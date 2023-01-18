ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Uganda’s troubled China railway contract

Zimbabwean philanthropist Tsitsi Masiyiwa has not forgotten what people used to tell her father: “Poor Dixon, father of five daughters. Who will take care of you when you are old?” As the last of five girls, not even her own parents’ support and belief that they were just as good as sons could shelter them from gendered social norms. Norms that, Masiyiwa says, do not reflect social realities.
Business Insider

Congo extends its relationship with the US and Canada via new oil and gas deal

The DRC has awarded two US and one Canadian energy company oil blocks in its lake Kivu. The production sharing contract would be signed in the next 2 weeks, and production could begin by next year. The DRC hopes to use the vast amounts of methane underneath lake Kivu to...
AFP

Yellen heads to Africa as US seeks closer ties amid China inroads

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is heading for an 11-day trip to Africa starting this week, aimed at deepening economic ties on the continent where China has become a key player. She is expected in Senegal to highlight US efforts to boost economic ties with the region "by expanding trade and investment flows," the Treasury said in a statement previewing her trip.
Quartz

Ethiopia hopes a new air sensor will improve the performance of its athletes

Ethiopia is going a step further to improve the performance of its athletes by investing in air quality. The eastern Africa nation, renowned in world sports for producing some of the best marathoners is now joining regional competitors Kenya and Uganda in investing in air monitoring. Other countries that are leading in the same cause are Senegal, Nigeria, South Africa, and Tanzania.
The Associated Press

Video shows plane crash in Russia, not Nepal

CLAIM: A video shows the Sunday crash of a passenger plane in Pokhara, Nepal, which killed all 72 aboard. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The video was recorded in 2021 and was shot in Russia, not Nepal, according to Associated Press reporting. THE FACTS: Yeti Airlines flight 691 crashed Sunday after...
brytfmonline.com

Everyone from China refuses to come to the country

The infection exploded in China. Several countries have taken measures to avoid infection from China, which the country does not agree with, and countermeasures are now being announced. Chinese authorities say entry restrictions for Chinese imposed by a number of countries lack scientific basis and are unreasonable. – Some countries...
The Guardian

Sint Maarten approves plan to destroy entire population of vervet monkeys

The government of Sint Maarten in the eastern Caribbean has approved a controversial plan to cull its entire population of vervet monkeys, as the proliferation of the invasive species becomes an increasing nuisance on the Dutch island territory. Authorities will fund the Nature Foundation St Maarten NGO to capture and...
msn.com

China Signals Military Response as U.S., Japan Accelerate Defense Plans

China on Thursday signaled plans to retaliate militarily to new security initiatives between Japan and the U.S., warning that the allies’ accelerated cooperation will create new threats for themselves in the region. Citing a Chinese military analyst, the English-language Global Times newspaper warned that if Japan continued dramatic increases...
Sikara

Corona threat in the world: 60 thousand deaths in 35 days in China, 64% of the population infected

With the increase in corona cases in China, the threat of a new wave has also started looming in countries like India, Japan and America. Meanwhile, China has released the official figure of deaths from Corona for the first time after removing the zero Covid policy. According to China's Health Ministry, 60 thousand people died from December 8 to January 12. Most of the people who died were above 65 years of age . Here, according to research by Peking University of China, 64% of the country's population i.e. 90 million people have been infected as of January 11. The report also said that 91% of the population of Gansu Province, 89% of the population of Henan Province, 84% of the population of Yunnan and 80% of the population of Qinghai Province are infected.
The Independent

China vows to ‘smash plots for independence’ of Taiwan in new year threat to island’s Western allies

China has yet again threatened to attack Taiwan and warned the island’s Western allies that they are “playing with fire” following a visit by foreign delegations.Beijing said it has resolved in the new year to “safeguard” its sovereignty and territorial integrity as well as “smash plots for independence” of the island, said Ma Xiaoguang, a spokesperson for China’s Taiwan affairs office.Although Taiwan has been a self-governing democracy since its separation from the mainland following a civil war in 1949, China claims the island is a part of its national territory. Beijing has beefed up its military activity and routinely...
CNN

Indonesia sends warship to monitor Chinese coast guard vessel

Indonesia has deployed a warship to its North Natuna Sea to monitor a Chinese coast guard vessel that has been active in a resource-rich maritime area, the country's naval chief said on Saturday of an area that both countries claim as their own.
Cristoval Victorial

India on its path to surpass China as worlds most populated nation and what this may mean for the world

India is expected to surpass China as the worlds most populated nation in all the world this year of 2023. In a recent census of the global population which was recently presented by a top representative of the United Nations on November 15, 2022, reported accumulated data proving that the population has increased and has finally hit the 8 billion mark, with India credited in being a major contributor to that achievement. A report done in 2022, which was done by the World Population Prospects showed additional data for both India and China. India's population has reached an enormous quantity of 1.412 billion compared to China’s 1.426 billion. India's growth may deem to be important as they may come to gain a seat in the U.N. Council becoming a major influence force for the global political atmosphere.
BBC

Huge rare earth metals discovery in Arctic Sweden

Europe's largest deposit of rare earths - which are used from mobile phones to missiles - has been found in Sweden. No rare earths are mined in Europe at the moment and a Swedish minister hailed the find as a way of reducing the EU's dependence on China. The discovery...

