FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Food Critic Changes the Life of Local Food Truck OwnerJenn LeachLas Vegas, NV
Thunderstorm Watch Issued for Las Vegas for Monday Afternoon and Evening. January 16, 2023Southern California Weather ForceLas Vegas, NV
Famed Star Of Iconic 21st Century Television Program Has Sadly DiedNews Breaking LIVELas Vegas, NV
Johnny Mac's Sports Bar & Grill: a great place to relax and unwindEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Jon Jones & Ciryl Gane set to Headline UFC 285Everyday EntertainmentLas Vegas, NV
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas flood patterns are changing, new study shows
A new study shows how flood patterns in the Las Vegas valley are changing. Las Vegas flood patterns are changing, new study …. A new study shows how flood patterns in the Las Vegas valley are changing. Suspect arrested in San Diego after body found inside …. A man was...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas will soon welcome its first 5 p.m. sunset of 2023
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Those longing for more daylight will have a welcome sight next week. The first 5 p.m. sunset of the year in the Las Vegas Valley will be on Thursday, Jan. 26, according to timeanddate.com. The website shows that sunsets in Las Vegas will slowly get...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas local turns 20-cent bet into $108K Keno win
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas local turned a 20-cent bet into a massive payday last Monday at an off-Strip casino. According to Station Casinos, the lucky winner, who remained anonymous, bet 20 cents while playing Keno at Boulder Station. Station Casinos said the guest picked 10 numbers...
8newsnow.com
Sherry's forecast: Wednesday, Jan. 18, 6:45 a.m.
Sherry’s forecast: Wednesday, Jan. 18, 6:45 a.m. Sherry's forecast: Wednesday, Jan. 18, 6:45 a.m. Woman shares story of car theft amid startling rise …. New statistics from Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department show a startling... Elko County votes down proposed ban on COVID-19, …. The national spotlight was on...
963kklz.com
Nevada Survivors Of Human Trafficking Open Art Exhibit At City Hall
Nevada is second in the nation for human trafficking, and it’s a designation we’re working very hard to lose. This week, a very touching art exhibit opened at Las Vegas City Hall. It’s a series of watercolors, each painted by a different survivor of human trafficking. “I...
8newsnow.com
Valley restaurants scrambling to find decent egg prices
Many people throughout the valley are scrambling to find eggs at a decent price, everyone from grocery shoppers to small businesses. Valley restaurants scrambling to find decent egg …. Many people throughout the valley are scrambling to find eggs at a decent price, everyone from grocery shoppers to small businesses.
8newsnow.com
First cannabis-friendly Las Vegas hotel property announced
A boutique hotel near the Las Vegas Strip announced Tuesday it will transform into a cannabis-friendly property and normalize the idea of cannabis in travel. https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/first-cannabis-friendly-las-vegas-hotel-property-announced/. First cannabis-friendly Las Vegas hotel property …. A boutique hotel near the Las Vegas Strip announced Tuesday it will transform into a cannabis-friendly property...
Coyotes running wild: Man captures video of coyotes near Sunset Park
A Las Vegas man, Norman Coles recorded video of a pack of coyotes running through the lot of an Albertsons and crossed the street into Sunset Park.
NEW: COVID-19 hospitalizations declining as Kraken variant appears in Clark County
A rapid decline in the number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19, flu or RSV has improved the situation at hospitals around the state, according to a Wednesday report.
8newsnow.com
Flu deaths climbing as 9 more reported in Clark County during first week of January
Flu deaths continue to impact Clark County, as nine more flu-related deaths have been recorded. Flu deaths climbing as 9 more reported in Clark County …. Flu deaths continue to impact Clark County, as nine more flu-related deaths have been recorded. New boat ramp rolled out at Lake Mead’s Callville...
8newsnow.com
LED panel testing begins at MSG Sphere
The newest multi-billion dollar attraction being built in Las Vegas is showing signs of life as testing on some of the massive exterior LED screens at MSG Sphere has begun. https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/its-alive-led-panel-testing-begins-at-the-msg-sphere/. LED panel testing begins at MSG Sphere. The newest multi-billion dollar attraction being built in Las Vegas is showing...
8newsnow.com
CCSD school boundary changes discussed due to overcrowding
At a meeting on Tuesday, school boundary changes were discussed regarding Clark County schools. CCSD school boundary changes discussed due to overcrowding. At a meeting on Tuesday, school boundary changes were discussed regarding Clark County schools. Woman shares story of car theft amid startling rise …. New statistics from Las...
CCSD seizes knives, guns from students as teachers express safety concerns
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— Guns and knives are being seized from students at Clark County schools, according to recent data. Since the beginning of the 2022-2023 school year, from Aug. 8 to Dec. 8, 112 knives and 16 guns were confiscated within the Clark County School District. That data, which is located on CCSD’s website, comes […]
Digging deeper into pet boarding regulations after Henderson dog dies in sitter’s care
There are many apps and services out there that allow us to leave our pets in the care of a sitter, but it is often hard to tell if someone is licensed to do so.
Fox5 KVVU
Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Las Vegas, according to Tripadvisor
(Stacker) - Mexican fare ranks with Italian and Chinese as Americans’ top-three favorite global cuisines, according to the National Restaurant Association. Mexican flavors and ingredients have permeated all corners of American cuisine, infusing vibrant and varied tastes into Americans’ daily diet. But while tacos and enchiladas may seem commonplace in America now, that wasn’t always the case.
'Woke Marxists' Blamed for Cancelled Las Vegas Strip Event
A controversial las Vegas Strip won't be happening and some people are very angry.
pvtimes.com
Pahrump Valley Winery closes
Pahrump’s KPVM TV News 25 is reporting that the Pahrump Valley Winery is closed for business as of Monday, Jan. 16. Though the winery’s doors were open and employees were on site as of Tuesday, Jan. 17, the business is not serving food or alcohol. Financial woes. Last...
Body found floating in Colorado River at Bullhead City
A woman was found dead on Tuesday morning, floating in the Colorado River in Bullhead City, Arizona, according to police.
pvtimes.com
Nye County records 1 more death from virus as COVID-19 cases fall in Nevada
COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations dropped over the past week throughout Nevada, new state data shows. And the good news doesn’t stop there. Hospitalizations for other respiratory viruses also are declining. “Nevada continues to experience a rapid decline in the number of persons requiring hospitalization for respiratory viruses, including COVID-19,...
Fox5 KVVU
Event with Kyle Rittenhouse not taking place at Venetian on Las Vegas Strip, officials say
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - An event that was being promoted as a “private reception” with Kyle Rittenhouse will not take place at the Venetian on the Las Vegas Strip, according to a statement provided to FOX5. According to a flyer for the event that was shared by...
