Bertie County, NC

County to acquire former Bertie Early College campus

By John Foley Staff Writer
Bertie Ledger-Advance
Bertie Ledger-Advance
 2 days ago

WINDSOR - The sale of the Bertie County Early College High School property is almost complete.

The Bertie County Commissioners and the Bertie County School District have agreed on terms and finalization is awaiting only paperwork.

Bertie County Commission Chair Ron Wesson anticipates everything should be completed by month’s end.

“The terms the board was objecting to were removed at the last school board meeting,” said Wesson. “I am hopeful we can have the leases signed by the end of the month,” referring to the two new tenants scheduled to move into the building.

The 819 Governor’s Road property was declared surplus by the board of education during their October 2022 meeting and efforts began at that time to transfer ownership of the parcel.

In a letter addressed in November, County Manager Juan Vaughan II, notified Bertie School Superintendent Dr. Otis Smallwood that the Board of Commissioners had previously expressed interest in acquiring the property and would like to explore the terms. That’s when negotiations began.

Plans call for the Carolina Repair Ministry and the Good Shepherd Food Pantry to both occupy the building. Both organizations work diligently in Bertie County focusing on the needy.

Good Shepherd Food Pantry Executive Director Deborah Freeman was ecstatic when asked about the move.

“It was a very busy year. I am so excited I cannot believe it. We are bursting here and the new space will help so much. I am so thankful,” said Freeman. “I know we will be able to feed more people now.

This past year, Good Shepherd, under Freeman’s direction and with a dedicated staff of 31 community volunteers, served 6,895 families and 13,012 individuals in 2022.

Freeman hopes to be able to expand the numbers due to the added space the new facility offers. In the past, space prohibited expansion due to food storage. With the added space, that problem is resolved.

Carolina Rebuilding Ministry, (CRM) is a faith-based organization that assists low-income homeowners complete repairs needed for improved health and safety. The organization provided a letter of intent expressing interest in leasing a portion of the property from the county if acquired. That is going to happen, according to Wesson.

The ministry began in 2011 as Christians Reaching Out in Sacred Service (CROSS). Volunteers were organized by the North Carolina Conference of the United Methodist Church and sent to Plymouth to help make repairs to homes damaged by Hurricane Irene.

The Rev. Jay Clark and other leaders of Plymouth United Methodist Church took note of the conditions so many people lived in throughout the community. He knew then that the work of rebuilding to make an impact on poverty in the community had just begun.

In 2017, The Duke Endowment invested grant dollars with CRM to expand its infrastructure beyond Washington County into areas of northeastern North Carolina that requested assistance. CRM now also serves Bertie and Chowan counties.

CRM Executive Director, the Rev. Jason DuVall, served 10 years in the United States Navy as a Hospital Corpsman and was later deployed to a Medical Logistics command overseas with the USMC. Duvall served as a Site Manager for five years, for the North Carolina United Methodist Church Disaster Response Ministry. During that time he and his team rebuilt 200 homes with the help of 6,000 volunteers in Tarboro and Princeville. He currently serves as a half-time appointed pastor at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church.

“I am thrilled about the new space. The opportunity the space provides is wonderful. We look forward to continuing and expanding our work,” said DuVall.

CRM currently serves Washington, Chowan and Bertie counties. The organization focuses on safety-related repairs and accessibility upgrades. Typical work can include wall and ceiling repairs, sheetrock, floor and subfloors replacement, along with re-roofing, wheelchair ramp installation and repair and plumbing and electrical repair.

Currently CRM has a waiting list for homes in need of repair. However, homeowners in need can fill out an application.

For more information go to https://www.crmhome.org/forms-info.

