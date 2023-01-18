NEW YORK — Bradley Beal made his first shot to give Washington a lead it never gave up.With their leading scorer back, the Wizards finally got their starting lineup together again and couldn't have asked for a better reunion."We get to see what we're like as a whole," Beal said, "and if we continue to compete like that we'll be pretty good."Kyle Kuzma scored 27 points, Beal had 18 in his return from a five-game absence and the Wizards never trailed in a 116-105 victory over the New York Knicks on Wednesday night.Kristaps Porzingis had 22 points, 11 rebounds and...

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 1 DAY AGO