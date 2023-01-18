Harrisburg and Vermillion girls along with DRSM boys win thrillers Tuesday and Jefferson boys remain unbeaten

Read full article on original website
dakotanewsnow.com
Brandon Valley boys win with buzzer beater and OG, Jefferson girls are victorious Thursday night
BRANDON and SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It looked like Lincoln Kienholz had given his 3rd-ranked Pierre Governors a late win at Brandon Valley Thursday night. But after his hoop, the Lynx charged down the floor, got a last second shot off that Cole Dekker grabbed in mid-air and barely beat the buzzer for the game winning basket in a wild finish. Brandon Valley wins 53-52.
dakotanewsnow.com
10pm Sportscast Thursday, January 19th
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -John Stiegelmeier announced his retirement as SDSU football coach Thursday. The Jacks men and women both won in hoops while the USD men fell. Augie’s women made a big splash in the pool on Senior Night. The Brandon Valley boys won at the buzzer while OG and Jefferson’s girls were both victorious. And the Skyforce were edged by the Magic for the 2nd time in 3 nights on their home floor.
dakotanewsnow.com
“Daring Greatly” & “Dare to Lead” classes coming up
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Melissa Hiatt is leading the workshops, while Jessica Meyers is a former participant in the class. They both joined Dakota News Now on Thursday morning.
dakotanewsnow.com
43rd Annual Lewis Drug Pro-Am Racquetball Tournament returns to Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The 43rd Annual Lewis Drug Pro-Am Racquetball Tournament is this weekend in Sioux Falls. It’s become a favorite venue for the International Racquetball Tour players who travel around the country. As a result, it’s the longest running tournamernt on the tour. Players from...
dakotanewsnow.com
SDSU men overwhelm Omaha at Frost Arena 84-61
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -South Dakota State used strong efforts on both sides of the floor en route to cruising to an 84-61 Summit League men’s basketball victory over Omaha on Thursday, Jan. 19, in Frost Arena.Omaha opened the scoring with the first field goal of the contest, but SDSU responded with the next eight points. The Mavericks tied the score at 8-8 and a Tony Osburn 3-pointer gave Omaha an 11-10 advantage with 13 minutes, 17 seconds remaining in the first half.South Dakota State took control of match-up from there.
dakotanewsnow.com
January 18th Plays of the Week
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Augustana Wrestling got out to a quick six-point lead agaisnt Minot State, as Christian Olsen picks up the takedown and nabs the quick pin to start the dual. South Dakota State routed South Dakota in Brookings Saturday, thanks to plays like this as Tori...
Tuesday Scoreboard – January 17
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area here: NHLWild 4, Capitals 2 G-LEAGUESkyforce 104, Magic 100 SOUTH DAKOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL Brandon Valley 65, Marshall, Minn. 36 Centerville 26, Freeman 24 Dell Rapids St. Mary 73, Castlewood 70 – F/2OT Ethan 70, Menno 27 Howard 58, Hanson 47 Huron 50, Brookings […]
dakotanewsnow.com
Kristin Rotert loves coming to work as coach of Northwestern Women’s Basketball
ORANGE CITY, IA (Dakota News Now) -One of the things you can count on this time of year is that the Northwestern Red Raider women’s basketball team will be ranked. It’s been that way for decades under some great coaches. It has continued under 2nd year head coach...
dakotanewsnow.com
SDSU football coach John Stiegelmeier retires, Rogers to take over
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota State’s John Stiegelmeier announced his retirement as head football coach Thursday afternoon. “(Wife) Laurie and I, with our family, want to thank South Dakota State University and SDSU Athletics for being blessed to serve as the head football coach,” Stiegelmeier said. “During our 26 years in this role, a lifetime of memories have occurred. The support of so many, including three university presidents, numerous assistant coaches, countless student-athletes, two athletic directors and the Jackrabbit fan base has been so special. Thank you to each and every one who have believed in us.”
KELOLAND TV
Another round of winter weather
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The plains region will be hit by another major winter storm this week. However, this time, much of the storm will be moving into Nebraska and Iowa, but parts of southern KELOLAND still be impacted. Most of the snowfall accumulation in Sioux Falls will...
KELOLAND TV
Snow totals this year compared to average years
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With the recent snow, Sioux Falls has already doubled all of last year’s snow. On average Sioux Falls can receive around 20 inches of snow through January 14th. At this time last year, Sioux Falls only saw around 13 and a half inches of snow. In fact, the snowstorm earlier this month surpassed last year’s total through this time. This snow season, Sioux Falls has already seen 40 inches of snow.
dakotanewsnow.com
Storm causes snow alert and road hazards in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The City of Sioux Falls declared a snow alert beginning at 5:30 a.m. on Thursday. Plowing of emergency snow routes began Wednesday and will continue until routes are clear. Vehicles parked on emergency snow routes are subject to ticketing and towing. The Lincoln...
KELOLAND TV
Will recent snow improve drought conditions in SE South Dakota?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The southeastern part of South Dakota is once again bracing for a winter weather event that could bring anywhere between one and 10 inches of snow depending on where you live. Yankton County Emergency Manager Paul Scherschligt is hopeful that another round of double-digit...
kelo.com
Travelers beware: I-29 in Lincoln County seeing multiple crashes and slide-ins due to poor road conditions
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Those traveling today should prepare for hazardous driving conditions, especially along rural roadways in southeastern South Dakota and northwestern Iowa. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says that they’re responding to several crashes along I-29 between Sioux Falls and Beresford. In a Facebook...
dakotanewsnow.com
Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Tuesday Team Weather
Secretary of corrections Kellie Wasco told legislators last week that there are 90 openings here at the South Dakota State Penitentiary. That is a slight improvement over 100 openings for many months. The real question, though is how many positions have been eliminated to get to that number of 90.
KELOLAND TV
‘Ready for spring’: People clean up after snowfall
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There’s a fresh coating of snow in south central and southeastern KELOLAND. The snowblowers were buzzing and the shovels were busy once Thursday as people cleaned up from the latest snowfall. Kevin and Marlyce Kelly tackled the job as a team. “It goes...
KELOLAND TV
Former police officer sentenced; Snow cleanup in SE KELOLAND
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, January 19, 2023. KELOLAND On The Go has everything you need to know this Midday. A former Sioux Falls police officer is in federal court on Thursday, scheduled to be sentenced. The South Dakota Department of Education has released a new...
dakotanewsnow.com
S.D. Corn Conference takes place Saturday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 37th annual S.D. Corn Conference takes place Saturday at the Sioux Falls Convention Center. Former Viking, and South Dakota native Chad Greenway is the keynote speaker. Corn Growers Association President Scott Stahl, joined Dakota News Now on Tuesday morning.
KELOLAND TV
Crews respond to 2 fires in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Investigators in Sioux Falls are looking into what sparked a fire in the northeastern part of the city. Officials say it happened at a home on East Madison Street just before 5 p.m. Wednesday. Crews arriving on the scene found smoke coming from the...
KELOLAND TV
Feeding SD receives large pork donation
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Feeding South Dakota got a large donation of 35,000 pounds of pork ribs from the South Dakota Farmers Union on Wednesday. That donation will help the non-profit feed those facing hunger in each of South Dakota’s 66 counties. “These are what really help...
