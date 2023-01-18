Read full article on original website
Las Vegas flood patterns are changing, new study shows
New report reveals Nevada has 4th most expensive eggs in America
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — It's no secret that egg prices are the highest they have ever been. Instacart released a report noting that Nevada has some of the highest egg prices in the county, where the average is $6.07 per dozen--making the state the 4th most expensive nationwide. Top...
NEW: COVID-19 hospitalizations declining as Kraken variant appears in Clark County
A rapid decline in the number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19, flu or RSV has improved the situation at hospitals around the state, according to a Wednesday report.
Thousands of Nevada families to see cuts in SNAP benefits this spring
Nevada among top 5 states with most expensive eggs, report says
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - It’s been no secret that eggs have seen some of the largest price increases among items at the grocery store. According to Instacart, data shows that the price of a dozen eggs has increased 54% year-over-year when they compared December 2022 to December 2021.
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Nevada history
Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in Nevada using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Nevada’s Yesteryear: Controversy surrounds lake’s name
As stated by Nevada historian Phillip Earl, “Few of Nevada’s geological features have had a history of controversy quite like that of Lake Tahoe, which graces the California-Nevada border.”. Discovered by Captain John C. Fremont on his expedition for the U.S. Topographical Corp. in February 1844, Fremont called...
North Las Vegas proposes removing citizenship requirement for Nevada police officers
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The city of North Las Vegas has proposed removing a U.S. citizenship requirement for becoming a law enforcement officer in Nevada. The city announced Tuesday that it's sponsoring Assembly Bill 30 in the upcoming Nevada legislative session. The bill would allow anyone who is legally...
ND Attorney General bans Nu Life Institute from doing business in North Dakota
The Attorney General's office has issued a Cease and Desist Order against Nu Life Institute, LLC and Edward Baca III of Las Vegas, Nevada, from conducting business in North Dakota.
Nevada troopers nab driver found with meth after multi-state chase, documents reveal
Nevada State Police arrested a driver accused of leading them on a multi-state chase who attempted to hit a trooper and was later found with methamphetamine, documents said.
Follow the Money: Lombardo raised record amount after victory, bolstered by gaming
Lombardo received significant contributions from donors previously supportive of Sisolak, including 27 maximum contributions totaling $270,000 from companies owned and operated by MGM Resorts International. The post Follow the Money: Lombardo raised record amount after victory, bolstered by gaming appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Nevada among worst states to drive in, study says
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - To arguably little surprise to those who live here, a new study found that Nevada is among the worst states to drive in. According to a study compiled by financial website WalletHub, the Silver State came in at number 7 on the group’s ranking of “2023′s Best and Worst States to Drive In.”
Nevada Survivors Of Human Trafficking Open Art Exhibit At City Hall
Nevada is second in the nation for human trafficking, and it’s a designation we’re working very hard to lose. This week, a very touching art exhibit opened at Las Vegas City Hall. It’s a series of watercolors, each painted by a different survivor of human trafficking. “I...
Residents share video of pack of coyotes in south Las Vegas Valley
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Residents in the south Las Vegas Valley shared video with FOX5 that showed a pack of coyotes. Ashley Sanchez with the Nevada Department of Wildlife says the best advice is to find the root of why the coyotes are visiting your neighborhood. Coyotes can often...
Truck stolen from ALS Association Nevada Chapter found but in bad condition
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - In November the ALS Association Nevada Chapter had a Ford truck stolen right before its annual charity walk. Nearly 60 days later the truck has been found but not in good shape. “It literally takes your breath away especially because it had everything for the...
Nevada Department of Transportation snow plowers prepare for heavy snowfall this weekend
New director plans to change Nevada prison system’s failure to address use of force issues
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada Department of Corrections didn’t address use of force issues that were first identified in 2022, according to state auditors. 10 months after a yearlong state audit found Nevada’s prison system needed major changes to its use of force procedures, NDOC officials have acknowledged that still none of the 16 recommendations meant to improve prison operations have been completed.
Bureau of Land Management cancels February wild horse adoption event
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Bureau of Land Management and the Nevada Department of Corrections – Silver State Industries canceled their Feb. 11 wild horse adoption event because of recent winter storms. "Due to the recent storms that have occurred since the New Year...
23-mile drive between mountain towns now 206 miles due to Colorado road closures
Hopefully you're not headed from Ouray to Silverton or vice versa – that drive just got a lot longer. Due to a winter weather-related road closure on US 550, the most feasible route between these two towns is now a 206-mile, four-hour drive opposed to the normal 23-mile trip, which takes about 45 minutes.
A Man Packed An Anti-Tank Firearm On A Flight To Las Vegas & Texas TSA Caught It
A man was trying to jump on a flight to Las Vegas, NV, with an 84MM caliber weapon in his checked luggage, before the firearm was confiscated by Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officials. According to a Twitter post by TSA Southwest, officers at the San Antonio International Airport in Texas...
