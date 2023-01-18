ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

8newsnow.com

Las Vegas flood patterns are changing, new study shows

A new study shows how flood patterns in the Las Vegas valley are changing. Las Vegas flood patterns are changing, new study …. A new study shows how flood patterns in the Las Vegas valley are changing. Suspect arrested in San Diego after body found inside …. A man was...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

New report reveals Nevada has 4th most expensive eggs in America

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — It's no secret that egg prices are the highest they have ever been. Instacart released a report noting that Nevada has some of the highest egg prices in the county, where the average is $6.07 per dozen--making the state the 4th most expensive nationwide. Top...
NEVADA STATE
8newsnow.com

Thousands of Nevada families to see cuts in SNAP benefits this spring

Hundreds of thousands of Nevada families will be out a lot of money in emergency assistance for buying groceries. Thousands of Nevada families to see cuts in SNAP …. Hundreds of thousands of Nevada families will be out a lot of money in emergency assistance for buying groceries. Woman shares...
NEVADA STATE
Fox5 KVVU

Nevada among top 5 states with most expensive eggs, report says

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - It’s been no secret that eggs have seen some of the largest price increases among items at the grocery store. According to Instacart, data shows that the price of a dozen eggs has increased 54% year-over-year when they compared December 2022 to December 2021.
NEVADA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Biggest snowfalls recorded in Nevada history

Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in Nevada using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
NEVADA STATE
bouldercityreview.com

Nevada’s Yesteryear: Controversy surrounds lake’s name

As stated by Nevada historian Phillip Earl, “Few of Nevada’s geological features have had a history of controversy quite like that of Lake Tahoe, which graces the California-Nevada border.”. Discovered by Captain John C. Fremont on his expedition for the U.S. Topographical Corp. in February 1844, Fremont called...
NEVADA STATE
Fox5 KVVU

Nevada among worst states to drive in, study says

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - To arguably little surprise to those who live here, a new study found that Nevada is among the worst states to drive in. According to a study compiled by financial website WalletHub, the Silver State came in at number 7 on the group’s ranking of “2023′s Best and Worst States to Drive In.”
NEVADA STATE
Fox5 KVVU

New director plans to change Nevada prison system’s failure to address use of force issues

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada Department of Corrections didn’t address use of force issues that were first identified in 2022, according to state auditors. 10 months after a yearlong state audit found Nevada’s prison system needed major changes to its use of force procedures, NDOC officials have acknowledged that still none of the 16 recommendations meant to improve prison operations have been completed.
NEVADA STATE

