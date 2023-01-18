Read full article on original website
CROOKSTON LIBRARY’S BOOKS & BREWS CLUB TO DISCUSS “THE SEVEN HUSBANDS OF EVELYN HUGO ON TUESDAY
The Crookston Public Library will host a meeting of the Books & Brews Book Club on Tuesday, January 24, at 6:30 p.m. at Drafts Sports Bar & Grill, 925 Fisher Ave. The group will read and discuss “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid. The book club meets on the fourth Tuesday of every other month to discuss books and enjoy beverages.
CROOKSTON PUBLIC SCHOOLS INVITES COMMUNITY MEMBERS TO INFORMAL INFORMATIONAL MEETINGS ON PROPOSED MULTIUSE COMPLEX
The Crookston Public School District would like to invite all Crookston School District families, community members, and district residents to an opportunity to hear more information on the School District’s upcoming referendum on Tuesday, February 14, for a proposed Multiuse Outdoor Complex. Participants will have an opportunity to hear...
Deborah Derouin – Obit
Deborah Derouin of Red lake Falls, MN passed away on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at McIntosh Senior Living. Memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, January 20, 2023, at Community Hall in Red Lake Falls, MN with Reverend Jeffrey Lytle Officiating. Burial will be held at Oak Grove Cemetery near Red Lake Falls, MN. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the Community Hall. Lunch will follow the burial at the American Legion Club in Red Lake Falls, MN.
CROOKSTON BUILDERS CLUB IS COLLECTING ITEMS NEEDED AT THE CROOKSTON CARE & SHARE
The Crookston Builders Club is collecting items that are needed for the Crookston Care & Share. This collection will go until Monday, January 30. The items they are most in need of at this time include;. Deodorant (men’s and women’s) Shower Gel/Body Wash. Shaving Cream. Loofah. Diapers sizes...
CHEDA DISCUSSES REDEVELOPMENT OF THEIR B3 GRANTS TO STAY MORE IN CROOKSTON
The Crookston Housing & Economic Development Authority (CHEDA) met on Tuesday for a regular meeting at 7:00 a.m. at the Valley Technology Park. After the Call to Order, the meeting began with the board approving their meeting minutes from their last meeting on Monday, December 19, and their special meeting on Tuesday, December 27, which they approved unanimously.
CROOKSTON ONE-ACT-PLAY “#CENSORED” WILL BE PERFORMING NEXT WEEK
The Crookston High School will be holding performances of their One-Act-Play “#Censored” next week, on Monday, January 23, at 7:00 p.m. in the Crookston High School Auditorium and at Ada-Borup-West High School on Thursday, January 26, where they’ll be competing against four other schools in the subsection competition in Ada beginning at 4:00 p.m.
CROOKSTON SCHOOL DISTRICT REFERENDUM VOTING INFORMATION
The Crookston School District is passing along the following Multi-Use Complex referendum voting information for district residents. The election will take place on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 1214 University Ave., Crookston, MN. Who is eligible to vote: Anyone...
Gerald A. Jacobson – Obit
Gerald A. Jacobson, 80, Fertile, MN, passed away on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at Riverview Health in Crookston, MN. Gerald “Jerry” Allen Jacobson was born on January 18, 1942, to Alfred and Gladys (Eggen) Jacobson on a rural farm in Woodside Township. He was baptized and confirmed at Maple Lake Lutheran Church in Maple Bay. He attended 4 years of rural school and graduated from Fertile-Beltrami High School. As a Junior in High School, he met the love of his life, Lynn (Erikson). They were married on June 30, 1963. They had 4 children; Geoffrey, Steven, Amy, and Elizabeth. Their children filled their early years with activities, birthday parties, family outings, and so much love. He continued to have such a close bond and relationship with all of his children and cherished the memories made.
Bernard Buchholz – Obit
Bernard Buchholz, age 86, of Thief River Falls, MN, passed away Monday, January 16, 2023, at the Minnesota Veteran’s Home in Fergus Falls, MN. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, January 28, 2023, at 2:00 pm, with a visitation 1 hour prior, at the Aspelund Lutheran Church, rural Flom, MN.
POLK COUNTY COMMISSIONERS HEAR REPORT OF REPAIRS AFTER TWO POWER OUTAGES LAST WEEK
The Polk County Board of Commissioners met on Tuesday morning at the Polk County Government Center. The board’s Consent items included approving the Commissioner Warrants and Sign Audit List and the board minutes from their meeting on January 3. It also included approving a payment to US Bank, St. Louis, MO, in the amount of $79,908.64 and to WEX Bank, Carol Stream, IL, in the amount of $321.99 for Polk County Public Health for November 2022. The board approved the Consent Items unanimously.
