prescottenews.com
MATFORCE Partners with Multiple Organizations to Help Support Families
MATFORCE is partnering with two family-focused organizations across Yavapai County to foster and strengthen relationships between children and their caregivers within the community. Parents and caregivers of Yavapai County are encouraged to register for FREE for one of these upcoming Parenting the Love and Logic Way courses. The Love and Logic approach to parenting is built on the idea that an authentic, loving connection between parents and their children forms the foundation of good behavior and healthy decision-making.
prescottenews.com
Prescott Fire Department Engineer Seeks to Set World Record and Bring Awareness to Mental Health in the Fire Service
On Thursday, January 26, 2023 starting at about 10 AM, one of Prescott Fire Department’s own, Engineer Jason Heartisan, is going to run on a treadmill for 24 hours… blindfolded. If successful, he would set a new record and be recorded in the Guinness Book of World Records.
journalaz.com
Cornville Animal Rescue In Need of Food Donations
Little Orphans Animal Rescue in Cornville is facing the effects of the rising cost of animal food. The shelter was officially recognized as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization in 2008, but the property has been in owner Nancy Nenad’s family for over 40 years, and Nenad has been bringing animals home since she was a little kid.
theprescotttimes.com
Student of the Week, Jan 13, 2023
CHINO VALLEY, AZ- The Chino Valley Unified School District would like to recognize second grader Cliodhna Rotteger of Territorial Early Childhood Center as our Student of the Week for the week ending January 13, 2023. The information below provided by the TECC staff:. Cliodhna Rotteger, a second grade in Mrs....
prescottenews.com
PetSmart’s MVPets TAILgate Experience Comes to Prescott This Weekend
The community is invited to get custom football player cards of their pet, run a 40-yard dash in a human-sized hamster wheel and meet adoptable pets. Football season is in full swing, and even pets are getting involved! Join PetSmart for the ultimate MVPets TAILgate Experience. The tour’s next stop is at the Prescott PetSmart located at 277 Walker Rd. The TAILgate is free and open to the public on Saturday, Jan. 21, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
flagscanner.com
MAJOR ALERT: Munds Park Power Outage & Warming Shelter Information
Due to power outages affecting the Munds Park community in Coconino County, we have opened an overnight warming shelter at Munds Park Community Church, 17670 S. Munds Ranch Rd., for residents whose power has not yet been restored. FROM APS:. Estimated Customers Impacted:211. Estimated Restoration Time:1/18/2023 7:30 am. Date &...
prescottenews.com
Prescott Mayor Phil Goode’s Weekly Update for January 17th, 2023
During the Study Session on January 10th, the City Council received information on a rate study done by the City’s Solid Waste and Recycling division. This draft report recommends a rate increase over the next several years, due to the increased volume along with inflation impacts. That will help to pay for planned capital upgrades and staffing needs.
theprescotttimes.com
The Town of Chino Valley administrative offices will be closed
Town administrative offices closed for Civil Rights Day. Chino Valley, AZ: The Town of Chino Valley administrative offices will be closed on Monday, Jan. 16 in observation of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. This federal holiday has been designated as a national day of service. We encourage members of Chino Valley to volunteer, if able, to improve the community.
prescottenews.com
The White Rabbit Bar Opening Second Location in Prescott, AZ
Fans of The White Rabbit Speakeasy in Gilbert, AZ will be excited to hear that a second location is set to open in Prescott, AZ. The speakeasy will be located at the historic Grand Highland Hotel on Whiskey Row. The boutique hotel was recently purchased by Medina Hospitality in late 2021.
KTAR.com
Snowstorm shuts down schools, roads, offices in Arizona high country
PHOENIX – Snow blowing across Arizona high country forced closure of roads, schools and city government offices and the region is bracing for more. Between 6-8 inches of snow fell overnight in Flagstaff and another 3-5 inches could fall Tuesday, the Nation Weather Service office said. A winter weather advisory is in effect until 11 p.m.
AZFamily
Record-breaking snowstorm slams Flagstaff, northern Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/AP) -- Widespread winter storms in northern Arizona that brought record snowfall to Flagstaff over the weekend are stretching into Tuesday night. Pockets of northern Arizona are likely to see more remnants of a low-pressure storm system, with snow levels dropping to about 4,000 feet, and leading to a Winter Storm Warning to remain in effect until 11 p.m. on Tuesday.
SignalsAZ
Prescott Valley to Add Intersection Stop Signs
The Town of Prescott Valley will change two intersections to all-way stops toward the end of January 2023. The intersection changes are a result of resident input and traffic study recommendations to enhance safety and mitigate traffic challenges. The Stoneridge and Old Black Canyon intersection and the Viewpoint and Spouse...
SignalsAZ
More Snow Expected Jan 19-20, 2023
The US National Weather Service Flagstaff Arizona put out a notice on January 18th that more snow is expected to arrive with the next storm system rolling through Arizona on January 19th through 20th. With the storm system, a Winter Weather Advisory has been put in place from January 19 at 8:00 pm MST to January 20 at 2:00 pm MST.
kjzz.org
Arizona is having a surprisingly wet winter — and it's actually helping the drought
For the last week, we’ve seen heavy rains in the Valley and mountains of snow in the high country. In Phoenix, rainfall is already above average with 1.23 inches of rain this month. And up north in Flagstaff, snowpack is two feet above normal. As Arizona faces historic drought...
KTAR.com
3 feet high and rising: More snow expected in Flagstaff this week
PHOENIX — About 36 inches of snow blanketed Flagstaff during this week’s winter storm, and forecasters say more is on the way in the coming days. Flagstaff has nearly doubled its usual snow amount by this time of year and is closing in on its typical season total of about 90 inches, Reggie Roakes of the National Weather Service in northern Arizona told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Wednesday morning.
prescottenews.com
Prescott Valley Police Seek Public’s Help to Identify Suspects
The Prescott Valley Police Department is asking for assistance in identifying three suspects who shoplifted from Fry’s Grocery Store, located at 3100 N Glassford Hill Road in Prescott Valley. On December 31, 2022, at approximately 7:20PM, three unknown adults entered the store and filled a shopping cart with about...
KGUN 9
Storm dumps nearly 20 inches of snow on northern Arizona
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The National Weather Service says a winter storm dumped up to nearly 20 inches of snow in northern Arizona on Sunday with the Flagstaff area getting between 12 and 18 inches of snowfall. With more snow expected Monday, Northern Arizona University announced it was canceling...
theprescotttimes.com
PANT ARRESTS LOCAL FENTANYL DEALER
PRESCOTT ARIZONA–Over the past thirty days, Partner’s Against Narcotic’s Trafficking (PANT) detectives received information that Kenneth Fraley (21) of Prescott was selling fentanyl and methamphetamine in the Prescott area. On January 10, 2023, a search warrant on Fraley’s residence was served and executed. During the search detectives located.
Northern Arizona residents concerned over mountain lions
MUNDS PARK, Ariz. — Several animals have been attacked and killed in a Northern Arizona community, and neighbors believe a mountain lion and her two cubs are to blame. There have been several videos posted over the past few months online showing the animals walking through people's yards. While they've become the talk of the town, Martin Zeigler, who has lived in Munds Park for nearly a decade, said they are causing trouble.
Two major winter storms heading to northern Arizona this weekend
WILLIAMS, Ariz. – Two major winter storms are on the way to northern Arizona this weekend, according to the National Weather Service in Flagstaff.
