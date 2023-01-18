Read full article on original website
prescottenews.com
Prescott Fire Department Engineer Seeks to Set World Record and Bring Awareness to Mental Health in the Fire Service
On Thursday, January 26, 2023 starting at about 10 AM, one of Prescott Fire Department’s own, Engineer Jason Heartisan, is going to run on a treadmill for 24 hours… blindfolded. If successful, he would set a new record and be recorded in the Guinness Book of World Records.
theprescotttimes.com
PANT ARRESTS LOCAL FENTANYL DEALER
PRESCOTT ARIZONA–Over the past thirty days, Partner’s Against Narcotic’s Trafficking (PANT) detectives received information that Kenneth Fraley (21) of Prescott was selling fentanyl and methamphetamine in the Prescott area. On January 10, 2023, a search warrant on Fraley’s residence was served and executed. During the search detectives located.
myradioplace.com
Day 17 of Yavapai Silent Witness’ Catch 22
It’s Day 17 of Yavapai Silent Witness’ CATCH 22 Program. Today Yavapai County Law Enforcement is asking for your help in locating fugitive Todd Patrick Fenlon. On October 16, 2022, Prescott Police responded to a domestic dispute at a hotel in the 1100 block of E. Sheldon in Prescott. While speaking with the female involved, officers noticed drug paraphernalia and some M30 Fentanyl pills inside the subject’s room. The female stated the drugs belonged to Fenlon, the other party involved in the earlier dispute. Fenlon, who returned shortly thereafter, was also found in possession of a large amount of cash. A search warrant was later served on the room. Approximately 1/3 pound of methamphetamine was seized along with a few hundred Fentanyl pills.
5 people taken to hospital after rollover crash on I-17
BLACK CANYON CITY, Ariz. — Four adults and a child have been taken to the hospital for serious injuries after their car rolled over on Interstate 17 near Black Canyon City. The SUV crashed Monday at about noon near milepost 256 in the freeway's northbound lane, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.
SignalsAZ
Prescott Valley to Add Intersection Stop Signs
The Town of Prescott Valley will change two intersections to all-way stops toward the end of January 2023. The intersection changes are a result of resident input and traffic study recommendations to enhance safety and mitigate traffic challenges. The Stoneridge and Old Black Canyon intersection and the Viewpoint and Spouse...
prescottenews.com
Prescott Valley Police Seek Public’s Help to Identify Suspects
The Prescott Valley Police Department is asking for assistance in identifying three suspects who shoplifted from Fry’s Grocery Store, located at 3100 N Glassford Hill Road in Prescott Valley. On December 31, 2022, at approximately 7:20PM, three unknown adults entered the store and filled a shopping cart with about...
theprescotttimes.com
Police Seek Public’s Help to Locate Missing Prescott Valley Man
The Prescott Valley Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate missing person, Timothy McClure. Timothy was last seen on December 30, 2022, and was last heard from via text message on January 12, 2023. Timothy is described as a 37-year-old white male, 5’11”, 215lbs, with brown...
prescottenews.com
MATFORCE Partners with Multiple Organizations to Help Support Families
MATFORCE is partnering with two family-focused organizations across Yavapai County to foster and strengthen relationships between children and their caregivers within the community. Parents and caregivers of Yavapai County are encouraged to register for FREE for one of these upcoming Parenting the Love and Logic Way courses. The Love and Logic approach to parenting is built on the idea that an authentic, loving connection between parents and their children forms the foundation of good behavior and healthy decision-making.
SignalsAZ
Yavapai County Community Health Services COVID-19 Update – January 16, 2023
The Yavapai County Community Health Services updates the number of cases of COVID-19 in Yavapai County daily. This information, located on www.yavapai.us/chs, is updated frequently and is a credible source of data providing real information on how many people are testing positive for COVID. This site is often referenced and used as a source by both state and local leaders for reliable information.
prescottenews.com
A New and Improved Space for Families Seeking Reunification with Foster Youth – Yavapai CASA for Kids Foundation
In order to better meet the needs of parents seeking reunification with their children in foster care, Yavapai CASA for Kids Foundation recently completed a remodel of its Barbara Polk Family Visitation Center. There are over 300 foster children in Yavapai County. Quite often, once a child is removed from...
SignalsAZ
Cottonwood Planning & Zoning Commission Meeting
The Cottonwood Planning and Zoning Commission will be holding a meeting on Monday, January 23, 2023, at 6:00 pm at the Cottonwood City Council Chambers – 826 N. Main Street, Cottonwood, AZ 86326. The following topics will be discussed:. Consideration of a Design Review application for a storage facility...
prescottenews.com
The White Rabbit Bar Opening Second Location in Prescott, AZ
Fans of The White Rabbit Speakeasy in Gilbert, AZ will be excited to hear that a second location is set to open in Prescott, AZ. The speakeasy will be located at the historic Grand Highland Hotel on Whiskey Row. The boutique hotel was recently purchased by Medina Hospitality in late 2021.
theprescotttimes.com
Prescott Business Spotlight- Laurie Lawton Scott Team Relocates to Nations Lending
PRESCOTT, AZ (January 18, 2023) - Nations Lending, a leading full-service national mortgage lender, is excited to announce the addition of the Lawton Scott Team in Prescott, Arizona. The company has hired 17-year industry professional Laurie Lawton Scott as a Licensed Mortgage Professional, NMLS #203321. Laurie Lawton Scott and her...
prescottenews.com
Prescott Mayor Phil Goode’s Weekly Update for January 17th, 2023
During the Study Session on January 10th, the City Council received information on a rate study done by the City’s Solid Waste and Recycling division. This draft report recommends a rate increase over the next several years, due to the increased volume along with inflation impacts. That will help to pay for planned capital upgrades and staffing needs.
prescottenews.com
PetSmart’s MVPets TAILgate Experience Comes to Prescott This Weekend
The community is invited to get custom football player cards of their pet, run a 40-yard dash in a human-sized hamster wheel and meet adoptable pets. Football season is in full swing, and even pets are getting involved! Join PetSmart for the ultimate MVPets TAILgate Experience. The tour’s next stop is at the Prescott PetSmart located at 277 Walker Rd. The TAILgate is free and open to the public on Saturday, Jan. 21, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
SignalsAZ
Prescott Area To See Winter Weather This Weekend
Two rounds of widespread winter weather are expected to impact the High Country beginning Saturday night. The first weather pattern is expected to move through the area from Saturday Night through to Sunday and the National Weather Service Flagstaff has placed a Winter Weather Advisory which will be in effect from January 14 from 8:00 pm until January 15 at 5:00 pm.
Northern Arizona residents concerned over mountain lions
MUNDS PARK, Ariz. — Several animals have been attacked and killed in a Northern Arizona community, and neighbors believe a mountain lion and her two cubs are to blame. There have been several videos posted over the past few months online showing the animals walking through people's yards. While they've become the talk of the town, Martin Zeigler, who has lived in Munds Park for nearly a decade, said they are causing trouble.
SignalsAZ
Embrace Romance at the Cottonwood Sip, Sample, and Stroll
Celebrate Valentine’s Day with your gal pals or have a great date night at the Cottonwood Sip, Sample, and Stroll event on February 14, 2023, in charming Old Town Cottonwood. Enjoy samples of drinks and appetizers as you stroll down charming Old Town Cottonwood! Kickoff the fun at Old...
prescottenews.com
Badgers Roll Past Mingus 76-48 : Lady Badgers Rally On The Road Comes Up Short
Photo: 0 Cooper Magnett gets past 22 David Rodriquez to score two of his 10 points in the win over Mingus. The Prescott Badgers had four starters score in double figures as they blew past the Mingus Marauders 76-48 in the Badger Dome. Uriah Tenette led all scorers with 27...
