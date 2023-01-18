Read full article on original website
Food Critic Changes the Life of Local Food Truck OwnerJenn LeachLas Vegas, NV
Thunderstorm Watch Issued for Las Vegas for Monday Afternoon and Evening. January 16, 2023Southern California Weather ForceLas Vegas, NV
Famed Star Of Iconic 21st Century Television Program Has Sadly DiedNews Breaking LIVELas Vegas, NV
Johnny Mac's Sports Bar & Grill: a great place to relax and unwindEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Jon Jones & Ciryl Gane set to Headline UFC 285Everyday EntertainmentLas Vegas, NV
news3lv.com
'Dropicana' continues on I-15 in Las Vegas, your questions answered
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — "Dropicana" enters Day 2. The major overhaul of the Interstate 15/Tropicana Avenue interchange began at 9 p.m. Tuesday. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Dropicana is here: Alternate routes to notable Las Vegas locations. Both ramps from southbound I-15 to Tropicana will be closed for several...
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas flood patterns are changing, new study shows
A new study shows how flood patterns in the Las Vegas valley are changing.
8newsnow.com
Tedd's Forecast: Jan. 18 at 11:17 p.m.
Increasing clouds tonight ahead of the next system arriving from the PNW, but showers will not arrive in the until later in the day. Lows will be chilly around 36 and will cool off more the rest of the week.
8newsnow.com
Dropicana begins Tuesday night
1-15 South exit to Tropicana to close at 9 p.m. Tuesday.
jammin1057.com
Have You Seen Him? Metro Looks For Las Vegas Casino Robbery Suspect
There have been a huge uptick in Las Vegas casino robbery reports in recent months. From Gold Coast to Red Rock, Green Valley Ranch to Sunset Station, and several locations throughout the valley. Now the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department say they have a suspect they'd like a word with, and they need your help.
8newsnow.com
Overnight closure of US 95 Thursday
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The northbound lanes of U.S. 95 will close to traffic at Lone Mountain starting at 9 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, for road construction work. The closure will be in effect until 5 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20. Traffic will be detoured to the Craig Road off-ramp,...
8newsnow.com
Flu deaths climbing as 9 more reported in Clark County during first week of January
Flu deaths continue to impact Clark County, as nine more flu-related deaths have been recorded.
NEW: COVID-19 hospitalizations declining as Kraken variant appears in Clark County
A rapid decline in the number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19, flu or RSV has improved the situation at hospitals around the state, according to a Wednesday report.
8newsnow.com
Sherry's forecast: Wednesday, Jan. 18, 6:45 a.m.
Sherry's forecast: Wednesday, Jan. 18, 6:45 a.m.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas local turns 20-cent bet into $108K Keno win
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas local turned a 20-cent bet into a massive payday last Monday at an off-Strip casino. According to Station Casinos, the lucky winner, who remained anonymous, bet 20 cents while playing Keno at Boulder Station. Station Casinos said the guest picked 10 numbers...
‘Families deserve options,’ Charter school moves to new west Las Vegas Valley location
Several local leaders were on hand for the opening of Sage Public Charter School on Thursday.
8newsnow.com
Valley restaurants scrambling to find decent egg prices
Many people throughout the valley are scrambling to find eggs at a decent price, everyone from grocery shoppers to small businesses.
Coyotes running wild: Man captures video of coyotes near Sunset Park
A Las Vegas man, Norman Coles recorded video of a pack of coyotes running through the lot of an Albertsons and crossed the street into Sunset Park.
jammin1057.com
Nevada Ranks In Bottom 10 For Worst States To Drive In
We don't want Nevada to become one of the worst states to drive in but unfortunately it's out of our control. Most people don't like driving in traffic and if you're someone who says you do we would think you're crazy. Las Vegas has roughly...
City of Las Vegas to offer ‘No School Fun Days’ for CCSD students, families
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Extra support for families across the Clark County School District has arrived in the form of more childcare support during teacher in-service days this year. The City of Las Vegas will offer all-day fun, recreation, and enrichment for youth in kindergarten through eighth grade when the CCSD has teacher-in-service days.
Fox5 KVVU
Nevada Department of Transportation snow plowers prepare for heavy snowfall this weekend
Nevada Department of Transportation snow plowers prepare for heavy snowfall this weekend
8newsnow.com
LED panel testing begins at MSG Sphere
The newest multi-billion dollar attraction being built in Las Vegas is showing signs of life as testing on some of the massive exterior LED screens at MSG Sphere has begun.
8newsnow.com
Seeds of Hope art exhibit
'We can be part of something that's bigger,' Las Vegas businesses prepare for Super Bowl. The NFL said it's bringing the ideas for Las Vegas' first Super Bowl, but it needs local, minority-owned businesses to make them happen.
8newsnow.com
First cannabis-friendly Las Vegas hotel property announced
A boutique hotel near the Las Vegas Strip announced Tuesday it will transform into a cannabis-friendly property and normalize the idea of cannabis in travel.
8newsnow.com
CCSD school boundary changes discussed due to overcrowding
At a meeting on Tuesday, school boundary changes were discussed regarding Clark County schools.
