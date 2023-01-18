Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Report: Anonymous Chinese Donors Pumped Millions into DC Think Tank Where First Top-Secret Docs Were FoundThe Veracity Report - Pennsylvania EditionWashington, DC
Mayor Adams Said We Can’t Take It Anymore to Governor HochulTom HandyNew York City, NY
Report: Penn Biden Center Received Millions in Anonymous Chinese Donations Since Biden Took OfficeThe Veracity Report - Washington D.C. EditionWashington, DC
Former Ethics Chief Says Biden’s Classified Doc Scandal is an: ‘Inexcusable Neglect Of Most Basic Security Protocols’The Veracity Report - Washington D.C. EditionWashington, DC
Anonymous Chinese Donors Funneled Millions into the Penn Biden Center Since Biden Took Office in January of 2021: ReportWild Orchid MediaWashington, DC
NBC Washington
The Weekend Scene: Lunar New Year Parade, Auto Show and 15+ More Things to Do Around DC
So, surprise, Madonna’s going on tour, and she’s answering D.C.-area fans’ like a prayer with a Capital One Arena show on Labor Day weekend. Tickets go on sale next week. D.C.’s Lunar New Year parade is coming back Sunday after a pandemic pause, complete with lion dances...
NBC Washington
Lunar New Year 2023: Celebrate Year of the Rabbit in DC, Maryland, Virginia
The Lunar New Year on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, marks the beginning of the Year of the Rabbit. Lunar New Year is considered the most important holiday in China, and it's also celebrated South Korea, Vietnam and far beyond — including in the D.C. area. From restaurant specials to...
NBC Washington
Man Stabbed in Dupont Circle: Police
A man was found stabbed in Dupont Circle in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday, police said. First responders were called to the 2000 block of P Street NW just after 9:30 p.m., where they found the victim still breathing. He was rushed to the hospital. The extent of his injuries is...
NBC Washington
Viral TikTok Challenge Strikes; Hyundai Stolen From Lorton Apartment Complex
A Fairfax County woman said she was unaware of viral social media posts showing how easy it is to steal certain models of Kia and Hyundai vehicles – until her own car was stolen on Jan. 1. The victim, who earns her living as a rideshare driver, was told...
NBC Washington
Mother of 3 Stabbed to Death in Laurel
The family of a mother of three found stabbed to death in Laurel, Maryland, Saturday night believes she was the victim of domestic violence. Police were called to the 9500 block of Muirkirk Road and found 33-year-old Michelle Dudley dead from multiple stab wounds. Few details have been released. Dudley’s...
NBC Washington
Suspect Indicted in Fatal Shooting of Fairfax City Man in Bed
Prosecutors say they found a manifesto in the home of a suspect in a homicide in Fairfax city. Gret Glyer was shot to death in June while sleeping in bed with his wife. Prosecutors revealed an eye-opening list of evidence they say connects Joshua Danehower to the crime. Investigators say...
NBC Washington
Fairfax County Man Receives Maximum Sentence in Deaths of 2 Students
A Northern Virginia man was ordered to serve 20 years in prison — the maximum sentence — for fatally shooting two teens at a home in Springfield in 2021. Zachary Burkard, 20, was sentenced Thursday to 10 years for each voluntary manslaughter charge in the deaths of 17-year-old Ersheen Elaiaiser and 16-year-old Calvin Van Pelt. Once he gets out of prison he will have an additional three years of supervision.
NBC Washington
Student Hospitalized After Vicious Fight at Virginia High School
A vicious fight caught on camera inside of a Northern Virginia high school sent one student to the hospital with a concussion, and parents are demanding safety improvements. The fighting at Riverbend High School began before class Tuesday morning. Several students are seen throwing punches. Then the video follows two...
NBC Washington
Teen Seriously Hurt in Shooting, Airlifted from Shopping Center in Woodbridge: Police
A teen was seriously injured, and a man was hurt Wednesday in Prince William County during an exchange of gunfire, police said. The shooting happened about 9 p.m. on Roundtree Drive, just off Princedale and Riverside drives in Dale City, according to Prince William County police. That's near Christa McAuliffe Elementary School.
NBC Washington
Homicide Suspect in Custody After Fiery Barricade at Southeast DC Apartment
A man accused of a homicide that resulted in a police barricade and a fire at a Southeast D.C. apartment Monday served time in connection with an arson that killed an infant in Prince George's County 30 years ago. The incident began Monday afternoon when homicide detectives were looking for...
NBC Washington
Montgomery County Leaders Warn Parents About Rise in Overdoses
Montgomery County leaders got together Thursday night to discuss drug overdoses and deaths after a youth died last weekend from an opioid overdose. They say overdoses in young people have been on the rise in the past year. Montgomery County Public Schools Superintendent Monifa McKnight said she was heartbroken when...
NBC Washington
Maryland Lawmakers Hold Hearing on Prepaid College Tuition Error
Maryland lawmakers held a hearing Thursday into an interest miscalculation for the state's prepaid college tuition plan that means many families don't have as much money in their accounts as they thought. The hearing room in Annapolis was packed with parents and students wanting to know where their money went.
