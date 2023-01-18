SiriusXM has brought on Suzi Watford, the former chief marketing officer for Dow Jones and the Wall Street Journal, to oversee the satellite radio giant’s streaming subscription business, the company said on Tuesday. Watford will join SiriusXM in the newly created role of chief growth officer and report to Joe Verbrugge, SiriusXM’s chief commercial officer. Her position will also include oversight of corporate marketing, data and research across SiriusXM and Pandora.More from The Hollywood ReporterLeVar Burton to Host Children's Podcast 'Sound Detectives'Conan O'Brien Launching SiriusXM ChannelBrett Favre's SiriusXM Show Put on Hold Following His Involvement in Mississippi Welfare Fraud Case “Suzi has...

