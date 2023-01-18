ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas local turns 20-cent bet into $108K Keno win

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas local turned a 20-cent bet into a massive payday last Monday at an off-Strip casino. According to Station Casinos, the lucky winner, who remained anonymous, bet 20 cents while playing Keno at Boulder Station. Station Casinos said the guest picked 10 numbers...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

'Dropicana' continues on I-15 in Las Vegas, your questions answered

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — "Dropicana" enters Day 2. The major overhaul of the Interstate 15/Tropicana Avenue interchange began at 9 p.m. Tuesday. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Dropicana is here: Alternate routes to notable Las Vegas locations. Both ramps from southbound I-15 to Tropicana will be closed for several...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Las Vegas flood patterns are changing, new study shows

A new study shows how flood patterns in the Las Vegas valley are changing. Las Vegas flood patterns are changing, new study …. A new study shows how flood patterns in the Las Vegas valley are changing. Suspect arrested in San Diego after body found inside …. A man was...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

First cannabis-friendly Las Vegas hotel property announced

A boutique hotel near the Las Vegas Strip announced Tuesday it will transform into a cannabis-friendly property and normalize the idea of cannabis in travel. https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/first-cannabis-friendly-las-vegas-hotel-property-announced/. First cannabis-friendly Las Vegas hotel property …. A boutique hotel near the Las Vegas Strip announced Tuesday it will transform into a cannabis-friendly property...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Dropicana begins Tuesday night

1-15 South exit to Tropicana to close at 9 p.m. Tuesday. 1-15 South exit to Tropicana to close at 9 p.m. Tuesday. Woman shares story of car theft amid startling rise …. New statistics from Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department show a startling... Elko County votes down proposed ban on...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Seeds of Hope art exhibit

‘We can be part of something that’s bigger,’ Las …. The NFL said it’s bringing the ideas for Las Vegas’ first Super Bowl, but it needs local, minority-owned businesses to make them happen. Elko County votes down proposed ban on COVID-19, …. The national spotlight was...
LAS VEGAS, NV
luxury-houses.net

Magnificent Single Story Custom Home on Elevated Lot with Spectacular Strip Views in Henderson, Nevada is Asking for $3 Million

1370 Opal Valley Street Home in Henderson, Nevada for Sale. 1370 Opal Valley Street, Henderson, Nevada is a spectacular home in Luxurious Seven Hills Estates boasting Las Vegas Strip views and marvelous backyard with covered patio, refreshing pool and spa, new outdoor kitchen and raised seating area. This Home in Henderson offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 4,300 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1370 Opal Valley Street, please contact Steve Cross (Phone: 702-595-4241) at Neon Real Estate and Property for full support and perfect service.
HENDERSON, NV
8newsnow.com

Tedd's Forecast: Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023

51 -57 under clear skies with north breezes earlier, but those winds have now relaxed down to less than 10 mph. New boat ramp rolled out at Lake Mead’s Callville …. New boat ramp rolled out at Lake Mead’s Callville Bay https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/new-boat-ramp-rolled-out-at-lake-meads-callville-bay Las Vegas cheer team needs some...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

LED panel testing begins at MSG Sphere

The newest multi-billion dollar attraction being built in Las Vegas is showing signs of life as testing on some of the massive exterior LED screens at MSG Sphere has begun. https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/its-alive-led-panel-testing-begins-at-the-msg-sphere/. LED panel testing begins at MSG Sphere. The newest multi-billion dollar attraction being built in Las Vegas is showing...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Las Vegas, according to Tripadvisor

(Stacker) - Mexican fare ranks with Italian and Chinese as Americans’ top-three favorite global cuisines, according to the National Restaurant Association. Mexican flavors and ingredients have permeated all corners of American cuisine, infusing vibrant and varied tastes into Americans’ daily diet. But while tacos and enchiladas may seem commonplace in America now, that wasn’t always the case.
LAS VEGAS, NV
pvtimes.com

Pahrump Valley Winery expected to reopen under new owners, brand

Pahrump’s KPVM-TV is reporting that the Pahrump Valley Winery is closed for business as of Monday, Jan. 16. Though the winery’s doors were open and employees were on site as of Tuesday, Jan. 17, the business is not serving food or alcohol. The winery is believed to be transitioning to new ownership, which plans to rebrand, restructure and reopen with a new name once it receives the proper licenses.
PAHRUMP, NV

