on February 3 to be entered into a lottery to get on...
Gov Murphy Announces Expanded Eligibility for NJ FamilyCare Health Care Coverage
MORRISTOWN, NJ – Governor Phil Murphy came to Morristown to highlight the expanded eligibility for the NJ FamilyCare health care coverage as part of the “Cover All Kids” campaign. As of January 1, 2023, children under the age of 19 whose families meet income eligibility requirements are now able to obtain Medicaid coverage regardless of their immigration status. NJ FamilyCare is the state’s publicly funded health insurance program that includes Medicaid and Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) recipients and is managed by the New Jersey Department of Human Services. “Every child should have access to health care,” said Governor Murphy. “By helping more children get NJ...
New Jersey Globe
Opinion: Boys Behaving Badly — How a feeling of Superiority Leads to Toxicity in the N.J. Construction Industry
I was disappointed to read an opinion column written by Frank Mahoney, Communication Director for the Eastern Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters, spreading mistruths about the Associated Builders and Contractors of New Jersey (ABC-NJ) and the awards we bestow on legislators for representing the construction industry. Unfortunately, this is just the latest in a series of desperate tactics deployed by Mr. Mahoney and some of his fellow building trades union members against me and my organization.
3 counties in New Jersey named among the richest in America
We know a few things about New Jersey for sure. There's always going to be a lot of traffic, taxes are high, and if you go to the right places you are going to find a lot of money. While most people in the Garden State are just struggling to...
N.J. is desperate for new nurses, report says. Who will fill the void as departures escalate?
Too much turnover. And too few recruits. It adds up to a crisis for New Jersey’s nursing industry. Nurses are quitting and retiring in large numbers, and within a few years, there may not be enough new graduates to fill the void in hospitals, nursing homes and other settings, according to a study released Wednesday by the New Jersey Collaborating Center for Nursing.
NJ looks to mandate practice hours for young drivers
🚘 Practice hours are required to obtain a permit, but not a license. 🚘 Forty-seven states require a certain number of supervised driving hours. 🚘 NJ lawmakers want to require that minors log dozens of hours behind the wheel. That newly licensed driver in the next lane...
thelakewoodscoop.com
Bill Allowing Couples In New Jersey To Obtain A Marriage License Virtually Passes Committee
A bill allowing couples in New Jersey to receive a marriage license virtually was approved by the Assembly Judiciary Committee on Thursday. Through a May 2020 executive order, New Jersey authorized couples to enter into a marriage or civil union via online platforms like Zoom and FaceTime. However, that option...
Gov. Hochul Plans To Raise Taxes On This Item In New York State
Governor Kathy Hochul proposes raising the tax on one item that will affect more than a million New Yorkers. Gov. Hochul recently delivered her 2023 State of the State, detailing her plans and proposals for the state. This is her first State of the State as an elected governor. Many...
Murphy says N.J. public colleges need tougher laws to make sure they don’t waste money
Gov. Phil Murphy on Thursday threw his support behind proposed bills he and proponents say would strengthen the finances and oversight of the state’s public colleges and universities. The package of three bills would require the schools to submit annual financial reports and audits, post them online, provide public...
phillyvoice.com
New Jersey could soon repeal its Prohibition-era liquor license rules, officials say
When the 21st Amendment ended Prohibition throughout the United States in 1933, New Jersey still sought to restrict the sale and consumption of alcohol. In the years that followed, policymakers enacted a law capping the number of liquor licenses that could be granted to business owners in each town. The...
Illegal immigrants’ kids will now get healthcare in NJ – so woke! (Opinion)
Look, it’s not the kid’s fault. I get that. But when their parents willfully violate our nation’s immigration laws did we really need to add free and low cost healthcare for their children to the long list of benefits they get?. That’s exactly what Gov. Phil Murphy...
hudsoncountyview.com
Appellate court: NJ DOH cell phones aren’t admissible in Meadowlands hospital case
The Superior Court of New Jersey Appellate Division has overturned a lower court’s decision, ruling that the cell phones of New Jersey Department of Health employees aren’t admissible in the Meadowlands Hospital Medical Center’s ongoing racketeering case. The litigation, which also involves Columbus Hospital in Newark, dates...
In his first executive order, Shapiro removes degree requirement for thousands of state jobs
Shapiro said the order applies to 92% of commonwealth jobs, estimating that roughly 65,000 positions in the state will be open to Pennsylvanians regardless of whether they hold a college degree. The post In his first executive order, Shapiro removes degree requirement for thousands of state jobs appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Danish firm takes over New Jersey offshore wind project
(The Center Square) — A Danish energy developer will become the solitary owner of New Jersey's first offshore wind farm in a deal announced Wednesday by the company. Ørsted said it has acquired the remaining 25% equity stake in Ocean Wind 1 from the Public Service Enterprise Group, giving it 100% ownership of the project. Neither entity disclosed costs or other details of the transaction, which is expected to be...
New York/New Jersey Residents Admit To a Credit Card Fraud Scheme That Affected Thousands of Citizens
According to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger, a Bronx, New York man pled guilty to a conspiracy that utilized stolen credit card information to make fraudulent retail purchases across the country.
Mayor Armstead Challenges Gov. Phil Murphy on NJ Benefits Plan Cost Increases
LINDEN, NJ - Mayor Derek Armstead shared a letter to Linden residents explaining the New Jersey Health Benefits plan cost increases and how he is challenging Governor Phil Murphy on the issue. A letter to Linden residents and video can be found below: Dear Linden Residents, There is something critical I need to bring to everyone’s attention. All residents must be made aware of an egregious New Jersey Health Benefits Plan cost increase set into motion by the Governor’s office in New Jersey. If the current plan is allowed to come into effect, then while state employees will only experience a 3% increase in their...
Stimulus update: Deadline to apply for $1,500 payment is just 15 days away for homeowners
New Jersey homeowners have just a little more than two weeks to apply for a program that will give them up to $1,500 by May.
Comments / 5