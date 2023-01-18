Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Las Vegas Legal Judge David Barker Commits Suicide One Year After Ethics Probe ResignationcreteLas Vegas, NV
Food Critic Changes the Life of Local Food Truck OwnerJenn LeachLas Vegas, NV
Thunderstorm Watch Issued for Las Vegas for Monday Afternoon and Evening. January 16, 2023Southern California Weather ForceLas Vegas, NV
Famed Star Of Iconic 21st Century Television Program Has Sadly DiedNews Breaking LIVELas Vegas, NV
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police: Woman steals RTC bus in southwest valley
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said a bus was stolen in the southwest valley Saturday morning. LVMPD said the incident happened near Durango Drive and Blue Diamond Road. According to police, a bus was reported stolen by a passenger Saturday morning. Police found the bus and...
Village Square movie theater in west Las Vegas set to close, reports say
Community Schools Initiative sues signature gathering company over $2.2M in fraud, ‘pages stained in bongwater’. The Community Schools Initiative, a group focused on giving communities the power to secede from larger school districts, has filed a lawsuit against a Texas-based company it hired to collect signatures for a 2022 ballot initiative.
Vegas Chamber to announce what’s in store for 2023
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - It’s an opportunity to learn more about what’s in store for Las Vegas this year. Preview Las Vegas is happening Monday, January 23 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. The annual event hosted by the Vegas Chamber provides a forecast on major developments...
Las Vegas local turns 20-cent bet into $108K Keno win
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas local turned a 20-cent bet into a massive payday last Monday at an off-Strip casino. According to Station Casinos, the lucky winner, who remained anonymous, bet 20 cents while playing Keno at Boulder Station. Station Casinos said the guest picked 10 numbers...
Las Vegas will soon welcome its first 5 p.m. sunset of 2023
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Those longing for more daylight will have a welcome sight next week. The first 5 p.m. sunset of the year in the Las Vegas Valley will be on Thursday, Jan. 26, according to timeanddate.com. The website shows that sunsets in Las Vegas will slowly get...
Cadence neighbors call Warm Springs Road dangerous, want safety concerns addressed
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Driving on Warm Springs in Henderson through the still developing Cadence Community can be a challenge according to those who live there. As homes and apartments continue to be built, neighbors say construction is making the stretch of road unsafe to drive. “It is more...
Guest hits pair of $100K jackpots within 15 minutes of each other on Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A video poker player at a Las Vegas Strip casino had quite a memorable day when they hit two massive jackpots. According to Caesars Entertainment, the guest was playing video poker at Caesars Palace when they hit the jackpots. According to Caesars, the guest hit...
Fewer hospital beds in Las Vegas Valley means more patients at facilities, possibly longer wait times
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A drop in hospital beds in the Las Vegas Valley may mean more patients at busy hospitals, and possibly some longer wait times for patients. The loss of 282 in-patient beds by March at Desert Springs Hospital comes as the Valley keeps experiencing a population boom, and many local hospitals already describe the status quo as “busy” and often nearly full. Desert Springs will continue to provide only emergency care.
Madonna adds second Las Vegas show to tour
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Madonna added 13 shows to her 2023 tour Thursday, including a second show in Las Vegas. Madonna will do a second show on Oct. 8 at T-Mobile Arena. Her first show in Las Vegas is set for Oct. 7 at the same arena. The Celebration...
UMC holds job fair for employees laid off from Desert Springs Hospital
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - UMC Hospital says it has 400 positions available in all departments. “I hope there was a magic wand that could keep the desert springs open but that’s fantasy what I hope for is all of my fears they all find good jobs,” said Donna Solomon, a physical therapist who attended a job fair at UMC on Thursday. She has worked at Desert Springs for almost six years.
Resorts World announces $888K experience for F1′s Las Vegas Grand Prix
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Following announcements from other Strip resorts that they would offer luxury experiences during Formula 1′s Las Vegas Grand Prix, Resorts World on Friday shared their property will offer its own experience. According to a news release, Resorts World’s luxury F1 package will be dubbed...
Las Vegas police seek suspect in fatal stabbing of man at bus stop
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Authorities are asking the public for help identifying the suspect from a Jan. 15 homicide, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department announced Friday. Newly released video shows who police believe to be the suspect in the stabbing death of a man who was killed at...
Scholarship competition sheds light on responsible driving habits for young people
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - One of the leading causes of death among young people is car accidents but there’s a way kids can lend their talents and voice to create messages of awareness. It’s called Project Yellow Light, a nationwide scholarship competition. The project’s founder lost her...
LVMPD: 1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at apartment complex near Bonanza, Lamb
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man is dead and another is recovering in the hospital after a shooting in northeast Las Vegas just after 7:30 Friday evening. Las Vegas police told FOX5 it happened at the Agave Ridge Apartment Homes in the 4500 block of East Bonanza Road. Police...
FBI Las Vegas office asks for info on man missing since November
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Las Vegas office is asking for information on a man who has been missing since early November. According to a news release, Johnnie “John” Wiens has been missing from Las Vegas since Nov. 4, 2022. The FBI...
Village Square movie theater in west Las Vegas set to close, reports say. Nearly 40 Regal Cinemas locations across the country are set to close after the theater's parent company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy late last year.
Las Vegas police arrest 19 year-old woman after fatal hit-and-run crash
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police arrested a 19-year-old woman in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash early Saturday morning. LVMPD said the crash happened around 4:25 a.m. Jan. 21 near E. Lake Mead Boulevard east of the Mt. Hood Street intersection. According to police, a silver...
Las Vegas police arrest suspect in stabbing death of woman
Are children safe? Inspectors find significant issues at 5 Nevada facilities. 911 calls released on actor Jeremy Renner snowplow accident near Reno. Emergency calls from Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue tell the story of how a dispatcher and people on scene of a snowplow accident worked to help save 51-year-old Marvel star Jeremy Renner on New Year's Day near his Reno home.
Proposed bill would allow non-citizens to become police officers in Nevada
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The City of North Las Vegas is spearheading a proposal that would allow non-U.S. citizens that live and work in Nevada to patrol the streets. The city came up with the idea for Assembly Bill 30 when they were trying to find new ways to recruit more police officers.
Team behind Lotus of Siam to debut 2 new Las Vegas restaurants
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Bua Food Group, the team behind the famed restaurant Lotus of Siam, has announced that it will debut two new concepts next month in Las Vegas. According to a news release, Bua will launch its two new restaurants, Naxos Taverna and Kallisto Oyster Bar at Naxos, at Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa on Saturday, Feb. 18.
