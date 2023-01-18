Read full article on original website
Tsunami warning after 7.2 magnitude earthquake strikes Pacific island nation
A tsunami warning has been issued after a powerful 7.2-magnitude earthquake rocked the Pacific archipelago of Vanuatu.The earthquake was centered 15 miles from Port Olry and hit at a depth of 17 miles on Sunday, according to the US Geological Survey.The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre issued an alert for coasts within 186 miles of the epicentre.“Tsunami waves reaching 0.3 to 1 meters above the tide level are possible for some coasts of Vanuatu,” it said.The alert was withdrawn hours later, with authorities saying the threat had passed. There have been no reports of damage or casualties so far.Posting to...
Massive 7.6 earthquake damages buildings in Indonesia, felt in Australia
JAKARTA, Indonesia — A powerful deep-sea earthquake damaged village buildings in a lightly populated island chain in eastern Indonesia early Tuesday, and its substantial shaking was widely felt in northern Australia. Two school buildings and 15 houses were damaged in the Tanimbar islands, with one of the homes heavily damaged and three moderately damaged. Only one injured resident was reported. “Local residents felt strong tremors for three to five seconds. There was panic when the quake shook so the residents left their houses,” Abdul Muhari, spokesperson of the National Disaster Mitigation Agency, said in a statement, citing the local agency. The epicenter of...
7.0-magnitude earthquake hits Vanuatu in Pacific
A 7.0-magnitude earthquake shook the Pacific archipelago of Vanuatu on Sunday, trigguring a tsunami warning in nearby waters.
watchers.news
Very strong and shallow M7.0 earthquake hits northern Molucca Sea, Indonesia
A very strong and shallow earthquake registered by the USGS hit the northern Molucca Sea, Indonesia at 06:06 UTC on January 18, 2023 (15:06 LT). The agency is reporting a depth of 48 km (29.8 miles). BMKG is reporting M7.1 at a depth of 64 km (39.7 miles); EMSC reporting M7.1 at a depth of 60 km (37.3 miles).
natureworldnews.com
Powerful 6.0 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Western Indonesia [Developing Story]
An earthquake struck western Indonesia on Monday, January 16. Seismological experts said the intensity of the tremor range 6.0. This is a developing story and initial reports suggest there were no immediate casualties from the natural disaster with no tsunami alert issued yet by both local and international authorities. In...
natureworldnews.com
Monstrous Great White Shark Captured on Video Stalking the Waters Off Adelaide Beach in South Australia
A great white shark was captured on video lurking in the waters off Adelaide beach in the state of South Australia during the weekend. The incident prompted beachgoers and local authorities on high alert, raising the potential for yet another shark attack in the waters of Australia, which saw a fatal attack in February 2022.
Cruise passengers spent New Year's stranded after their ship was rejected by 4 ports because of 'marine growth' on its hull
The Viking Orion cruise ship was refused access to Australian waters due to "marine growth" that needed cleaning off its hull.
A Russian ship that's been off the coast of Hawaii for weeks is believed to be gathering intelligence, the US Coast Guard says
The Coast Guard said "foreign-flagged military vessels have often been observed operating and loitering" and shared video of the Russian ship.
India says ‘no truth’ in reports world’s longest river cruise was stuck in shallow waters
Operators of the world’s longest river cruise, flagged off by Indian prime minister Narendra Modi, have denied reports that the ship got stuck in shallow waters just three days after starting its journey.Last week, MV Ganga Vilas began its journey from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh state and is slated to travel 3,200 km in 51 days to reach Dibrugarh in the northeastern Assam state via Bangladesh.During its journey it will sail across 27 river systems in India and Bangladesh. On Monday, reports emerged that that the ship got stuck in shallow waters of the river Ganga in Bihar state’s...
sciencealert.com
Couple Captures Rare Footage of a Giant Squid Swimming Off The Coast of Japan
A pair of scuba divers has captured rare video and photos of a 2.5-meter (eight-foot) giant squid swimming in the waters off Japan's west coast. Earlier this month, Yosuke Tanaka and his wife Miki, who operate a diving business in Toyooka city in the Hyogo region, were alerted to the squid by a fishing equipment vendor who had spotted it in a bay.
