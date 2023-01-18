Read full article on original website
KU, K-State, Mizzou land players on Oscar Robertson Trophy watch list
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Five of the 50 players selected for the Oscar Robertson Trophy Midseason Watch List are from Kansas, Kansas State or Missouri. The award is presented annually by the U.S. Basketball Writers Association to the best player in college basketball during a given season. Jayhawks freshman...
Look: Sports World Reacts To Viral Kansas Fan Video
One Kansas basketball fan didn't check the section number before making that purchase on SeatGeek. On Wednesday, video surfaced of a Jayhawk stuck in the middle of a seemingly infinite number of Wildcats during Kansas State's stunning upset of KU Tuesday night. The sports world reacted to the viral ...
K-State students respond to Coach Tang’s message following Sunflower Showdown
MANHATTAN (KSNT) – It was a thrilling Sunflower Showdown Tuesday night between the Wildcats and Jayhawks. But Kansas State University’s head coach Jerome Tang has a message to the fans following the game. When it comes to sports rivalries, KU and K-State are near the top. And with rivalries comes tradition. For K-State, a long-lasting […]
Jerome Tang grabs mic, stands on table, delivers message to fans after K-State win
MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT)- Something happened in Bramlage Coliseum on Saturday that history will tell you is rare. That is, Kansas State beat Kansas on the basketball court. The Wildcat victory snaps a 7-game losing streak against their in-state rival. It’s K-State’s fourth win of the season over a Top 25 team. No. 13 K-State beat […]
