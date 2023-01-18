ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Go win the Super Bowl;’ Joe Burrow makes Andrew Whitworth’s kids’ day with signed jerseys

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
 2 days ago
CINCINNATI — Former Bengals player Andrew Whitworth went to Twitter earlier this week to thank Joe Burrow for the surprise he sent Whitworth’s kids.

On Monday Whitworth’s wife, Melissa Whitworth posted a video of their two children showing two signed jerseys Burrow sent them.

Whitworth followed up by quoting the tweet, thanking Burrow for making his boys’ day.

>>Bengals fans wondering why Bills playoff game not at neutral site

“Thank you Joe for signing our jerseys and sending them back — go win the Super Bowl,” one son said.

Whitworth retired from the NFL after winning last year’s super bowl with the LA Rams.

>>Want to go see the Bengals-Bills game in person? How much it’ll cost to get to Buffalo

WHIO Dayton

