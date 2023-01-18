ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

salestechstar.com

Everise Repositions Branding to Cement Evolution as End-to-End Customer Service Player

Launches new corporate slogan “Champions of customer happiness” and brand video. Leading customer service company Everise announced today the launch of its new brand repositioning, which includes a refreshed visual identity and the new brand tagline, “Champions of Customer Happiness”. As of January 2023, Everise is...
The Guardian

Microsoft to cut 10,000 jobs in March as tech firms, including Amazon, thin ranks

Microsoft is cutting 10,000 jobs as it cited a post-pandemic shift in digital spending habits and weakness in the global economy. The tech group joined a list of US peers making extensive job cuts, including Facebook owner Meta, Amazon, and business software-maker Salesforce, who have scaled back on workforce expansions stoked by a pandemic-related boom in demand for their services and products that have lost momentum.
salestechstar.com

Renfro Brands Taps TrusTrace as its Traceability Provider to Accelerate Sustainable Transformation

By leveraging the TrusTrace platform, Renfro Brands continues to facilitate compliance with current and future regulations to further drive positive impact in its supply chain. TrusTrace, a global SaaS company with a market-leading platform for product traceability and supply chain transparency in fashion and retail, announced that Renfro Brands, a...
intheknow.com

Gen Z powering growth of luxury brand sales

Generation Z is coming into its own, with more of its members entering the workforce and earning their own money. Now that the generation has a few dollars to spend, it is turning to luxury brands. A Bain & Co. report found that luxury goods spending grew “19-21%.” Nearly every...
The Hollywood Reporter

SiriusXM Taps Former Wall Street Journal Marketing Chief for New Subscription Role

SiriusXM has brought on Suzi Watford, the former chief marketing officer for Dow Jones and the Wall Street Journal, to oversee the satellite radio giant’s streaming subscription business, the company said on Tuesday. Watford will join SiriusXM in the newly created role of chief growth officer and report to Joe Verbrugge, SiriusXM’s chief commercial officer. Her position will also include oversight of corporate marketing, data and research across SiriusXM and Pandora.More from The Hollywood ReporterLeVar Burton to Host Children's Podcast 'Sound Detectives'Conan O'Brien Launching SiriusXM ChannelBrett Favre's SiriusXM Show Put on Hold Following His Involvement in Mississippi Welfare Fraud Case “Suzi has...
salestechstar.com

Tercera Outlines Five IT Services Trends to Watch in 2023

Cloud Consultancies Shift Focus from Recruiting to Retention; Accelerators, AI and Automation Become Table Stakes. Tercera, a growth-focused investment firm specializing in technology professional services, revealed five trends it believes will shape the cloud professional services market in the year ahead, along with a guide for IT service professionals to more effectively exploit or prepare for these trends.
salestechstar.com

BigCommerce Taps Technology and Ecommerce Veteran Mark Adams to Lead EMEA Growth

Former Attraqt CEO returns to BigCommerce to take EMEA to the next level of enterprise growth and accelerate path to profitability. BigCommerce, a leading Open SaaS ecommerce platform for fast-growing and established B2C and B2B brands, announced that ecommerce industry veteran Mark Adams will join the company as senior vice president and general manager for EMEA.
salestechstar.com

Indeavor Leads Vertical Solution Market With SOC 2 Type II Certification

Indeavor, industry-leader in People Operations & Workforce Management announces achievement SOC 2 Type II compliance. Indeavor’s SOC2 Type II audit was conducted by an independent, third party, confirming adherence to the most industry-accepted standard for Security, Availability, Confidentiality, Processing Integrity and Privacy. SOC 2 Type II is established by...
wealthinsidermag.com

: Exclusive: Mastercard expands relationship with Citizens in exclusive arrangement

Mastercard Inc. is expanding its partnership with Citizens Financial Group to become the bank’s exclusive payments network, the companies will announce Thursday. The two companies have worked together for more than a decade but will grow their relationship across the debit, credit, and commercial portfolios, as well as in services such as open banking and fraud prevention.
salestechstar.com

inriver Strengthens C-Suite to Meet U.S. Growth and Global Business Momentum

PIM leader appoints industry veterans to CMO and CSO; continues strong momentum across industrial and brand manufacturing. inriver, a software company that powers the entire product journey with revenue-driving product information management (PIM) across every customer touchpoint, announced the appointments of industry veterans Brooke Cunningham to Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) and Brad Habansky to Chief Sales Officer (CSO). The moves build on increased business momentum and expansion into the U.S. market, a result of the tremendous adoption of inriver’s SaaS-based PIM by global B2B marketing and sales teams.
salestechstar.com

Magnit Integrated Workforce Management Platform Delivers 366% ROI

Total Economic Impact study found a significant return on investment with Magnit Platform. Magnit (formerly PRO Unlimited), an Integrated Workforce Management (IWM) Platform provider, today released the results of a new commissioned study, “The Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) of Magnit Platform,” conducted by Forrester Consulting. The analysis found that an organization leveraging Magnit Platform to manage its contingent workforce saw a 366% return on investment over three years, $32.3 million in net present value over that same period, and a full investment payback in less than six months.
salestechstar.com

Informatica Announces 2022 Partner of the Year Recipients

Twenty-plus categories recognize global and regional partners that best leverage Informatica’s Intelligent Data Management Cloud to help customers accelerate growth, and become more efficient, data-driven organizations. Informatica, the enterprise cloud data management leader, unveiled the recipients of its inaugural Partner Awards program. The awards highlight a diverse cohort of...
fintechfutures.com

The Nottingham names Gareth Hagger-Johnson as its first director of data strategy

‌Nottingham Building Society (NBS), also known as The Nottingham, has appointed Gareth Hagger-Johnson as its new director of data strategy, a newly created role. Hagger-Johnson will be tasked with developing a new data and insights framework for the firm and will take the lead on all aspects of data and insight management.

