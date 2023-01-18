Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
“Been drug tested like six times this season” - Ja Morant is confused as to why the NBA is after him
The annual drug test the NBA conducts makes sure that players are tested 4 times ever season. It’s also one way for the league to make sure that these athletes aren’t taking performance enhancing substances.
FOX Sports
James leads Los Angeles against Memphis after 48-point showing
Memphis Grizzlies (31-13, second in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (20-24, 13th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles takes on the Memphis Grizzlies after LeBron James scored 48 points in the Los Angeles Lakers' 140-132 victory over the Houston Rockets. The Lakers are 9-16 in conference...
Kings-Lakers gameday live: LeBron James nears scoring record; Domantas Sabonis questionable
Here’s the latest on Lakers star LeBron James’ injury status vs. the Kings as he closes in on the NBA’s all-time scoring record.
“What do you need all that for? Take that off!” - Karl Malone once blasted modern NBA players for wearing unnecessary protective gear
According to Malone, these accessories don’t do anything besides showcase a player's style on the court
The 1995 McDonalds All-American High School Basketball Team Was Stacked
The 1995 McDonalds All-American game featured some future basketball Hall of Famers.
msn.com
NBA World Praying For Ernie Johnson Tonight
On Thursday night, NBA on TNT remembered the life of Lois Marjorie Johnson, the mother of beloved host Ernie Johnson. Lois passed away this week at the age of 94. Following her passing, Ernie took some time away from the studio floor to spend some time with his family, as he should.
Look: 5-Star Quarterback Dylan Raiola Announces His Top Four Schools
The recruitment of Dylan Raiola, the No. 1 prospect in the nation for the class of 2024, has already been a wild ride. Raiola, who plays his high school football for Chandler High School in Arizona, initially committed to Ohio State but withdrew his pledge to the Buckeyes on Dec. 17. Since then, ...
College Football's Biggest Winners in Transfer Portal as of January Deadline
A complete breakdown of the college football transfer portal winners and losers for the 2023 season.
Grizzlies pick up11th straight in thrilling win over Cavs
MEMPHIS – Desmond Bane scored 25 points, Ja Morant had 24 and the Memphis Grizzlies won their 11th straight game to match the franchise record, beating the Cleveland Cavaliers 115-114 on Wednesday night. Steven Adams tipped in the winner with 16 seconds left. Adams was in position to tip in a miss by Morant, and […]
msn.com
Longtime NBA Player, Coach Has Died At 74
Chris Ford, a former NBA player and coach, has passed away this week. He was 74 years old. Ford started his NBA career as a second-round pick for the Pistons. After spending several years in the Motor City, he was traded to the Celtics. Arguably the greatest achievement of Ford's...
Yardbarker
Jazz stay hot with win over short-handed Clippers
Lauri Markkanen returned to the lineup and lifted the Utah Jazz to a 126-103 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers with 34 points and 12 rebounds on Wednesday night in Salt Lake City. Markkanen, back after missing two games due to hip issues, scored the first seven points of the...
Yardbarker
Late heroics help Grizzlies top Cavs for 11th straight win
Steven Adams put back a missed Ja Morant layup and Dillon Brooks blocked a desperation 3-point attempt from Darius Garland as time expired to lead the Memphis Grizzlies to their 11th straight win, 115-114, over the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night. The 11 straight wins matches the Memphis franchise...
CBS News
Bam Adebayo scores 26 points, Heat beat Pelicans 124-98
AP - Bam Adebayo scored 26 points and the Miami Heat led comfortably from the first quarter on in a 124-98 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night. Jimmy Butler added 18 points and Gabe Vincent hit four 3-pointers as part of a 16-point night for the Heat.
FOX Sports
Mavericks take on the Heat on 3-game slide
Miami Heat (25-21, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (24-22, fifth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Dallas comes into the matchup with Miami as losers of three in a row. The Mavericks are 16-7 in home games. Dallas is fourth in the Western Conference at limiting opponent...
Cleveland Cavaliers at Memphis Grizzlies: Odds, preview, injury report, lineups, TV
MEMPHIS -- The Cavaliers hit the road on Wednesday for their first showdown with the Memphis Grizzlies this season. Tipoff is at 8 p.m. EST. The Cavs may have to face one of the top teams in the Western Conference without Donovan Mitchell, who is battling a groin strain and listed as doubtful for the contest. He missed Wednesday’s practice.
Complex
NBA Stars and Fans Weigh In on Video of 3rd Grade Basketball Players Taunting Opponents
A viral video of third grade basketball players taunting their opponents has sparked quite a polarizing response. The clip, courtesy of Courtside Films, focuses on Kason Angert and Zion Lancaster balling out for Team Charging during the Snowball Classic, but all anyone wanted to talk about was a brief portion of the nearly four-minute-long video where they taunt their opponents. People are shockingly more bothered by their behavior on the court than the fact that Lancaster is playing in the Nike Kobe 6 Protro “Grinch” like it’s no big deal.
Comments / 0