The world’s most powerful passports revealed
A list of the world’s most powerful passports has been revealed, with Japan taking first place for the fifth year running. The Henley Passport Index is a comprehensive list which compares passports using data from the International Air Transport Association, specifically looking at holders able to gain visa-free access. Some 199 passports are examined as part of the process, for travel to 227 destinations. Singapore came joint second with South Korea, followed by Germany and Spain. The UK slid into sixth place alongside Ireland and Portugal, beating the US, which came joint seventh with Belgium, Czech Republic, New Zealand,...
10 bizarre deep sea creatures found in 2022
Lots of bizarre deep sea creatures were spotted in 2022. Here are some of our favorites.
CNBC
Top 10 most popular beach destinations in the world, according to TikTok
If you're planning a vacation, you might want to consider starting your search on TikTok. The social app has become one of the first places people turn to for restaurant reviews and travel destinations — including some of the most beautiful beaches in the world. A recent study by...
Mystery divers rescued near Polish energy sites in the middle of the night offer dubious explanation, and vanish
Coast guards rescued three divers off the northern coast of Poland over the weekend whose dubious explanation of their night-time dive near critical energy infrastructure, along with their mysterious identities, has reportedly sparked a cross-agency investigation. The three men, who told authorities they were Spanish nationals, were rescued by lifeguards near the Polish coastal city of Gdansk on Saturday night after their small motorboat broke down and they couldn't return to shore.
Phys.org
Sea level rise may threaten Indonesia's status as an archipelagic country
The recent UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report found global sea levels have been rising at an accelerated rate. As an archipelagic state with more than 17,000 islands stretching over 80,000 kilometers of coastline, Indonesia should be alarmed by these findings. Last year, Indonesia's National Research and Innovation...
Hawaii's Mahana Papakōlea Rare Green Sand Beach Desecrated By Off The Grid Residents and Tourists
Mahana Papakōlea Green Sand Beach, Naalehu, HawaiiPhoto byPhoto By Paul Blessington On UnsplashonUnsplash. Ka Lae (meaning 'The Point') South Point Complex, Mahana Papakōlea (meaning 'warm golden plover flats) Beach, situated at the mouth of a 49,000 year old volcanic eruption’s cinder cone located on the biggest Hawaiian Island Hawai’i, is one of only four green-sand beaches in the world and a United States National Historic Landmark. Formed by ancient lava flows from the volcano Pu’u Mahana, meaning ‘warm hill’ and Mauna Loa, meaning ‘long mountain’, volcano. Including Mahana Papakōlea Beach, Talofofo Beach in Guam and Ecuador’s Punta Cormorant Beach’s lush green olivine sandy shores were formed by volcanic eruptions but Lake Hornindalsvatnet, the deepest lake in Europe’s, shore is located in northern Norway, filled with green mineral deposits, formed by glacial movements thousands of years ago. Green-sand beaches are not easily washed away by rain or ocean waves because they contain heavy green silicate crystalline particles called olivine or peridot.
Travel tips for visiting to Philippines
Have you ever wanted to explore the beautiful country of the Philippines? With its diverse culture, stunning landscapes, and unique attractions, there's no shortage of amazing places to visit. From tropical beaches to mist-covered mountains, from archaeological sites to modern cities - this article will take you through some of the most amazing places in the Philippines that are worth a visit. Let's dive right in!
Hundreds of sharks caught up in feeding frenzy seen from plane off southern Australia
It’s believed the sharks were eating southern bluefin tuna.
One year after volcanic blast, many of Tonga's reefs lie silent
Jan 15 (Reuters) - One year on from the massive eruption of an underwater volcano in the South Pacific, the island nation of Tonga is still dealing with the damage to its coastal waters.
