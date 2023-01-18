ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

'Dropicana' continues on I-15 in Las Vegas, your questions answered

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — "Dropicana" enters Day 2. The major overhaul of the Interstate 15/Tropicana Avenue interchange began at 9 p.m. Tuesday. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Dropicana is here: Alternate routes to notable Las Vegas locations. Both ramps from southbound I-15 to Tropicana will be closed for several...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Las Vegas flood patterns are changing, new study shows

A new study shows how flood patterns in the Las Vegas valley are changing. Las Vegas flood patterns are changing, new study …. A new study shows how flood patterns in the Las Vegas valley are changing. Suspect arrested in San Diego after body found inside …. A man was...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Tedd's Forecast: Jan. 18 at 11:17 p.m.

Increasing clouds tonight ahead of the next system arriving from the PNW, but showers will not arrive in the until later in the day. Lows will be chilly around 36 and will cool off more the rest of the week. New boat ramp rolled out at Lake Mead’s Callville …...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Dropicana begins Tuesday night

1-15 South exit to Tropicana to close at 9 p.m. Tuesday. 1-15 South exit to Tropicana to close at 9 p.m. Tuesday. Woman shares story of car theft amid startling rise …. New statistics from Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department show a startling... Elko County votes down proposed ban on...
LAS VEGAS, NV
jammin1057.com

Have You Seen Him? Metro Looks For Las Vegas Casino Robbery Suspect

There have been a huge uptick in Las Vegas casino robbery reports in recent months. From Gold Coast to Red Rock, Green Valley Ranch to Sunset Station, and several locations throughout the valley. Now the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department say they have a suspect they’d like a word with, and they need your help.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Overnight closure of US 95 Thursday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The northbound lanes of U.S. 95 will close to traffic at Lone Mountain starting at 9 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, for road construction work. The closure will be in effect until 5 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20. Traffic will be detoured to the Craig Road off-ramp,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Sherry's forecast: Wednesday, Jan. 18, 6:45 a.m.

Sherry’s forecast: Wednesday, Jan. 18, 6:45 a.m. Sherry's forecast: Wednesday, Jan. 18, 6:45 a.m. Woman shares story of car theft amid startling rise …. New statistics from Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department show a startling... Elko County votes down proposed ban on COVID-19, …. The national spotlight was on...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas local turns 20-cent bet into $108K Keno win

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas local turned a 20-cent bet into a massive payday last Monday at an off-Strip casino. According to Station Casinos, the lucky winner, who remained anonymous, bet 20 cents while playing Keno at Boulder Station. Station Casinos said the guest picked 10 numbers...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Valley restaurants scrambling to find decent egg prices

Many people throughout the valley are scrambling to find eggs at a decent price, everyone from grocery shoppers to small businesses. Valley restaurants scrambling to find decent egg …. Many people throughout the valley are scrambling to find eggs at a decent price, everyone from grocery shoppers to small businesses.
LAS VEGAS, NV
jammin1057.com

Nevada Ranks In Bottom 10 For Worst States To Drive In

We don’t want Nevada to become one of the worst states to drive in but unfortunately it’s out of our control. Most people don’t like driving in traffic and if you’re someone who says you do we would think you’re crazy. Las Vegas has roughly...
NEVADA STATE
8newsnow.com

LED panel testing begins at MSG Sphere

The newest multi-billion dollar attraction being built in Las Vegas is showing signs of life as testing on some of the massive exterior LED screens at MSG Sphere has begun. https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/its-alive-led-panel-testing-begins-at-the-msg-sphere/. LED panel testing begins at MSG Sphere. The newest multi-billion dollar attraction being built in Las Vegas is showing...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Seeds of Hope art exhibit

‘We can be part of something that’s bigger,’ Las …. The NFL said it’s bringing the ideas for Las Vegas’ first Super Bowl, but it needs local, minority-owned businesses to make them happen. Elko County votes down proposed ban on COVID-19, …. The national spotlight was...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

First cannabis-friendly Las Vegas hotel property announced

A boutique hotel near the Las Vegas Strip announced Tuesday it will transform into a cannabis-friendly property and normalize the idea of cannabis in travel. https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/first-cannabis-friendly-las-vegas-hotel-property-announced/. First cannabis-friendly Las Vegas hotel property …. A boutique hotel near the Las Vegas Strip announced Tuesday it will transform into a cannabis-friendly property...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

CCSD school boundary changes discussed due to overcrowding

At a meeting on Tuesday, school boundary changes were discussed regarding Clark County schools. CCSD school boundary changes discussed due to overcrowding. At a meeting on Tuesday, school boundary changes were discussed regarding Clark County schools. Woman shares story of car theft amid startling rise …. New statistics from Las...
CLARK COUNTY, NV

