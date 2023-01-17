Anti-vaccine conspiracy theorists have joined forces in a bizarre lawsuit that accuses The Washington Post, the BBC, the Associated Press, and Reuters of violating 19th-century antitrust laws by refusing to credit bogus COVID-19 conspiracy theories and anti-vaccine misinformation. Robert F. Kennedy Jr., one of the most prominent anti-vaxxers and the son of the late Democratic presidential candidate, joined 10 other plaintiffs in a suit that claims the news outlets are illegally boycotting right-wing conspiracy theories by engaging in an industry partnership to fight misinformation. The nearly 100-page complaint claims that the Trusted News Initiative, started by the BBC in late 2020,...

