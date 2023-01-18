By the late 1970s, the famed nearly 50-foot tall Cyclorama painting of the Battle of Atlanta during the Civil War was moldy, wet and rotting in places and making its way toward a landfill somewhere. It had been donated to the city in 1898, after its debut in 1885. Much of the novelty of the 360-foot moving circular portrait had worn off. And in the decades since, Atlanta, a city nearly destroyed in the aftermath of that same battle, could not quite decide what to do with it.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 22 HOURS AGO