ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

Kellyanne Conway Gives Trump the Harsh Reality About 2024 Race

Kellyanne Conway has argued that former President Donald Trump needs to shift away from bashing his critics and instead focus on more policies if he hopes to succeed in his 2024 presidential bid. When Trump beat Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election despite not winning the popular...
FLORIDA STATE
Business Insider

Outgoing New York Rep. Kathleen Rice says she warned Democratic leaders that the party would 'lose' Long Island in the midterms

Rep. Kathleen Rice said she warned Democratic leaders of electoral losses on Long Island before the midterms. During a Politico interview, Rice said leaders didn't heed her call and pointed to Biden's win in her district. Rep. Lee Zeldin produced strong coattails for down-ballot GOP candidates in his gubernatorial bid.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Hill

To win in 2024, Democrats must become the party of economic renewal

Democrats bucked history in 2022 by holding the Senate and nearly keeping the House. They did so by riding an anti-MAGA wave of anger at the loss of Roe v. Wade, anxiety over attempts to weaken our democracy, and a fear of losing other freedoms.  Despite this success, battleground state polling from Way to Win…
Salon

The House GOP just inadvertently admitted that "tax cuts don't pay for themselves": Columnist

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Over the years, one of the GOP's favorite economic talking points has been that "tax cuts pay for themselves." The argument is that when the wealthy are given tax cuts, they create new jobs and stimulate growth — and the growth makes up for a decrease in tax revenue. That argument was used when Republicans passed the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 during Donald Trump's presidency.
MSNBC

Gas stove tantrum reflects Republicans’ post-policy cynicism

As the last Congress was getting underway two years ago, as Senate Democrats prepared to pass the American Rescue Plan, then-House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy unveiled an online video focusing on his priority at the time. Oddly enough, it had nothing to do with the massive legislative package. Instead, in...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy