Arizona Universities Demand Applicants’ Allegiance to Progressive Politics – Goldwater Institute

College student drops out, slams 'force-fed indoctrination': 'College industrial complex' is selling a big lie
PragerU personality CJ Pearson said he left the University of Alabama with only three semesters remaining in order to help fight the "woke" agenda on campuses across America.
Washington Examiner
Harvard Medical School dumps US News rankings following law school exodus
The dean of Harvard Medical School announced Tuesday that the school would no longer participate in the U.S. News and World Report rankings less than two months after multiple law schools across the country did the same. In a letter to the school's community, Dean George Daley said that the...
Colleges only getting worse by 'manifesting authoritarianism' with 'word policing', professor warns
Colleges and universities are manifesting authoritarianism with the recent trend of banning words and firing teachers, according to Professor William Jacobson.
MSNBC
Get to know Tom Horne, America’s worst state education official
Arizona’s superintendent of public instruction, Tom Horne, was the only Republican running for statewide office in Arizona to win in November — Democrats claimed the governorship, attorney general and secretary of state offices, and saw Sen. Mark Kelly re-elected to another six-year term. Horne, who previously served two...
A USC office removes 'field' from its curriculum, citing possible racist connotations
An office within the University of Southern California's School of Social Work said phrases such as "field work" may have meanings linked to slavery.
States that limit business with bank that ‘boycott’ fossil fuels could pay high cost, study says
Republican state policymakers’ efforts to boost fossil fuels by prohibiting their governments from doing business with companies that take sustainability into consideration has the potential to cost states millions, according to a study released Thursday. Researchers looked specifically at the possible effects on Florida, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Oklahoma and West Virginia if they passed Texas-like […] The post States that limit business with bank that ‘boycott’ fossil fuels could pay high cost, study says appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Digital Music News
TikTok Bans Spread to College Campuses In Multiple States Amid Bipartisan Crackdown — UT Austin, Boise State, More
With a number of governors having banned TikTok on state devices due to alleged user-privacy shortcomings, the crackdown is now reaching public universities including Texas A&M University and the University of Texas at Austin. Since November, north of 20 state governments have prohibited employees from using the controversial video-sharing app,...
qhubonews.com
The Biden-Harris Administration is taking significant action to support Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander communities.
Today, the Biden-Harris Administration is releasing its first-ever National Strategy to Advance Equity, Justice, and Opportunity for Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander (AA and NHPI) Communities. The new strategy, which comprises action plans prepared by 32 federal agencies—including all 15 executive departments in the President’s Cabinet—builds on the Administration’s broader equity agenda and details much needed investments in AA and NHPI communities and priorities, including data disaggregation, language access, and combatting anti-Asian hate.
dallasexpress.com
Arkansas Gov Bans CRT, Term Latinx
The new Arkansas governor, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, issued a series of executive orders following her inauguration that sought to ban critical race theory (CRT) and terms such as “Latinx” from government institutions. Sanders, who previously served as former President Donald Trump’s press secretary, successfully won the recent election...
