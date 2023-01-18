Read full article on original website
Food Critic Changes the Life of Local Food Truck OwnerJenn LeachLas Vegas, NV
Thunderstorm Watch Issued for Las Vegas for Monday Afternoon and Evening. January 16, 2023Southern California Weather ForceLas Vegas, NV
Famed Star Of Iconic 21st Century Television Program Has Sadly DiedNews Breaking LIVELas Vegas, NV
Johnny Mac's Sports Bar & Grill: a great place to relax and unwindEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Jon Jones & Ciryl Gane set to Headline UFC 285Everyday EntertainmentLas Vegas, NV
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas local turns 20-cent bet into $108K Keno win
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas local turned a 20-cent bet into a massive payday last Monday at an off-Strip casino. According to Station Casinos, the lucky winner, who remained anonymous, bet 20 cents while playing Keno at Boulder Station. Station Casinos said the guest picked 10 numbers...
news3lv.com
'Dropicana' continues on I-15 in Las Vegas, your questions answered
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — "Dropicana" enters Day 2. The major overhaul of the Interstate 15/Tropicana Avenue interchange began at 9 p.m. Tuesday. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Dropicana is here: Alternate routes to notable Las Vegas locations. Both ramps from southbound I-15 to Tropicana will be closed for several...
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas flood patterns are changing, new study shows
A new study shows how flood patterns in the Las Vegas valley are changing. Las Vegas flood patterns are changing, new study …. A new study shows how flood patterns in the Las Vegas valley are changing. Suspect arrested in San Diego after body found inside …. A man was...
8newsnow.com
First cannabis-friendly Las Vegas hotel property announced
A boutique hotel near the Las Vegas Strip announced Tuesday it will transform into a cannabis-friendly property and normalize the idea of cannabis in travel. https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/first-cannabis-friendly-las-vegas-hotel-property-announced/. First cannabis-friendly Las Vegas hotel property …. A boutique hotel near the Las Vegas Strip announced Tuesday it will transform into a cannabis-friendly property...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas record store closing one its locations after over 30 years
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas record store is closing one its locations after more than 30 years. According to a post shared by Record City on Facebook, the store will close its location on E. Charleston later this month. Located at 4555 E. Charleston, Record City said...
Traveler Documents His Stay at the 'Worst' Hotel in Las Vegas
The blacklight in the room was too much.
8newsnow.com
Dropicana begins Tuesday night
1-15 South exit to Tropicana to close at 9 p.m. Tuesday. 1-15 South exit to Tropicana to close at 9 p.m. Tuesday. Woman shares story of car theft amid startling rise …. New statistics from Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department show a startling... Elko County votes down proposed ban on...
8newsnow.com
Seeds of Hope art exhibit
‘We can be part of something that’s bigger,’ Las …. The NFL said it’s bringing the ideas for Las Vegas’ first Super Bowl, but it needs local, minority-owned businesses to make them happen. Elko County votes down proposed ban on COVID-19, …. The national spotlight was...
What happened to Dinner in the Sky in Las Vegas?
Las Vegas has been home to just about every type of strange, dangerous, and jaw-dropping business over the decades, but one that just couldn't take off was called Dinner in the Sky.
8newsnow.com
'It's going to be hectic,' Drivers brace for 'Dropicana' closures along I-15
The first phase of the 'Dropicana' project kicked off Tuesday night as the exit along the I-15 and Tropicana closed down. ‘It’s going to be hectic,’ Drivers brace for ‘Dropicana’ …. The first phase of the 'Dropicana' project kicked off Tuesday night as the exit along...
luxury-houses.net
Magnificent Single Story Custom Home on Elevated Lot with Spectacular Strip Views in Henderson, Nevada is Asking for $3 Million
1370 Opal Valley Street Home in Henderson, Nevada for Sale. 1370 Opal Valley Street, Henderson, Nevada is a spectacular home in Luxurious Seven Hills Estates boasting Las Vegas Strip views and marvelous backyard with covered patio, refreshing pool and spa, new outdoor kitchen and raised seating area. This Home in Henderson offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 4,300 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1370 Opal Valley Street, please contact Steve Cross (Phone: 702-595-4241) at Neon Real Estate and Property for full support and perfect service.
NEW: COVID-19 hospitalizations declining as Kraken variant appears in Clark County
A rapid decline in the number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19, flu or RSV has improved the situation at hospitals around the state, according to a Wednesday report.
Coyotes running wild: Man captures video of coyotes near Sunset Park
A Las Vegas man, Norman Coles recorded video of a pack of coyotes running through the lot of an Albertsons and crossed the street into Sunset Park.
8newsnow.com
Tedd's Forecast: Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023
51 -57 under clear skies with north breezes earlier, but those winds have now relaxed down to less than 10 mph. New boat ramp rolled out at Lake Mead’s Callville …. New boat ramp rolled out at Lake Mead’s Callville Bay https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/new-boat-ramp-rolled-out-at-lake-meads-callville-bay Las Vegas cheer team needs some...
8newsnow.com
LED panel testing begins at MSG Sphere
The newest multi-billion dollar attraction being built in Las Vegas is showing signs of life as testing on some of the massive exterior LED screens at MSG Sphere has begun. https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/its-alive-led-panel-testing-begins-at-the-msg-sphere/. LED panel testing begins at MSG Sphere. The newest multi-billion dollar attraction being built in Las Vegas is showing...
Fox5 KVVU
Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Las Vegas, according to Tripadvisor
(Stacker) - Mexican fare ranks with Italian and Chinese as Americans’ top-three favorite global cuisines, according to the National Restaurant Association. Mexican flavors and ingredients have permeated all corners of American cuisine, infusing vibrant and varied tastes into Americans’ daily diet. But while tacos and enchiladas may seem commonplace in America now, that wasn’t always the case.
Digging deeper into pet boarding regulations after Henderson dog dies in sitter’s care
There are many apps and services out there that allow us to leave our pets in the care of a sitter, but it is often hard to tell if someone is licensed to do so.
pvtimes.com
Pahrump Valley Winery expected to reopen under new owners, brand
Pahrump’s KPVM-TV is reporting that the Pahrump Valley Winery is closed for business as of Monday, Jan. 16. Though the winery’s doors were open and employees were on site as of Tuesday, Jan. 17, the business is not serving food or alcohol. The winery is believed to be transitioning to new ownership, which plans to rebrand, restructure and reopen with a new name once it receives the proper licenses.
8newsnow.com
Flu deaths climbing as 9 more reported in Clark County during first week of January
Flu deaths continue to impact Clark County, as nine more flu-related deaths have been recorded. Flu deaths climbing as 9 more reported in Clark County …. Flu deaths continue to impact Clark County, as nine more flu-related deaths have been recorded. New boat ramp rolled out at Lake Mead’s Callville...
Great Buns Bakery: the bread & butter of many restaurants and resorts
Las Vegas welcomes 40 million visitors a year. And it takes a lot of food to keep everyone full. We're introducing the company that’s the bread and butter of many local restaurants and resorts.
