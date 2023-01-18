Read full article on original website
Black trans woman awarded $1.5M after 6 months in male prison over bogus drug arrestWestland DailyAtlanta, GA
7 people have been arrested on domestic terrorism charges after a gunshot death near a planned Atlanta police academy.Sherif SaadAtlanta, GA
These are the 5 top rated burger joints in Atlanta. Do you agree?Ash JurbergAtlanta, GA
Nebraska Football: Georgia TE Arik Gilbert transfers to HuskersThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
This Marietta 5-K Run Will Help You Feel Great About Healthy Resolutions And Earn a Chocolatey RewardDeanLandMarietta, GA
Luka Doncic shows up in six-wheel tank before Mavericks-Hawks game
Luka Doncic arrived in style ahead of the Mavericks’ matchup against the Hawks on ESPN Wednesday night. Dallas’ superstar guard pulled up to the American Airlines Center in an Apocalypse Hellfire 6×6. Or, a literal six-wheel tank. “Boss man, this how you get down right here?” ESPN play-by-play announcer Mark Jones asked Doncic in a video posted to Twitter. “Have to,” Doncic replied. Doncic came into Wednesday night’s action as a leading MVP candidate despite his teams middling 24-21 record, putting up 33.8 points per game on 49.8 percent shooting while averaging nearly nine rebounds and nine assists.
Sports World Reacts To The Bill Walton Announcement
Fans of Bill Walton's commentary will be happy to know that he'll provide alternate broadcasts of NBA games starting next Monday. According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Walton is getting his own branded series of games on the NBA's League Pass. It's going to be called the "Throw ...
msn.com
NBA World Praying For Ernie Johnson Tonight
On Thursday night, NBA on TNT remembered the life of Lois Marjorie Johnson, the mother of beloved host Ernie Johnson. Lois passed away this week at the age of 94. Following her passing, Ernie took some time away from the studio floor to spend some time with his family, as he should.
Terry Rozier to Mavs? Proposed Trade Lands 3 Hornets in Dallas
With the next month's trade deadline three weeks away, ESPN tried their hand at proposing a trade between the Dallas Mavericks and the Charlotte Hornets.
“What do you need all that for? Take that off!” - Karl Malone once blasted modern NBA players for wearing unnecessary protective gear
According to Malone, these accessories don’t do anything besides showcase a player's style on the court
The 1995 McDonalds All-American High School Basketball Team Was Stacked
The 1995 McDonalds All-American game featured some future basketball Hall of Famers.
FOX Sports
Durant and the Nets visit the Suns
Brooklyn Nets (27-16, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (21-24, 12th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets square off against the Phoenix Suns. Durant ranks sixth in the NBA scoring 29.7 points per game. The Suns have gone 14-7 at home. Phoenix...
msn.com
Longtime NBA Player, Coach Has Died At 74
Chris Ford, a former NBA player and coach, has passed away this week. He was 74 years old. Ford started his NBA career as a second-round pick for the Pistons. After spending several years in the Motor City, he was traded to the Celtics. Arguably the greatest achievement of Ford's...
Kuzma, Wizards beat Knicks in Beal's return
NEW YORK — Bradley Beal made his first shot to give Washington a lead it never gave up.With their leading scorer back, the Wizards finally got their starting lineup together again and couldn't have asked for a better reunion."We get to see what we're like as a whole," Beal said, "and if we continue to compete like that we'll be pretty good."Kyle Kuzma scored 27 points, Beal had 18 in his return from a five-game absence and the Wizards never trailed in a 116-105 victory over the New York Knicks on Wednesday night.Kristaps Porzingis had 22 points, 11 rebounds and...
Mark Cuban Denies ESPN's Report About Luka Doncic
Most Dallas Mavericks fans want the team to acquire help for Luka Doncic before the Feb. 9 trade deadline. One fan even made a mural in hopes of persuading the organization to bolster the team's supporting cast. According to ESPN's Tim McMahon, Doncic would also like more assistance. In a story ...
Clayton News Daily
Giants-Eagles Divisional Round Player Props to Target
The Giants and Eagles will battle for the third time this season when they meet Saturday at Lincoln Financial Field in an NFC divisional playoff game. Philadelphia won both regular-season matchups, in Weeks 14 and 18, and is favored by a little more than a touchdown on its home field. The Eagles, the No. 1 seed in the conference, earned a bye for wild-card weekend. Meanwhile, New York upset Minnesota on the road in Round 1 to set up this NFC East rematch between rivals.
Complex
NBA Stars and Fans Weigh In on Video of 3rd Grade Basketball Players Taunting Opponents
A viral video of third grade basketball players taunting their opponents has sparked quite a polarizing response. The clip, courtesy of Courtside Films, focuses on Kason Angert and Zion Lancaster balling out for Team Charging during the Snowball Classic, but all anyone wanted to talk about was a brief portion of the nearly four-minute-long video where they taunt their opponents. People are shockingly more bothered by their behavior on the court than the fact that Lancaster is playing in the Nike Kobe 6 Protro “Grinch” like it’s no big deal.
CBS Sports shakes up Top 25 and 1 after turbulent night in college hoops for ranked teams
College basketball has had a topsy-turvy week already, with five ranked teams losing on Wednesday night and three more losing on Tuesday, including No. 2 Kansas. As a result, CBSSports.com has released its updated “Top 25 and 1” to reflect anticipated changes to the next batch of rankings.
