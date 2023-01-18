It’s Day 17 of Yavapai Silent Witness’ CATCH 22 Program. Today Yavapai County Law Enforcement is asking for your help in locating fugitive Todd Patrick Fenlon. On October 16, 2022, Prescott Police responded to a domestic dispute at a hotel in the 1100 block of E. Sheldon in Prescott. While speaking with the female involved, officers noticed drug paraphernalia and some M30 Fentanyl pills inside the subject’s room. The female stated the drugs belonged to Fenlon, the other party involved in the earlier dispute. Fenlon, who returned shortly thereafter, was also found in possession of a large amount of cash. A search warrant was later served on the room. Approximately 1/3 pound of methamphetamine was seized along with a few hundred Fentanyl pills.

