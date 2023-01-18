Despite being one half of the "WWE NXT" Tag Team Champions, Xavier Woods has been out of action since December 27 — with his most recent match coming alongside New Day partner Kofi Kingston against Imperium's Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser on a live event. It was previously reported that Woods had been out of action due to injury, which has since been confirmed by Kingston. In an interview with the "New York Post," the former WWE Champion revealed that Woods is in the process of "getting better and better," and that this time off is being utilized to ensure that Woods comes back completely healthy.

NEW YORK STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO