Aberdeen, SD

Dealing with the Loss of a College

The news that Presentation College in Aberdeen will close at the end of the academic year is a blow to the community and region. Julie Johnson, long time lobbyist and former Presentation College board member, says it’s a difficult decision….. Johnson says the college provided valuable education and...
ABERDEEN, SD
Presentation College to close campus after summer session

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Presentation College announced Tuesday that it will not enroll students for the 2023-24 academic year and will cease educational operations at its Aberdeen campus after the spring and summer 2023 sessions. According to Presentation College, the school’s online BSN programs will be offered...
ABERDEEN, SD
Addison Kuecker crowned 2023 South Dakota Snow Queen

ABERDEEN, S.D.(KXLG)- A Webster High School student won a South Dakota Snow Queen festival for the second consecutive week. Addison Kuecker was crowned the 2023 South Dakota Snow Queen last weekend in Aberdeen. A week earlier, Willa Stern was named the state’s Junior Snow Queen. Both girls are students at Webster High School.
ABERDEEN, SD
Named South Dakota Princess of Winter

Young women from twenty-five communities converged on Aberdeen last Thursday-Saturday, January 12-14 to take part in the 2023 South Dakota Snow Queen Festival including 2023 Sully County Snow Queen Lydia Hill. The three day festival culminated with coronation of the 2023 Snow Queen, Miss Webster - Addison Kuecker. Lydia was named Princess of Winter.
ABERDEEN, SD
Mother holds out hope for daughter who went missing in 2016

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Nearly seven years ago, Morgan Bauer vanished seemingly without a trace. Bauer grew up in Aberdeen, South Dakota. Her mother, Sherri Keenan, says her daughter was charismatic and had a gentle heart. ”When she walked in a room, you knew she was there. She...
ABERDEEN, SD
More snow falls in Aberdeen Monday, city issues snow alert for Tuesday

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Aberdeen received around four inches of snow on Monday, and the city called another snow removal alert on Tuesday. While it might seem like Aberdeen has had a lot of snow so far this winter, City Manager Joe Gaa says it looks like a typical South Dakota winter to him.
ABERDEEN, SD
Authorities searching for missing Clark County 9-year-old

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A mother in Clark County is searching for her 9-year-old daughter, and believes she may have been kidnapped. According to the mother, Brooklyn Ford went missing around 11:15 a.m. Friday after being picked up by a relative from school in Bradley, SD. She is 4′9″, 125 lbs, with strawberry blonde hair and brown eyes.
BRADLEY, SD
City of Aberdeen Snow Alert

Even though the emergency snow routes and miscellaneous areas may have been plowed already to allow for traffic movement and emergency vehicles this snow alert will apply to the entire City roadway system effective at the following announced times. A SNOW REMOVAL ALERT HAS BEEN ISSUED. IN THE CITY OF...
ABERDEEN, SD

