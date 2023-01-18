Read full article on original website
Related
Africa should not be arena for international competition, says Chinese foreign minister
ADDIS ABABA, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Africa should not be an arena for competition between world powers, China's Foreign Minister Qin Gang said on Wednesday, opening a new headquarters for a pan-African health body at the start of five-country Africa tour.
Quartz
Uganda’s troubled China railway contract
Zimbabwean philanthropist Tsitsi Masiyiwa has not forgotten what people used to tell her father: “Poor Dixon, father of five daughters. Who will take care of you when you are old?” As the last of five girls, not even her own parents’ support and belief that they were just as good as sons could shelter them from gendered social norms. Norms that, Masiyiwa says, do not reflect social realities.
Business Insider
Congo extends its relationship with the US and Canada via new oil and gas deal
The DRC has awarded two US and one Canadian energy company oil blocks in its lake Kivu. The production sharing contract would be signed in the next 2 weeks, and production could begin by next year. The DRC hopes to use the vast amounts of methane underneath lake Kivu to...
Yellen heads to Africa as US seeks closer ties amid China inroads
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is heading for an 11-day trip to Africa starting this week, aimed at deepening economic ties on the continent where China has become a key player. She is expected in Senegal to highlight US efforts to boost economic ties with the region "by expanding trade and investment flows," the Treasury said in a statement previewing her trip.
Quartz
Ethiopia hopes a new air sensor will improve the performance of its athletes
Ethiopia is going a step further to improve the performance of its athletes by investing in air quality. The eastern Africa nation, renowned in world sports for producing some of the best marathoners is now joining regional competitors Kenya and Uganda in investing in air monitoring. Other countries that are leading in the same cause are Senegal, Nigeria, South Africa, and Tanzania.
Video shows plane crash in Russia, not Nepal
CLAIM: A video shows the Sunday crash of a passenger plane in Pokhara, Nepal, which killed all 72 aboard. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The video was recorded in 2021 and was shot in Russia, not Nepal, according to Associated Press reporting. THE FACTS: Yeti Airlines flight 691 crashed Sunday after...
Sweden finds the largest rare earth deposit in Europe. It could help cut dependence on China
Swedish mining company LKAB says it has found Europe's largest deposit of rare earth oxides in the country's north, a discovery that could reduce the continent's reliance on China for the critical resource.
Jamaica's Prime Minister Tells Government To 'Move Ahead With Speed' To Become Republic
The transition would mean removing King Charles III — Jamaica's current monarch — as head of state.
brytfmonline.com
Everyone from China refuses to come to the country
The infection exploded in China. Several countries have taken measures to avoid infection from China, which the country does not agree with, and countermeasures are now being announced. Chinese authorities say entry restrictions for Chinese imposed by a number of countries lack scientific basis and are unreasonable. – Some countries...
Chinese tracking device is 'discovered inside UK government car', as senior politician slams Beijing
A SIM card capable of transmitting location data was found in a security sweep of UK government cars which discovered 'disturbing things', a security source said.
Philippines orders strengthened military presence after 'Chinese activities' near islands
MANILA, Dec 22 (Reuters) - The Philippines' defence ministry on Thursday ordered the military to strengthen its presence in the South China Sea after monitoring "Chinese activities" in disputed waters close to a strategic Philippine-held island.
Sint Maarten approves plan to destroy entire population of vervet monkeys
The government of Sint Maarten in the eastern Caribbean has approved a controversial plan to cull its entire population of vervet monkeys, as the proliferation of the invasive species becomes an increasing nuisance on the Dutch island territory. Authorities will fund the Nature Foundation St Maarten NGO to capture and...
90% of people in China province infected with Covid, says local health official
Almost 90% of people in China’s third most populous province have now been infected with Covid-19, a top local official has said, as the country battles an unprecedented surge in cases. Kan Quancheng, director of the health commission for central Henan province, told a press conference that “as of...
msn.com
China Signals Military Response as U.S., Japan Accelerate Defense Plans
China on Thursday signaled plans to retaliate militarily to new security initiatives between Japan and the U.S., warning that the allies’ accelerated cooperation will create new threats for themselves in the region. Citing a Chinese military analyst, the English-language Global Times newspaper warned that if Japan continued dramatic increases...
Tokyo lodges protest after China punishes Japanese travellers over Covid test requirements
Japan has lodged a protest with Beijing over its decision to suspend the issuance of visas to Japanese citizens in retaliation for Covid testing requirements for travellers from China. Chief cabinet secretary Hirokazu Matsuno characterised the move as an act of revenge rather than a public health measure and requested...
Corona threat in the world: 60 thousand deaths in 35 days in China, 64% of the population infected
With the increase in corona cases in China, the threat of a new wave has also started looming in countries like India, Japan and America. Meanwhile, China has released the official figure of deaths from Corona for the first time after removing the zero Covid policy. According to China's Health Ministry, 60 thousand people died from December 8 to January 12. Most of the people who died were above 65 years of age . Here, according to research by Peking University of China, 64% of the country's population i.e. 90 million people have been infected as of January 11. The report also said that 91% of the population of Gansu Province, 89% of the population of Henan Province, 84% of the population of Yunnan and 80% of the population of Qinghai Province are infected.
China vows to ‘smash plots for independence’ of Taiwan in new year threat to island’s Western allies
China has yet again threatened to attack Taiwan and warned the island’s Western allies that they are “playing with fire” following a visit by foreign delegations.Beijing said it has resolved in the new year to “safeguard” its sovereignty and territorial integrity as well as “smash plots for independence” of the island, said Ma Xiaoguang, a spokesperson for China’s Taiwan affairs office.Although Taiwan has been a self-governing democracy since its separation from the mainland following a civil war in 1949, China claims the island is a part of its national territory. Beijing has beefed up its military activity and routinely...
Indonesia sends warship to monitor Chinese coast guard vessel
Indonesia has deployed a warship to its North Natuna Sea to monitor a Chinese coast guard vessel that has been active in a resource-rich maritime area, the country's naval chief said on Saturday of an area that both countries claim as their own.
India on its path to surpass China as worlds most populated nation and what this may mean for the world
India is expected to surpass China as the worlds most populated nation in all the world this year of 2023. In a recent census of the global population which was recently presented by a top representative of the United Nations on November 15, 2022, reported accumulated data proving that the population has increased and has finally hit the 8 billion mark, with India credited in being a major contributor to that achievement. A report done in 2022, which was done by the World Population Prospects showed additional data for both India and China. India's population has reached an enormous quantity of 1.412 billion compared to China’s 1.426 billion. India's growth may deem to be important as they may come to gain a seat in the U.N. Council becoming a major influence force for the global political atmosphere.
BBC
Huge rare earth metals discovery in Arctic Sweden
Europe's largest deposit of rare earths - which are used from mobile phones to missiles - has been found in Sweden. No rare earths are mined in Europe at the moment and a Swedish minister hailed the find as a way of reducing the EU's dependence on China. The discovery...
Comments / 0