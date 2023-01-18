Read full article on original website
Related
dakotanewsnow.com
“Daring Greatly” & “Dare to Lead” classes coming up
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Melissa Hiatt is leading the workshops, while Jessica Meyers is a former participant in the class. They both joined Dakota News Now on Thursday morning.
dakotanewsnow.com
43rd Annual Lewis Drug Pro-Am Racquetball Tournament returns to Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The 43rd Annual Lewis Drug Pro-Am Racquetball Tournament is this weekend in Sioux Falls. It’s become a favorite venue for the International Racquetball Tour players who travel around the country. As a result, it’s the longest running tournamernt on the tour. Players from...
dakotanewsnow.com
10pm Sportscast Wednesday, January 18th
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Steve Heimann had an emotional team meeting with his football team at Presentation College. Monti Ossenfort shared one of Luverne’s traditions with the Arizona media. Cooper Seamer has the Plays of the Week. The 43rd Lewis Drug Pro-Am Racquetball Tournament returns and Kristin Rotert loves her job at Northwestern.
dakotanewsnow.com
Brandon Valley boys win with buzzer beater and OG, Jefferson girls are victorious Thursday night
BRANDON and SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It looked like Lincoln Kienholz had given his 3rd-ranked Pierre Governors a late win at Brandon Valley Thursday night. But after his hoop, the Lynx charged down the floor, got a last second shot off that Cole Dekker grabbed in mid-air and barely beat the buzzer for the game winning basket in a wild finish. Brandon Valley wins 53-52.
dakotanewsnow.com
SDSU men overwhelm Omaha at Frost Arena 84-61
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -South Dakota State used strong efforts on both sides of the floor en route to cruising to an 84-61 Summit League men’s basketball victory over Omaha on Thursday, Jan. 19, in Frost Arena.Omaha opened the scoring with the first field goal of the contest, but SDSU responded with the next eight points. The Mavericks tied the score at 8-8 and a Tony Osburn 3-pointer gave Omaha an 11-10 advantage with 13 minutes, 17 seconds remaining in the first half.South Dakota State took control of match-up from there.
KELOLAND TV
Snow totals this year compared to average years
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With the recent snow, Sioux Falls has already doubled all of last year’s snow. On average Sioux Falls can receive around 20 inches of snow through January 14th. At this time last year, Sioux Falls only saw around 13 and a half inches of snow. In fact, the snowstorm earlier this month surpassed last year’s total through this time. This snow season, Sioux Falls has already seen 40 inches of snow.
dakotanewsnow.com
Move U hosts Sensory Cravers event
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - For some children, everyday life presents obstacles. Move U, a local pediatric occupational therapy center, works hard to help children overcome those struggles. Move U is working with another local business, Frontier Climbing, to share its services with the community. Sensory processing disorders...
KELOLAND TV
Another round of winter weather
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The plains region will be hit by another major winter storm this week. However, this time, much of the storm will be moving into Nebraska and Iowa, but parts of southern KELOLAND still be impacted. Most of the snowfall accumulation in Sioux Falls will...
KELOLAND TV
‘Ready for spring’: People clean up after snowfall
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There’s a fresh coating of snow in south central and southeastern KELOLAND. The snowblowers were buzzing and the shovels were busy once Thursday as people cleaned up from the latest snowfall. Kevin and Marlyce Kelly tackled the job as a team. “It goes...
dakotanewsnow.com
SDSU football coach John Stiegelmeier retires, Rogers to take over
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota State’s John Stiegelmeier announced his retirement as head football coach Thursday afternoon. “(Wife) Laurie and I, with our family, want to thank South Dakota State University and SDSU Athletics for being blessed to serve as the head football coach,” Stiegelmeier said. “During our 26 years in this role, a lifetime of memories have occurred. The support of so many, including three university presidents, numerous assistant coaches, countless student-athletes, two athletic directors and the Jackrabbit fan base has been so special. Thank you to each and every one who have believed in us.”
dakotanewsnow.com
Kristin Rotert loves coming to work as coach of Northwestern Women’s Basketball
ORANGE CITY, IA (Dakota News Now) -One of the things you can count on this time of year is that the Northwestern Red Raider women’s basketball team will be ranked. It’s been that way for decades under some great coaches. It has continued under 2nd year head coach...
KELOLAND TV
Feeding SD receives large pork donation
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Feeding South Dakota got a large donation of 35,000 pounds of pork ribs from the South Dakota Farmers Union on Wednesday. That donation will help the non-profit feed those facing hunger in each of South Dakota’s 66 counties. “These are what really help...
KELOLAND TV
Former police officer sentenced; Snow cleanup in SE KELOLAND
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, January 19, 2023. KELOLAND On The Go has everything you need to know this Midday. A former Sioux Falls police officer is in federal court on Thursday, scheduled to be sentenced. The South Dakota Department of Education has released a new...
dakotanewsnow.com
Brookings’ first medical cannabis dispensary a family affair
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A lot has changed since their first inception of what a medical dispensary might look like in Brookings. But Cannabis Connection has been open for a couple of months now, and it’s management said their customer base is growing. Glenn Jungemann only joked...
dakotanewsnow.com
Storm causes snow alert and road hazards in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The City of Sioux Falls declared a snow alert beginning at 5:30 a.m. on Thursday. Plowing of emergency snow routes began Wednesday and will continue until routes are clear. Vehicles parked on emergency snow routes are subject to ticketing and towing. The Lincoln...
KELOLAND TV
Crews respond to 2 fires in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Investigators in Sioux Falls are looking into what sparked a fire in the northeastern part of the city. Officials say it happened at a home on East Madison Street just before 5 p.m. Wednesday. Crews arriving on the scene found smoke coming from the...
KELOLAND TV
Will recent snow improve drought conditions in SE South Dakota?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The southeastern part of South Dakota is once again bracing for a winter weather event that could bring anywhere between one and 10 inches of snow depending on where you live. Yankton County Emergency Manager Paul Scherschligt is hopeful that another round of double-digit...
School Delays Tuesday, January 17, 2023
School delays and cancellations - Tuesday, January 17, 2023. Bridgewater-Emery School District - 10:00 AM Start. Gone But Not Forgotten - Iconic Sioux Falls: Whiffer's Sandwiches. The Merriam-Webster definition of iconic is "widely recognized and well-established." That would definitely describe Whiffer's Sandwiches which used to call North Minnesota Avenue home.
dakotanewsnow.com
Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Tuesday Team Weather
Secretary of corrections Kellie Wasco told legislators last week that there are 90 openings here at the South Dakota State Penitentiary. That is a slight improvement over 100 openings for many months. The real question, though is how many positions have been eliminated to get to that number of 90.
dakotanewsnow.com
Buckle Up Phones Down Sioux Falls makes continued push to end unsafe driving habits
Secretary of corrections Kellie Wasco told legislators last week that there are 90 openings here at the South Dakota State Penitentiary. That is a slight improvement over 100 openings for many months. The real question, though is how many positions have been eliminated to get to that number of 90.
Comments / 0