Washington, DC

NBC Washington

Man Stabbed in Dupont Circle: Police

A man was found stabbed in Dupont Circle in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday, police said. First responders were called to the 2000 block of P Street NW just after 9:30 p.m., where they found the victim still breathing. He was rushed to the hospital. The extent of his injuries is...
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

Mother of 3 Stabbed to Death in Laurel

The family of a mother of three found stabbed to death in Laurel, Maryland, Saturday night believes she was the victim of domestic violence. Police were called to the 9500 block of Muirkirk Road and found 33-year-old Michelle Dudley dead from multiple stab wounds. Few details have been released. Dudley’s...
LAUREL, MD
NBC Washington

Suspect Indicted in Fatal Shooting of Fairfax City Man in Bed

Prosecutors say they found a manifesto in the home of a suspect in a homicide in Fairfax city. Gret Glyer was shot to death in June while sleeping in bed with his wife. Prosecutors revealed an eye-opening list of evidence they say connects Joshua Danehower to the crime. Investigators say...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
NBC Washington

Fairfax County Man Receives Maximum Sentence in Deaths of 2 Students

A Northern Virginia man was ordered to serve 20 years in prison — the maximum sentence — for fatally shooting two teens at a home in Springfield in 2021. Zachary Burkard, 20, was sentenced Thursday to 10 years for each voluntary manslaughter charge in the deaths of 17-year-old Ersheen Elaiaiser and 16-year-old Calvin Van Pelt. Once he gets out of prison he will have an additional three years of supervision.
SPRINGFIELD, VA
NBC Washington

Student Hospitalized After Vicious Fight at Virginia High School

A vicious fight caught on camera inside of a Northern Virginia high school sent one student to the hospital with a concussion, and parents are demanding safety improvements. The fighting at Riverbend High School began before class Tuesday morning. Several students are seen throwing punches. Then the video follows two...
NBC Washington

Montgomery County Leaders Warn Parents About Rise in Overdoses

Montgomery County leaders got together Thursday night to discuss drug overdoses and deaths after a youth died last weekend from an opioid overdose. They say overdoses in young people have been on the rise in the past year. Montgomery County Public Schools Superintendent Monifa McKnight said she was heartbroken when...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
NBC Washington

Maryland Lawmakers Hold Hearing on Prepaid College Tuition Error

Maryland lawmakers held a hearing Thursday into an interest miscalculation for the state's prepaid college tuition plan that means many families don't have as much money in their accounts as they thought. The hearing room in Annapolis was packed with parents and students wanting to know where their money went.
MARYLAND STATE

