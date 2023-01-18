MORRISTOWN, NJ – Governor Phil Murphy came to Morristown to highlight the expanded eligibility for the NJ FamilyCare health care coverage as part of the “Cover All Kids” campaign. As of January 1, 2023, children under the age of 19 whose families meet income eligibility requirements are now able to obtain Medicaid coverage regardless of their immigration status. NJ FamilyCare is the state’s publicly funded health insurance program that includes Medicaid and Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) recipients and is managed by the New Jersey Department of Human Services. “Every child should have access to health care,” said Governor Murphy. “By helping more children get NJ...

