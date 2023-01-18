SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota State’s John Stiegelmeier announced his retirement as head football coach Thursday afternoon. “(Wife) Laurie and I, with our family, want to thank South Dakota State University and SDSU Athletics for being blessed to serve as the head football coach,” Stiegelmeier said. “During our 26 years in this role, a lifetime of memories have occurred. The support of so many, including three university presidents, numerous assistant coaches, countless student-athletes, two athletic directors and the Jackrabbit fan base has been so special. Thank you to each and every one who have believed in us.”

