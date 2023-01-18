Read full article on original website
dakotanewsnow.com
Presentation Football coach says his priority is to help his players find a new school
ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -We shared the news that Presentation College is closing during yesterday’s show. The majority of students on the Aberdeen campus are athletes which means they have to make a quick recovery from the shocking news to start looking for a new school. Head football...
wnax.com
Dealing with the Loss of a College
The news that Presentation College in Aberdeen will close at the end of the academic year is a blow to the community and region. Julie Johnson, long time lobbyist and former Presentation College board member, says it’s a difficult decision….. Johnson says the college provided valuable education and...
South Dakota College Announces Closure At End of Academic Year
When prospective college students choose an institution, they expect it to be their home for the next four years. Unfortunately for some South Dakota college students, a sudden closure just threw a wrench in those plans. Presentation College in Aberdeen announced on Tuesday they will no longer be enrolling students...
dakotanewsnow.com
Presentation College to close campus after summer session
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Presentation College announced Tuesday that it will not enroll students for the 2023-24 academic year and will cease educational operations at its Aberdeen campus after the spring and summer 2023 sessions. According to Presentation College, the school’s online BSN programs will be offered...
hubcityradio.com
Addison Kuecker crowned 2023 South Dakota Snow Queen
ABERDEEN, S.D.(KXLG)- A Webster High School student won a South Dakota Snow Queen festival for the second consecutive week. Addison Kuecker was crowned the 2023 South Dakota Snow Queen last weekend in Aberdeen. A week earlier, Willa Stern was named the state’s Junior Snow Queen. Both girls are students at Webster High School.
onidawatchman.com
Named South Dakota Princess of Winter
Young women from twenty-five communities converged on Aberdeen last Thursday-Saturday, January 12-14 to take part in the 2023 South Dakota Snow Queen Festival including 2023 Sully County Snow Queen Lydia Hill. The three day festival culminated with coronation of the 2023 Snow Queen, Miss Webster - Addison Kuecker. Lydia was named Princess of Winter.
KELOLAND TV
New charges against Phoumy; Presentation College closing; Grocery tax repeal bill filed
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, January 17, 2023. KELOLAND On The Go has everything you need to know First@4. A former child care worker, accused of having sexual contact with children at a Lincoln County day care in the fall of 2022, faces additional charges. Presentation...
dakotanewsnow.com
Mother holds out hope for daughter who went missing in 2016
ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Nearly seven years ago, Morgan Bauer vanished seemingly without a trace. Bauer grew up in Aberdeen, South Dakota. Her mother, Sherri Keenan, says her daughter was charismatic and had a gentle heart. ”When she walked in a room, you knew she was there. She...
dakotanewsnow.com
More snow falls in Aberdeen Monday, city issues snow alert for Tuesday
ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Aberdeen received around four inches of snow on Monday, and the city called another snow removal alert on Tuesday. While it might seem like Aberdeen has had a lot of snow so far this winter, City Manager Joe Gaa says it looks like a typical South Dakota winter to him.
hubcityradio.com
South Rock Street from 6th Ave to Goodrich Ave SE closed Wednesday to repair water main break
ABERDEEN, S.D.(Press Release)- Beginning at 8:00am on Wednesday, January 18th, water will be off in the following areas to repair a water main break:. South Rock Street from 6th Ave SE to Goodrich Ave SE. The Public Works Department suggests that residents in the affected area collect and store water...
dakotanewsnow.com
Authorities searching for missing Clark County 9-year-old
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A mother in Clark County is searching for her 9-year-old daughter, and believes she may have been kidnapped. According to the mother, Brooklyn Ford went missing around 11:15 a.m. Friday after being picked up by a relative from school in Bradley, SD. She is 4′9″, 125 lbs, with strawberry blonde hair and brown eyes.
hubcityradio.com
City of Aberdeen Snow Alert
Even though the emergency snow routes and miscellaneous areas may have been plowed already to allow for traffic movement and emergency vehicles this snow alert will apply to the entire City roadway system effective at the following announced times. A SNOW REMOVAL ALERT HAS BEEN ISSUED. IN THE CITY OF...
