MATFORCE is partnering with two family-focused organizations across Yavapai County to foster and strengthen relationships between children and their caregivers within the community. Parents and caregivers of Yavapai County are encouraged to register for FREE for one of these upcoming Parenting the Love and Logic Way courses. The Love and Logic approach to parenting is built on the idea that an authentic, loving connection between parents and their children forms the foundation of good behavior and healthy decision-making.

YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO