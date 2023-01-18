ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

8newsnow.com

Las Vegas flood patterns are changing, new study shows

A new study shows how flood patterns in the Las Vegas valley are changing.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas will soon welcome its first 5 p.m. sunset of 2023

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Those longing for more daylight will have a welcome sight next week. The first 5 p.m. sunset of the year in the Las Vegas Valley will be on Thursday, Jan. 26, according to timeanddate.com. The website shows that sunsets in Las Vegas will slowly get...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas local turns 20-cent bet into $108K Keno win

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas local turned a 20-cent bet into a massive payday last Monday at an off-Strip casino. According to Station Casinos, the lucky winner, who remained anonymous, bet 20 cents while playing Keno at Boulder Station. Station Casinos said the guest picked 10 numbers...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Sherry's forecast: Wednesday, Jan. 18, 6:45 a.m.

Sherry's forecast: Wednesday, Jan. 18, 6:45 a.m.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Valley restaurants scrambling to find decent egg prices

Many people throughout the valley are scrambling to find eggs at a decent price, everyone from grocery shoppers to small businesses.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

First cannabis-friendly Las Vegas hotel property announced

A boutique hotel near the Las Vegas Strip announced Tuesday it will transform into a cannabis-friendly property and normalize the idea of cannabis in travel.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

LED panel testing begins at MSG Sphere

The newest multi-billion dollar attraction being built in Las Vegas is showing signs of life as testing on some of the massive exterior LED screens at MSG Sphere has begun.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

CCSD school boundary changes discussed due to overcrowding

At a meeting on Tuesday, school boundary changes were discussed regarding Clark County schools.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Las Vegas, according to Tripadvisor

(Stacker) - Mexican fare ranks with Italian and Chinese as Americans’ top-three favorite global cuisines, according to the National Restaurant Association. Mexican flavors and ingredients have permeated all corners of American cuisine, infusing vibrant and varied tastes into Americans’ daily diet. But while tacos and enchiladas may seem commonplace in America now, that wasn’t always the case.
LAS VEGAS, NV
pvtimes.com

Pahrump Valley Winery closes

Pahrump’s KPVM TV News 25 is reporting that the Pahrump Valley Winery is closed for business as of Monday, Jan. 16. Though the winery’s doors were open and employees were on site as of Tuesday, Jan. 17, the business is not serving food or alcohol. Financial woes. Last...
PAHRUMP, NV
pvtimes.com

Nye County records 1 more death from virus as COVID-19 cases fall in Nevada

COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations dropped over the past week throughout Nevada, new state data shows. And the good news doesn’t stop there. Hospitalizations for other respiratory viruses also are declining. “Nevada continues to experience a rapid decline in the number of persons requiring hospitalization for respiratory viruses, including COVID-19,...
NYE COUNTY, NV