CROOKSTON PLANNING COMMISSION ENCOURAGES FURTHER DEVELOPMENT OF COFFEE KIOSK AT OLD ARBY’S BUILDING
The Crookston Planning Commission met on Tuesday night in the City Hall Council Chambers. After the Call to Order, it began by approving the minutes from their last meeting on September 20, which they approved unanimously. Election of Officers. The commission opened the meeting by holding the election for the...
DAVIAN MEYER IS RIVERVIEW’S FIRST BABY OF THE YEAR
“Brahms’ Lullaby” played through the speaker system at RiverView Health on January 2, 2023, announcing the birth of Davian Douglas Meyer. Davian is the second child born to Aaron and Kamille Meyer, Crookston, and the first baby born at RiverView in 2023. Davian wasn’t waiting for his January...
CROOKSTON HIGH SCHOOL KNOWLEDGE BOWL TEAMS FINISH 4TH, 14TH, & 15TH
The Crookston High School Knowledge Bowl teams competed in the second competition of the year and finished fourth, 14th, and 15th place today. “Today was the first Knowledge Bowl meet for five of our players,” said Coach Katelyn Stegman. “The consensus is that Knowledge Bowl is hard but fun!”
EARLY CHILDHOOD SUMMIT RETURNS FOR FIRST TIME SINCE COVID-19 PANDEMIC
The 17th Early Childhood Summit was held on Tuesday night at the UMC Bede Ballroom. Which was the first one they were able to hold after the pandemic. Fifty people who work with young children and families in our community attended the event. The Crookston Early Childhood Initiative treated the attendees to a delicious meal catered by UMC’s Sodexo and received tool kit items to use in their work. The tool kits’ items are possible thanks to an Otto Bremer Foundation grant.
CROOKSTON PIRATE WRESTLERS DOWNED BY SOLID TRF TEAM
The Crookston Pirate Wrestling team gave up to many pins as the Thief River Falls Prowlers won a dual 46-28 at the Crookston High School Gym. Thief River Falls started with a pin at 106 pounds for a 6-0 lead. Evin Trudeau was next at 113 pounds, which was an entertaining and hard-fought match. Trudeau trailed 2-1 after the first period, and a flurry early in the second period gave Trudeau two points for a reversal for a 3-2 lead, but Landen Larson countered with a reversal of his own to take a 4-3. Halfway through the third period, Evin cut Larson loose and gave up a point but immediately countered with a takedown to tie the match at 5-5. Nobody scored the rest of the period to force a sudden victory period. In the one-minute sudden victory (overtime) period, it looked like Trudeau had what looked to be a takedown before Larson was able to fight it off. Larson countered with a shot and almost got the takedown, but Trudeau had a tremendous move to bring Larson down for a takedown to win the match 7-5. Thief River Falls made quick work of the 120-pound match with a pin in 14 seconds to take a 12-3 lead.
CROOKSTON PIRATE WRESTLERS WILL HOST TRF TONIGHT – STREAMED
The Crookston Pirate Wrestling team is off to a great start again this season, 11-3 in duals, and will host the Thief River Falls Prowlers in a dual tonight!!! Match time tonight at the Crookston High School Gym is 6:30 PM, and it will be VIDEO STREAMED LIVE on kroxam.com starting at 6:00 p.m.
BAGLEY-FOSSTON BEATS PIRATE BOY’S HOCKEY IN OVERTIME FOR SECOND TIME THIS SEASON
The Crookston Pirates Boy’s Hockey team traveled to Bagley on Thursday night to battle the Bagley-Fosston Flyers. For the second time this year, the Flyers would beat the Pirates in overtime on a game-winning goal by Breckin Levin, to win the game 4-3. FIRST PERIOD – — The Pirates...
ARREST/FIRE REPORT-JANUARY 18, 2023
The Northwest Regional Corrections reported the following arrests. Joseph Eugene Johnson Jr., 51, of Crookston, for Violation of Domestic Assault No Contact Order. Lanika Mashay Harris, 42, of Crookston, for Disorderly Conduct. Juan Dedios Garcia II, 40, of East Grand Forks, for Domestic Abuse.
Muriel Theresa Sheridan – Obit
Muriel Theresa Sheridan, 95, of Shelly, MN passed away peacefully on Friday, January 13, 2023, at the Halstad Living Center in Halstad, MN. Muriel was born to Edwin and Edna (Blix) Tronnes on July 30, 1927, in Shelly. She attended school near Shelly, MN. She married Donald Sheridan in 1971.
FOSSTON/BAGLEY EDGES PIRATE WRESTLING IN A SECTION 8A DUAL
The Crookston Pirate Wrestling team was missing one wrestler because of a DQ on Friday and one that was sick, and it came back to hurt them in a 42-39 loss to the Fosston/Bagley Brawlers in a Section 8A dual at the Crookston High School gymnasium tonight. CROOKSTON VS FOSSTON/BAGLEY.
