ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Clayton News Daily

No. 16 Auburn hands LSU fifth straight loss

Jaylin Williams collected 14 points, seven rebounds and three blocks to lift No. 16 Auburn to a 67-49 victory over LSU on Wednesday in Baton Rouge, La. Wendell Green Jr. scored 14 points and Allen Flanigan recorded eight points and seven rebounds for Auburn (15-3, 5-1 Southeastern Conference), which has won four in a row. Auburn also posted its first win in Baton Rouge since the 2016-17 season.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Clayton News Daily

BREAKING: Ladd McConkey Announces Return

Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey will be returning for the 2023 season according to his social media feeds. McConkey was the leading receiver for Georgia in the 2023 season and will be aided by the additions of RaRa Thomas and Dominic Lovett. Georgia's 2023 receiver corps will return quite a...
ATHENS, GA
Clayton News Daily

Sam Smith coming to Gwinnett's Gas South Arena in July

Sam Smith is returning to the Atlanta area in July when he performs at Gwinnett’s Gas South Arena as part of his North American Tour. The tour comes to Gwinnett on July 28. Smith is promoting his fourth studio album — Gloria — that includes the Grammy nominated hit “Unholy.” Smith is also known for hits such as “Stay With Me” and “I’m Not The Only One.”
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
Clayton News Daily

One Man's Opinion: At times we need uncomfortable truths

By the late 1970s, the famed nearly 50-foot tall Cyclorama painting of the Battle of Atlanta during the Civil War was moldy, wet and rotting in places and making its way toward a landfill somewhere. It had been donated to the city in 1898, after its debut in 1885. Much of the novelty of the 360-foot moving circular portrait had worn off. And in the decades since, Atlanta, a city nearly destroyed in the aftermath of that same battle, could not quite decide what to do with it.
ATLANTA, GA
Clayton News Daily

Rockdale County chorus reaching new heights with elective program

CONYERS — From learning biblical hymns to assimilating dictation, movements and the melodies of foreign languages, Breon Evans has found a variety of ways to challenge a Rockdale County choir. The challenge is one that has helped push the Rockdale County High School chorus program forward. It is an...
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA
Clayton News Daily

Disaster assistance available for seven Georgia counties

Businesses and residents affected by the severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes on Jan. 12 can now apply for low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration. SBA has also opened a Business Recovery Center at the Spalding Senior Center to assist Georgians applying for SBA disaster loan assistance.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy