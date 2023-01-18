Read full article on original website
Related
KFDA
Amarillo High football stars Mason Graham and Jameson Garcia celebrate commitments to play college football
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Two of the star football players from the Amarillo High Sandies celebrated their college commitments today over at the high school. Mason Graham and Jameson Garcia had friends, family, and coaches speak on their journeys towards playing college football. Sandies football head coach Chad Dunnam made...
KFDA
Amarillo College baseball holds media day at Hodgetown ahead of inagural season
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo College baseball held media day on Thursday ahead of the team’s first ever season. This is the first ever baseball season for Amarillo College with the school bringing athletics back for the first time since the mid-80s. Players took batting practice and spoke to the media with their first game less than three weeks away.
KFDA
Three Amarillo Wranglers commit to Army West Point
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Wranglers primary goal is to prepare its players for the collegiate level. Three Wranglers will get the opportunity to continue to hit the ice together as Pierce Patterson, Jack Ivey, and Ben Ivey all committed to Army West Point. “It’s awesome,” said Amarillo Wranglers...
Remains of missing Amarillo man found, identified
POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Potter County Sheriff’s reported the remains of 28-year-old Wade Benjamin Pierce, who went missing in June 2022, were positively identified after found in December. Officials detailed that the remains were located in the area of Indian Hill and Hope Road on Dec. 19, with the Oklahoma State University Center […]
KFDA
Gas station catches fire in Hereford
HEREFORD, Texas (KFDA) - Video sent in from a viewer shows a fire at the Murphy Gas station in Hereford today. The gas station is located at the Walmart near Highway 385 in Hereford. The fire is out at this time. (Video Courtesy of JJ Beltran.) We will provide more...
KFDA
Clearing And Cooler
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The storm system that brought scattered light showers to parts of the Panhandle will pull away from the region on Wednesday. In its wake breezy conditions will bring in some cooler air. Highs will actually be closer to average, low 50s, on Wednesday but the west to northwest wind gusting to near 40 mph will make it feel cooler. There is a chance for some snowflakes on Saturday but the forecast models vary widely so we will be keeping an eye on it.
kgncnewsnow.com
Bullwinkle Needs A New Home “Stupid Moose and Squirrel”
Bullwinkle “Hey Rocky! Watch me pull a rabbit out of my hat!” is a 5-month-old pup waiting for a new home. He is all ready to go on many adventures with you and your family. Stop by Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare and pick up your forever friend.
KFDA
Gracie’s Project hosting free shot clinic on Saturday
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Gracie’s Project will be hosting a free shot clinic this Saturday. They will be assisting 50 pets in total, offering the parvo/distemper shot and a micro chip.
KFDA
Clovis woman located and safe, Amarillo police say
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Police have located a Clovis woman who was previously missing. Amarillo Police Department said 61-year-old Sharon Lefebvre was located by Clovis Police Department and is safe.
KFDA
VIDEO: Community invited to grand opening of Rahll Activity Center in Dalhart
SPORTS DRIVE: Chase Davis, Amarillo Wranglers Captain. Murphy gas station catches fire in Hereford (Source: JJ Beltran) Amarillo Salvation Army hires two Majors. Amarillo Salvation Army hires two Majors. Updated: 8 hours ago. Amarillo Salvation Army hires two Majors.
KFDA
One2Teach seeing high numbers of enrollment for first semester in the Panhandle
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - One2each, a faster and cost saving program to keep future educators in the Panhandle, is seeing great success. Amarillo College and West Texas A&M University teamed up to bring One2Teach for students in area high schools the opportunity to earn their teaching degree and save up to a year in college.
UPDATE: Amarillo Police report woman has been found
UPDATE: The Amarillo Police Department report that the woman from Clovis who was reported missing has been found safe by the Clovis Police Department. Original Story AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department reports that it is searching for a woman who was last seen driving east on I-40 from downtown Amarillo at around […]
Could Amarillo Finally Get The First Big Snowfall Of The Season?
I woke up this morning to a weather alert. Supposedly, this weekend is going to be cold and it has the potential to give us something we haven't seen much of this winter. Could Amarillo really be getting the first big snowfall of the season this weekend?. Knowing The Texas...
Bury Me In Llano Cemetery With These Famous People
Amarillo isn't exactly a hotbed for celebrities. Whether it be to visit, live here, or be from here. We just don't have a rich history of celebs in the city. However, it does seem to be a place where some celebrities are laid to rest and spend eternity in the city.
How Many Names Did Amarillo Blvd Have Before This One?
I recently came across an interesting news article about the naming of Amarillo Blvd. For me, Amarillo Blvd has always had its name. I know that Route 66 and "the Blvd" have a lot of shared history. I know that the Blvd is home to several pieces of Amarillo history.
If You Want To See A National Park Near Amarillo Prepare To Drive
If you love the great outdoors, you can't be upset about living in Texas. We've got everything from beautiful beaches to massive canyons; beautiful deserts and never ending forests. Which is why I'm shocked that Texas has a paltry number of national parks. If you're wanting to visit a national...
Woman Arrested For Arson After Setting RV Ablaze in North Amarillo
A woman has been arrested on a charge of arson following a fire in north Amarillo. On January 16, Amarillo Fire Department was called out at 3:43 pm to a home in the 1900-block of NW 16th street. Officials with AFD say that upon their arrival, several unattached buildings and...
KFDA
‘Trust your gut’: Students may experience changes after winter break in the Panhandle
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Students in the Panhandle are back in the classroom after being off for an extended amount of time. As students are back, The Bridge Children’s Advocacy Center says there are changes parents should look for. When returning after a break, sometimes there are changes such...
KFDA
City of Amarillo hosting job fair this Saturday
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The city of Amarillo is hosting a job fair this Saturday at the downtown Amarillo Public Library. The fair, 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Jan. 21, will have city officials who will give information on available opportunities. The public is invited o meet and network...
Buc-ee’s Update: One Step Closer to Construction in Amarillo
Great news for Buc-cee's fans in Amarillo. The dream of having this amazing store in Bomb City is one step closer. We have been on pins and needles since the announcement was made that Amarillo was getting a Buc-ee's. The Amarillo City Council voted for Buc-ee's on February 8, 2022, and it passed in a 5-0 vote.
Comments / 0